GitHub webhook events toolset for Node.js

@octokit/webhooks helps to handle webhook events received from GitHub.

GitHub webhooks can be registered in multiple ways

In repository or organization settings on github.com. Using the REST API for repositories or organizations By creating a GitHub App.

Note that while setting a secret is optional on GitHub, it is required to be set in order to use @octokit/webhooks . Content Type must be set to application/json , application/x-www-form-urlencoded is not supported.

Usage

const { Webhooks, createNodeMiddleware } = require ( "@octokit/webhooks" ); const webhooks = new Webhooks({ secret : "mysecret" , }); webhooks.onAny( ( { id, name, payload } ) => { console .log(name, "event received" ); }); require ( "http" ).createServer(createNodeMiddleware(webhooks)).listen( 3000 );

Local development

You can receive webhooks on your local machine or even browser using EventSource and smee.io.

Go to smee.io and Start a new channel . Then copy the "Webhook Proxy URL" and

enter it in the GitHub App’s "Webhook URL" input pass it to the EventSource constructor, see below

const webhookProxyUrl = "https://smee.io/IrqK0nopGAOc847" ; const source = new EventSource(webhookProxyUrl); source.onmessage = ( event ) => { const webhookEvent = JSON .parse(event.data); webhooks .verifyAndReceive({ id : webhookEvent[ "x-request-id" ], name : webhookEvent[ "x-github-event" ], signature : webhookEvent[ "x-hub-signature" ], payload : webhookEvent.body, }) .catch( console .error); };

EventSource is a native browser API and can be polyfilled for browsers that don’t support it. In node, you can use the eventsource package: install with npm install eventsource , then const EventSource = require('eventsource')

API

Constructor

new Webhooks({ secret });

secret (String) Required. Secret as configured in GitHub Settings. transform (Function) Only relevant for webhooks.on . Transform emitted event before calling handlers. Can be asynchronous. log object Used for internal logging. Defaults to console with debug and info doing nothing.

Returns the webhooks API.

webhooks.sign(eventPayload);

eventPayload (Object) Required. Webhook request payload as received from GitHub

Returns a signature string. Throws error if eventPayload is not passed.

The sign method can be imported as static method from @octokit/webhooks-methods .

webhooks.verify(eventPayload, signature);

eventPayload (Object or String) Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub. signature (String) Required. Signature string as calculated by webhooks.sign() .

Returns true or false . Throws error if eventPayload or signature not passed.

The verify method can be imported as static method from @octokit/webhooks-methods .

webhooks.verifyAndReceive({ id, name, payload, signature });

id String Unique webhook event request id name String Required. Name of the event. (Event names are set as X-GitHub-Event header in the webhook event request.) payload Object or String Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub. signature (String) Required. Signature string as calculated by webhooks.sign() .

Returns a promise.

Verifies event using webhooks.verify(), then handles the event using webhooks.receive().

Additionally, if verification fails, rejects the returned promise and emits an error event.

Example

const { Webhooks } = require ( "@octokit/webhooks" ); const webhooks = new Webhooks({ secret : "mysecret" , }); eventHandler.on( "error" , handleSignatureVerificationError); eventHandler .verifyAndReceive({ id : request.headers[ "x-github-delivery" ], name : request.headers[ "x-github-event" ], payload : request.body, signature : request.headers[ "x-hub-signature-256" ], }) .catch(handleErrorsFromHooks);

webhooks.receive({ id, name, payload });

id String Unique webhook event request id name String Required. Name of the event. (Event names are set as X-GitHub-Event header in the webhook event request.) payload Object Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub.

Returns a promise. Runs all handlers set with webhooks.on() in parallel and waits for them to finish. If one of the handlers rejects or throws an error, then webhooks.receive() rejects. The returned error has an .errors property which holds an array of all errors caught from the handlers. If no errors occur, webhooks.receive() resolves without passing any value.

