@ogma/logger

by Jay McDoniel
2.2.0 (see all)

A monorepo for the ogma logger and related packages

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CI Commitizen friendly Coffee codebeat badge

Ogma Logo

@Ogma

Ogma is a no-nonsense logger developed to make logging simple, and easy to read in development, while also having a powerful JSON form when it comes to production level logs, to make it easier to parse and consume by external services. This monorepo has all of the code for the base logger, the binary to rehydrate the JSON logs, and the NestJS Module along with supported plugins for the module's interceptor.

Packages

PackageDescription
@ogma/cliThe ogma command that can rehydrate ogma logs from JSON to human friendly formats
@ogma/loggerThe base logger package that has the core implementation. Can be used from anything, does not need to be NestJS.
@ogma/nestjs-moduleThe core module package that sets up the OgmaService and OgmaInterceptor
@ogma/platform-expressA plugin for the OgmaInterceptor to properly handle HTTP requests from Express
@ogma/platform-fastifyAn HTTP plugin to properly log Fastify requests
@ogma/platform-graphqlAn HTTP/GQL plugin to properly log GraphQL requests using the Express server
@ogma/platform-graphql-fastifyAn HTTP/GQL plugin to properly log GraphQL requests using the Fastify server
@ogma/platform-grpcA microservice plugin to properly log gRPC requests (in development)
@ogma/platform-kafkaA microservice plugin to properly log Kafka requests (in development)
@ogma/platform-mqttA microservice plugin to properly log MQTT requests (in development)
@ogma/platform-natsA microservice plugin to properly log NATS requests (in development)
@ogma/platform-rabbitmqA microservice plugin to properly log RabbitMQ requests (in development)
@ogma/platform-redisA microservice plugin to properly log Redis requests (in development)
@ogma/platform-socket.ioA Gateway plugin to properly log Socket.io requests
@ogma/platform-tcpA microservice plugin to properly log TCP requests
@ogma/platform-wsA Gateway plugin to properly log WS requests
@ogma/stylerA package for string styling. Similar to chalk just made as a part of the @ogma/ namespace.

Contributors

This library is currently being maintained by myself, Minsung Kim, Ruslan Gonzalez, and John Biundo.

If you would like to contribute, please checkout the CONTRIBUTING guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

