OData Client

Javascript OData Client for OData (v2/v4) Service.

Installation

npm i -S @odata/client

Alternative, in native browser environment, just add unpkg or jsdeliver umd link to your page, and the OData object will be available in window .

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@odata/client/lib/odata-client-umd.js" > </ script >

ODataClient

How to use @odata/client Start with a simple query, following code start a GET http request, and asks the server to respond to all customers which phone number equals 030-0074321 import { OData } from "@odata/client" const TestServiceURL = "https://services.odata.org/V2/Northwind/Northwind.svc/$metadata" const client = OData.New({ metadataUri : TestServiceURL, }) const runner = async () => { const filter = client.newFilter().property( "Phone" ).eqString( "030-0074321" ); const result = await client.newRequest({ collection : "Customers" , params : client.newParam().filter(filter) }) } const Service = "https://odata-v4-demo-001.herokuapp.com/odata/$metadata" const client = OData.New4({ metadataUri : Service, variant : "cap" }) ODataRequest interface interface ODataRequest<T> { collection: string , id?: any , params?: ODataQueryParam, method?: HTTPMethod, entity?: T } ODataResponse interface interface PlainODataResponse { d?: { __count?: string ; results: any | Array < any >; [key: string ]: any ; }; error?: { code: string ; message: { lang: string , value: string } } }

ODataParam

use ODataParam to control data size, involved fields and order

How to use ODataParam pagination skip first 30 records and top 10 records OData.newParam().skip( 30 ).top( 10 ) filter filter data by fields value OData.newParam().filter(OData.newFilter().property( "A" ).eqString( "test" )) inline count response with all records count, usefully. also could set with filter , and response with filtered records count. OData.newParam().inlinecount( true ).top( 1 ).select( "ObjectID" ) orderby sort response data OData.newParam().orderby( "CreationDateTime" ) OData.newParam().orderby([{ field : "A" }, { field : "B" , order : "asc" }]) navigation property expand association data OData.newParam().expand( "Customers" ) OData.newParam().expand([ "Customers" , "Employees" ]) properties select remove unused fields from response OData.newParam().select( "ObjectID" ).select( "Name" ); full text search (basic query) search all supported fields with text SAP systems feature LOW PERFORMANCE OData.newParam().search( "any word" ); OData.newParam().search( "any word" , false ); custom properties i know some odata system support custom field for key authentication or other usage OData.newParam().custom( "access_token" , "token_value" ); OData.newParam().custom( "search" , "v1" );

ODataFilter

use the ODataFilter to filter data

How to use ODataFilter Most SAP systems only support AND operator between different fields, and OR operator in a same field. (it depends on SAP Netweaver implementation) So you don't need to specify AND/OR operator between fields, @odata/client will auto process it. Though C4C only support AND operator in different fields, but for gt/lt/ge/le , you can use AND for filtering period data. just ref following examples filter by single field value OData.newFilter().property( "Name" ).eqString( "test string" ) OData.newFilter().property( "ID" ).lt( "'1024'" ) filter by multi fields OData .newFilter() .property( "Name" ).eq( "'test string1'" ) .property( "Name2" ).eqString( "test string2" ) filter by one field but multi values OData.newFilter() .property( "Name" ).eq( "'test string1'" ) .property( "Name2" ).in([ "test string3" , "test string2" ]) Depends on field type, use betweenDateTime or betweenDateTimeOffset to filter date。 Please provide Date object in this api. OData .newFilter() .property( "Name" ).eq( "'test string1'" ) .property( "CreationDateTime" ).betweenDateTime( new Date ( "2018-01-24T12:43:31.839Z" ), new Date ( "2018-05-24T12:43:31.839Z" ), false ) .build() OData .newFilter() .property( "CreationDateTime" ).betweenDateTime( new Date ( "2018-01-24T12:43:31.839Z" ), new Date ( "2018-05-24T12:43:31.839Z" ) ) .build() filter by function OData .newFilter() .filter( "indexof(CompanyName, 'testName')" ).gt( -1 ) OData .newFilter() .filter( "length(CompanyName)" ).eq( 8 ) OData .newFilter() .filter( "substringof('test', CompanyName)" ).eq( true ) see more possiblility at 4.5. Filter System Query Option ($filter) function odata v2 documentation

EntitySet

use EntitySet to CRUD entity

How to use EntitySet const runner = async () => { const client = createClient() const es = client.getEntitySet<CapDemoPeople>( "Peoples" ) const res0 = await es.create({ UserName: name }) expect(res0.UserName).toEqual(name) expect(res0.ID).not.toBeUndefined() const res = await es.find({ UserName: name }) expect(res).not.toBeUndefined() expect(res.length > 0 ).toBeTruthy() const id = res[ 0 ].ID expect(id).not.toBeUndefined() const res2 = await es.retrieve(id) expect(res2.UserName).toEqual(name) const firstName = Random.name(); await es.update(id, { Name_FirstName: firstName }) await es.delete(id) }

Batch requests

use odata $batch api for operating multi entities in single HTTP request, it will save a lot of time between client & server (In the case of processing a large number of requests).

How to send batch request const runner = async () => { const odata = OData.New({ metadataUri : `https://services.odata.org/V2/(S( ${v4()} ))/OData/OData.svc/$metadata` , }) const testDesc1 = v4(); const testDesc2 = v4(); const result = await odata.execBatchRequests([ odata.newBatchRequest({ collection : "Products" , entity : { ID : 100009 , Description : testDesc1, }, method : "POST" , }), odata.newBatchRequest({ collection : "Products" , entity : { ID : 100012 , Description : testDesc2, }, method : "POST" , }) ]) result.map( r => expect(r.status).toEqual( 201 )) }

Server Side Polyfill

Use polyfill for your server-side application.

require ( "@odata/client/lib/polyfill" )

