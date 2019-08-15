octopack

A nodejs tool for packaging and pushing projects to an Octopus Deploy instance.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install @octopusdeploy/octopackjs --save-dev

API

var package = octo.pack(type, options)

type

Optional parameter to define the package type. Valid values are targz , tar or zip . If not provided this defaults to targz .

Path to the package.json containing project information used to provide required package metadata.

Defines the Id component of the created package. By default it will extract the name out of package.json if present.

Defines the version component of the created package. By default it will extract the version out of package.json if present.

Adds the buff Buffer instance to the package named using the provided filePath parameter as a relative path from the root of the archive.

Adds the stream Stream instance to the package named using the provided filePath parameter as a relative path from the root of the archive.

Adds the file from disk to the package named using the provided filePath parameter as a relative path from the root of the archive. If the filePath parameter is missing, the provided path to the file on disk will be used as the filePath in the archive. If the filePath is a glob pattern, then the glob is used to append files to the package and the other arguments will be ignored. Supplying a folder path without being a glob will be ignored.

Adds the sub-directory dir to the archive. Adds the contents of dir to the root of the archive if toRoot is true (defaults to false).

Completes the packaging of the files and invokes the provided callback, returning an object containing the stream instance and name.

package.toFile(dir, function callback(err, data){})

Completes the packaging of the files, saves it to disk at the provided directory location and invokes the provided callback, returning an object containing the package path, name and size.

octo.push(file, options, function callback(err, data){})

file

Package file that is to be pushed to server. This can be an instance of a Stream, Buffer or file path string.

Required property that points to the Octopus Server instance the package should be pushed to.

Flag to force overwrite of existing package if one already exists with the same ID and version.

Key linked to account with BuiltInFeedPush permissions. If options.replace is set to true and a package with the same ID and version already exists then the BuiltInFeedAdminister permission is required.

If a Stream or Buffer object is provided in the file parameter, the package name needs is required to properly store and use in Octopus Deploy. If this value is not provided and a path has been provided in the file parameter then the name of the file itself will be used.

callback

Invoked when the HTTP request has completed. The data object contains the HTTP response body that was returned as a result of a successful push.

Usage Examples

Pack

var octo = require ( '@octopusdeploy/octopackjs' ); octo.pack() .append( 'buffer files/hello.txt' , Buffer.from( 'hello world' ), { date : new Date ( 2011 , 11 , 11 )}) .append( 'stream.txt' , fs.createReadStream( './package.json' )) .append( 'lib/myfile.js' ) .appendSubDir( 'dist/' , true ) .toFile( './bin' , function ( err, data ) { console .log( "Package Saved: " + data.name); });

Push

var octo = require ( '@octopusdeploy/octopackjs' ); octo.push( './bin/Sample.Web.3.2.1.tar.gz' , { host : 'http://octopus-server/' , apikey : 'API-XXXXXXXXX' , replace : true }, function ( err, result ) { if (!err) { console .log( "Package Pushed:" + body.Title + " v" + body.Version + " (" + fileSizeString(body.PackageSizeBytes) + "nytes)" ); } });

var octo = require ( '@octopusdeploy/octopackjs' ); octo.push( './bin/Sample.Web.3.2.1.tar.gz' , { host : 'http://octopus-server/' , apikey : 'API-XXXXXXXXX' , replace : true , spaceId : 'Spaces-1' }, function ( err, result ) { if (!err) { console .log( "Package Pushed:" + body.Title + " v" + body.Version + " (" + fileSizeString(body.PackageSizeBytes) + "nytes)" ); } });

Tests