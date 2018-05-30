machine-readable, always up-to-date GitHub Webhooks specifications
Download the latest specification at octokit.github.io/webhooks/payload-examples/api.github.com/index.json
Example webhook definition
{
"name": "issues",
"actions": [
"opened",
"edited",
"deleted",
"transferred",
"closed",
"reopened",
"assigned",
"unassigned",
"labeled",
"unlabeled",
"milestoned",
"demilestoned"
],
"examples": [
{
"action": "edited",
"issue": {
"url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2",
"repository_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World",
"labels_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2/labels{/name}",
"comments_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2/comments",
"events_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2/events",
"html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2",
"id": 327883527,
"node_id": "MDU6SXNzdWUzMjc4ODM1Mjc=",
"number": 2,
"title": "Spelling error in the README file",
"user": {
"login": "Codertocat",
"id": 21031067,
"node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
"avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
"gravatar_id": "",
"url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
"html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
"followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
"following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
"gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
"starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
"subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
"organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
"repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
"events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
"received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
"type": "User",
"site_admin": false
},
"labels": [
{
"id": 949737505,
"node_id": "MDU6TGFiZWw5NDk3Mzc1MDU=",
"url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/labels/bug",
"name": "bug",
"color": "d73a4a",
"default": true
}
],
"state": "open",
"locked": false,
"assignee": null,
"assignees": [
{
"login": "Codertocat",
"id": 21031067,
"node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
"avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
"gravatar_id": "",
"url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
"html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
"followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
"following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
"gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
"starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
"subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
"organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
"repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
"events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
"received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
"type": "User",
"site_admin": false
}
],
"milestone": null,
"comments": 0,
"created_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:32Z",
"updated_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:32Z",
"closed_at": null,
"author_association": "OWNER",
"body": "It looks like you accidently spelled 'commit' with two 't's."
},
"changes": {},
"repository": {
"id": 135493233,
"node_id": "MDEwOlJlcG9zaXRvcnkxMzU0OTMyMzM=",
"name": "Hello-World",
"full_name": "Codertocat/Hello-World",
"owner": {
"login": "Codertocat",
"id": 21031067,
"node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
"avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
"gravatar_id": "",
"url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
"html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
"followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
"following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
"gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
"starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
"subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
"organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
"repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
"events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
"received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
"type": "User",
"site_admin": false
},
"private": false,
"html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World",
"description": null,
"fork": false,
"url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World",
"forks_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/forks",
"keys_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/keys{/key_id}",
"collaborators_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/collaborators{/collaborator}",
"teams_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/teams",
"hooks_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/hooks",
"issue_events_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/events{/number}",
"events_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/events",
"assignees_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/assignees{/user}",
"branches_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/branches{/branch}",
"tags_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/tags",
"blobs_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/blobs{/sha}",
"git_tags_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/tags{/sha}",
"git_refs_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/refs{/sha}",
"trees_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/trees{/sha}",
"statuses_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/statuses/{sha}",
"languages_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/languages",
"stargazers_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/stargazers",
"contributors_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/contributors",
"subscribers_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/subscribers",
"subscription_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/subscription",
"commits_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/commits{/sha}",
"git_commits_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/commits{/sha}",
"comments_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/comments{/number}",
"issue_comment_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/comments{/number}",
"contents_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/contents/{+path}",
"compare_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/compare/{base}...{head}",
"merges_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/merges",
"archive_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/{archive_format}{/ref}",
"downloads_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/downloads",
"issues_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues{/number}",
"pulls_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/pulls{/number}",
"milestones_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/milestones{/number}",
"notifications_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/notifications{?since,all,participating}",
"labels_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/labels{/name}",
"releases_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/releases{/id}",
"deployments_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/deployments",
"created_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:04Z",
"updated_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:10Z",
"pushed_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:30Z",
"git_url": "git://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World.git",
"ssh_url": "git@github.com:Codertocat/Hello-World.git",
"clone_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World.git",
"svn_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World",
"homepage": null,
"size": 0,
"stargazers_count": 0,
"watchers_count": 0,
"language": null,
"has_issues": true,
"has_projects": true,
"has_downloads": true,
"has_wiki": true,
"has_pages": true,
"forks_count": 0,
"mirror_url": null,
"archived": false,
"open_issues_count": 2,
"license": null,
"forks": 0,
"open_issues": 2,
"watchers": 0,
"default_branch": "master"
},
"sender": {
"login": "Codertocat",
"id": 21031067,
"node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
"avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
"gravatar_id": "",
"url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
"html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
"followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
"following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
"gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
"starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
"subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
"organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
"repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
"events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
"received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
"type": "User",
"site_admin": false
}
}
]
}
You can download the latest
index.json and
schema.json files from
unpkg
To get an array of all webhook definition objects, require the
@octokit/webhooks-examples package.
// Use Node.js require:
const WEBHOOKS = require("@octokit/webhooks-examples/api.github.com/index.json");
// Or ESM/TypeScript import:
import WEBHOOKS from "@octokit/webhooks-examples/api.github.com/index.json";
To get the JSON schema for webhook payloads, require the
@octokit/webhooks-schemas package.
// Use Node.js require:
const SCHEMA = require("@octokit/webhooks-schemas");
// Or ESM/TypeScript import:
import SCHEMA from "@octokit/webhooks-schemas";
ajv in
strict mode
When running in
strict mode,
ajv will throw an "unknown keyword" error if it
encounters any keywords that have not been defined.
This schema currently uses custom keywords provided by
ajv-formats, along with
the custom keyword
tsAdditionalProperties.
Here is an example of how you can set this up:
import type { WebhookEvent } from "@octokit/webhooks-types";
import * as githubWebhookSchema from "@octokit/webhooks-schemas";
import Ajv from "ajv";
import addFormats from "ajv-formats";
const ajv = new Ajv({ strict: true });
addFormats(ajv);
ajv.addKeyword("tsAdditionalProperties");
const validate = ajv.compile<WebhookEvent>(githubWebhookSchema);
This package ships with types for the webhook events generated from the respective json schemas, which you can use like so:
import { WebhookEvent, IssuesOpenedEvent } from "@octokit/webhooks-types";
const handleWebhookEvent = (event: WebhookEvent) => {
if ("action" in event && event.action === "completed") {
console.log(`${event.sender.login} completed something!`);
}
};
const handleIssuesOpenedEvent = (event: IssuesOpenedEvent) => {
console.log(
`${event.sender.login} opened "${event.issue.title}" on ${event.repository.full_name}`
);
};
This package updates itself using a daily cronjob running on GitHub Actions. The
index.json file is generated by
bin/octokit-webhooks.ts. Run
npm run octokit-webhooks -- --usage for instructions. After the update is
complete, run
npm run build:webhooks and
npm run build:schema to update
index.json and
schema.json files.
The update script is scraping GitHub’s Webhooks Event Types & Payloads documentation page and extracts the meta information using cheerio.
For simpler local testing and tracking of changes all loaded pages are cached in
the
cache/ folder.