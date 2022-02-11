Class based components with hooks, reactive state and concurrent mode

Project Overview

The Odoo Web Library (Owl) is a smallish (~<20kb gzipped) UI framework built by Odoo for its products. Owl is a modern framework, written in Typescript, taking the best ideas from React and Vue in a simple and consistent way. Owl's main features are:

a declarative component system,

a fine grained reactivity system similar to Vue,

hooks

fragments

asynchronous rendering

Owl components are defined with ES6 classes and xml templates, uses an underlying virtual DOM, integrates beautifully with hooks, and the rendering is asynchronous.

Quick links:

documentation,

changelog (from Owl 1.x to 2.x),

playground

Example

Here is a short example to illustrate interactive components:

const { Component, useState, mount, xml } = owl; class Counter extends Component { static template = xml ` <button t-on-click="() => state.value = state.value + props.increment"> Click Me! [<t t-esc="state.value"/>] </button>` ; state = useState({ value : 0 }); } class Root extends Component { static template = xml ` <span>Hello Owl</span> <Counter increment="2"/>` ; static components = { Counter }; } mount(Root, document .body);

Note that the counter component is made reactive with the useState hook. Also, all examples here uses the xml helper to define inline templates. But this is not mandatory, many applications will load templates separately.

More interesting examples can be found on the playground application.

Documentation

Learning Owl

Reference

Other Topics

Installing Owl

Owl is available on npm and can be installed with the following command:

npm install @ odoo / owl