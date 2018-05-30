openbase logo
@octokit/webhooks-definitions

by octokit
3.67.3 (see all)

machine-readable, always up-to-date GitHub Webhooks specifications

Readme

Octokit Webhooks

machine-readable, always up-to-date GitHub Webhooks specifications

Update status

Download

Download the latest specification at octokit.github.io/webhooks/payload-examples/api.github.com/index.json

Example

Example webhook definition

{
  "name": "issues",
  "actions": [
    "opened",
    "edited",
    "deleted",
    "transferred",
    "closed",
    "reopened",
    "assigned",
    "unassigned",
    "labeled",
    "unlabeled",
    "milestoned",
    "demilestoned"
  ],
  "examples": [
    {
      "action": "edited",
      "issue": {
        "url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2",
        "repository_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World",
        "labels_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2/labels{/name}",
        "comments_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2/comments",
        "events_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2/events",
        "html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/2",
        "id": 327883527,
        "node_id": "MDU6SXNzdWUzMjc4ODM1Mjc=",
        "number": 2,
        "title": "Spelling error in the README file",
        "user": {
          "login": "Codertocat",
          "id": 21031067,
          "node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
          "avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
          "gravatar_id": "",
          "url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
          "html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
          "followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
          "following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
          "gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
          "starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
          "subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
          "organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
          "repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
          "events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
          "received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
          "type": "User",
          "site_admin": false
        },
        "labels": [
          {
            "id": 949737505,
            "node_id": "MDU6TGFiZWw5NDk3Mzc1MDU=",
            "url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/labels/bug",
            "name": "bug",
            "color": "d73a4a",
            "default": true
          }
        ],
        "state": "open",
        "locked": false,
        "assignee": null,
        "assignees": [
          {
            "login": "Codertocat",
            "id": 21031067,
            "node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
            "avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
            "gravatar_id": "",
            "url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
            "html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
            "followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
            "following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
            "gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
            "starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
            "subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
            "organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
            "repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
            "events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
            "received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
            "type": "User",
            "site_admin": false
          }
        ],
        "milestone": null,
        "comments": 0,
        "created_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:32Z",
        "updated_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:32Z",
        "closed_at": null,
        "author_association": "OWNER",
        "body": "It looks like you accidently spelled 'commit' with two 't's."
      },
      "changes": {},
      "repository": {
        "id": 135493233,
        "node_id": "MDEwOlJlcG9zaXRvcnkxMzU0OTMyMzM=",
        "name": "Hello-World",
        "full_name": "Codertocat/Hello-World",
        "owner": {
          "login": "Codertocat",
          "id": 21031067,
          "node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
          "avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
          "gravatar_id": "",
          "url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
          "html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
          "followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
          "following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
          "gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
          "starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
          "subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
          "organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
          "repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
          "events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
          "received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
          "type": "User",
          "site_admin": false
        },
        "private": false,
        "html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World",
        "description": null,
        "fork": false,
        "url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World",
        "forks_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/forks",
        "keys_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/keys{/key_id}",
        "collaborators_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/collaborators{/collaborator}",
        "teams_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/teams",
        "hooks_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/hooks",
        "issue_events_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/events{/number}",
        "events_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/events",
        "assignees_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/assignees{/user}",
        "branches_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/branches{/branch}",
        "tags_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/tags",
        "blobs_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/blobs{/sha}",
        "git_tags_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/tags{/sha}",
        "git_refs_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/refs{/sha}",
        "trees_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/trees{/sha}",
        "statuses_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/statuses/{sha}",
        "languages_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/languages",
        "stargazers_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/stargazers",
        "contributors_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/contributors",
        "subscribers_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/subscribers",
        "subscription_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/subscription",
        "commits_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/commits{/sha}",
        "git_commits_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/git/commits{/sha}",
        "comments_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/comments{/number}",
        "issue_comment_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues/comments{/number}",
        "contents_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/contents/{+path}",
        "compare_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/compare/{base}...{head}",
        "merges_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/merges",
        "archive_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/{archive_format}{/ref}",
        "downloads_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/downloads",
        "issues_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/issues{/number}",
        "pulls_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/pulls{/number}",
        "milestones_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/milestones{/number}",
        "notifications_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/notifications{?since,all,participating}",
        "labels_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/labels{/name}",
        "releases_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/releases{/id}",
        "deployments_url": "https://api.github.com/repos/Codertocat/Hello-World/deployments",
        "created_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:04Z",
        "updated_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:10Z",
        "pushed_at": "2018-05-30T20:18:30Z",
        "git_url": "git://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World.git",
        "ssh_url": "git@github.com:Codertocat/Hello-World.git",
        "clone_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World.git",
        "svn_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat/Hello-World",
        "homepage": null,
        "size": 0,
        "stargazers_count": 0,
        "watchers_count": 0,
        "language": null,
        "has_issues": true,
        "has_projects": true,
        "has_downloads": true,
        "has_wiki": true,
        "has_pages": true,
        "forks_count": 0,
        "mirror_url": null,
        "archived": false,
        "open_issues_count": 2,
        "license": null,
        "forks": 0,
        "open_issues": 2,
        "watchers": 0,
        "default_branch": "master"
      },
      "sender": {
        "login": "Codertocat",
        "id": 21031067,
        "node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjIxMDMxMDY3",
        "avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/21031067?v=4",
        "gravatar_id": "",
        "url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat",
        "html_url": "https://github.com/Codertocat",
        "followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/followers",
        "following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/following{/other_user}",
        "gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/gists{/gist_id}",
        "starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
        "subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/subscriptions",
        "organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/orgs",
        "repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/repos",
        "events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/events{/privacy}",
        "received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/Codertocat/received_events",
        "type": "User",
        "site_admin": false
      }
    }
  ]
}

