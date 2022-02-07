Ogma is a no-nonsense logger developed to make logging simple, and easy to read in development, while also having a powerful JSON form when it comes to production level logs, to make it easier to parse and consume by external services. This monorepo has all of the code for the base logger, the binary to rehydrate the JSON logs, and the NestJS Module along with supported plugins for the module's interceptor.

Packages

Package Description @ogma/cli The ogma command that can rehydrate ogma logs from JSON to human friendly formats @ogma/logger The base logger package that has the core implementation. Can be used from anything, does not need to be NestJS. @ogma/nestjs-module The core module package that sets up the OgmaService and OgmaInterceptor @ogma/platform-express A plugin for the OgmaInterceptor to properly handle HTTP requests from Express @ogma/platform-fastify An HTTP plugin to properly log Fastify requests @ogma/platform-graphql An HTTP/GQL plugin to properly log GraphQL requests using the Express server @ogma/platform-graphql-fastify An HTTP/GQL plugin to properly log GraphQL requests using the Fastify server @ogma/platform-grpc A microservice plugin to properly log gRPC requests (in development) @ogma/platform-kafka A microservice plugin to properly log Kafka requests (in development) @ogma/platform-mqtt A microservice plugin to properly log MQTT requests (in development) @ogma/platform-nats A microservice plugin to properly log NATS requests (in development) @ogma/platform-rabbitmq A microservice plugin to properly log RabbitMQ requests (in development) @ogma/platform-redis A microservice plugin to properly log Redis requests (in development) @ogma/platform-socket.io A Gateway plugin to properly log Socket.io requests @ogma/platform-tcp A microservice plugin to properly log TCP requests @ogma/platform-ws A Gateway plugin to properly log WS requests @ogma/styler A package for string styling. Similar to chalk just made as a part of the @ogma/ namespace.

Contributors

This library is currently being maintained by myself, Minsung Kim, Ruslan Gonzalez, and John Biundo.

If you would like to contribute, please checkout the CONTRIBUTING guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.