Odopod Code Library (Odo)

A collection of vanilla JavaScript components used in Odopod projects.

Want to contribute to Odo?

Take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md.

Packages

The Odo repo is managed as a monorepo; it's composed of many npm packages.

Tips for advanced webpack configuration

If you use webpack (or another bundler) for your project and are already using a compiler for your JavaScript (like babel), you have the option of using odo component source files and compiling them with your project.

This has a couple benefits:

No dependencies for odo are bundled with their dist files. For example, the debounce package is bundled in a couple odo components.

package is bundled in a couple odo components. Use the same babel preset for your app's code and odo components. Maybe you're using babel-preset-env so that you can compile less.

Use the alias object to map requests for odo components to their source files instead of dist files. This configuration is intended for webpack 2, 3, or 4.

{ resolve : { alias : { '@odopod/odo-carousel$' : '@odopod/odo-carousel/src/carousel.js' , '@odopod/odo-device$' : '@odopod/odo-device/src/device.js' , '@odopod/odo-draggable$' : '@odopod/odo-draggable/src/draggable.js' , '@odopod/odo-helpers$' : '@odopod/odo-helpers/src/helpers.js' , '@odopod/odo-pointer$' : '@odopod/odo-pointer/src/pointer.js' , }, }, }

Don't exclude odo components from being compiled with babel.