Download webhook definitions and webhook payloads schema

You can download the latest index.json and schema.json files from unpkg

Usage as Node module

To get an array of all webhook definition objects, require the @octokit/webhooks-examples package.

// Use Node.js require:
const WEBHOOKS = require("@octokit/webhooks-examples/api.github.com/index.json");

// Or ESM/TypeScript import:
import WEBHOOKS from "@octokit/webhooks-examples/api.github.com/index.json";

To get the JSON schema for webhook payloads, require the @octokit/webhooks-schemas package.

// Use Node.js require:
const SCHEMA = require("@octokit/webhooks-schemas");

// Or ESM/TypeScript import:
import SCHEMA from "@octokit/webhooks-schemas";

Usage with ajv in strict mode

When running in strict mode, ajv will throw an "unknown keyword" error if it encounters any keywords that have not been defined.

This schema currently uses custom keywords provided by ajv-formats, along with the custom keyword tsAdditionalProperties.

Here is an example of how you can set this up:

import type { WebhookEvent } from "@octokit/webhooks-types";
import * as githubWebhookSchema from "@octokit/webhooks-schemas";
import Ajv from "ajv";
import addFormats from "ajv-formats";

const ajv = new Ajv({ strict: true });

addFormats(ajv);
ajv.addKeyword("tsAdditionalProperties");

const validate = ajv.compile<WebhookEvent>(githubWebhookSchema);

Importing types

This package ships with types for the webhook events generated from the respective json schemas, which you can use like so:

import { WebhookEvent, IssuesOpenedEvent } from "@octokit/webhooks-types";

const handleWebhookEvent = (event: WebhookEvent) => {
  if ("action" in event && event.action === "completed") {
    console.log(`${event.sender.login} completed something!`);
  }
};

const handleIssuesOpenedEvent = (event: IssuesOpenedEvent) => {
  console.log(
    `${event.sender.login} opened "${event.issue.title}" on ${event.repository.full_name}`
  );
};

How it works

This package updates itself using a daily cronjob running on GitHub Actions. The index.json file is generated by bin/octokit-webhooks.ts. Run npm run octokit-webhooks -- --usage for instructions. After the update is complete, run npm run build:webhooks and npm run build:schema to update index.json and schema.json files.

The update script is scraping GitHub’s Webhooks Event Types & Payloads documentation page and extracts the meta information using cheerio.

For simpler local testing and tracking of changes all loaded pages are cached in the cache/ folder.

See also

LICENSE

MIT