The .receive() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.on(eventName, handler); webhooks.on(eventNames, handler);

eventName String Required. Name of the event. One of GitHub's supported event names, or (if the event has an action property) the name of an event followed by its action in the form of <event>.<action> . eventNames Array Required. Array of event names. handler Function Required. Method to be run each time the event with the passed name is received. the handler function can be an async function, throw an error or return a Promise. The handler is called with an event object: {id, name, payload} .

The .on() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.onAny(handler);

handler Function Required. Method to be run each time any event is received. the handler function can be an async function, throw an error or return a Promise. The handler is called with an event object: {id, name, payload} .

The .onAny() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.onError(handler);

If a webhook event handler throws an error or returns a promise that rejects, an error event is triggered. You can use this handler for logging or reporting events. The passed error object has a .event property which has all information on the event.

Asynchronous error event handler are not blocking the .receive() method from completing.

handler Function Required. Method to be run each time a webhook event handler throws an error or returns a promise that rejects. The handler function can be an async function, return a Promise. The handler is called with an error object that has a .event property which has all the information on the event: {id, name, payload} .

The .onError() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.removeListener(eventName, handler); webhooks.removeListener(eventNames, handler);

eventName String Required. Name of the event. One of GitHub's supported event names, or (if the event has an action property) the name of an event followed by its action in the form of <event>.<action> , or '*' for the onAny() method or 'error' for the onError() method. eventNames Array Required. Array of event names. handler Function Required. Method which was previously passed to webhooks.on() . If the same handler was registered multiple times for the same event, only the most recent handler gets removed.

The .removeListener() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

const { createServer } = require ( "http" ); const { Webhooks, createNodeMiddleware } = require ( "@octokit/webhooks" ); const webhooks = new Webhooks({ secret : "mysecret" , }); const middleware = createNodeMiddleware(webhooks, { path : "/" }); createServer(middleware).listen( 3000 );

webhooks Webhooks instance Required. path string Custom path to match requests against. Defaults to /api/github/webhooks . log object Used for internal logging. Defaults to console with debug and info doing nothing. onUnhandledRequest function Defaults to function onUnhandledRequest ( request, response ) { response.writeHead( 400 , { "content-type" : "application/json" , }); response.end( JSON .stringify({ error : error.message, }) ); }

Webhook events

See the full list of event types with example payloads.

If there are actions for a webhook, events are emitted for both, the webhook name as well as a combination of the webhook name and the action, e.g. installation and installation.created .

Event Actions branch_protection_rule created

deleted

edited check_run completed

created

requested_action

rerequested check_suite completed

requested

rerequested code_scanning_alert appeared_in_branch

closed_by_user

created

fixed

reopened

reopened_by_user commit_comment created create delete deploy_key created

deleted deployment created deployment_status created discussion answered

category_changed

created

deleted

edited

labeled

locked

pinned

transferred

unanswered

unlabeled

unlocked

unpinned discussion_comment created

deleted

edited fork github_app_authorization revoked gollum installation created

deleted

new_permissions_accepted

suspend

unsuspend installation_repositories added

removed issue_comment created

deleted

edited issues assigned

closed

deleted

demilestoned

edited

labeled

locked

milestoned

opened

pinned

reopened

transferred

unassigned

unlabeled

unlocked

unpinned label created

deleted

edited marketplace_purchase cancelled

changed

pending_change

pending_change_cancelled

purchased member added

edited

removed membership added

removed meta deleted milestone closed

created

deleted

edited

opened org_block blocked

unblocked organization deleted

member_added

member_invited

member_removed

renamed package published

updated page_build ping project closed

created

deleted

edited

reopened project_card converted

created

deleted

edited

moved project_column created

deleted

edited

moved public pull_request assigned

auto_merge_disabled

auto_merge_enabled

closed

converted_to_draft

edited

labeled

locked

opened

ready_for_review

reopened

review_request_removed

review_requested

synchronize

unassigned

unlabeled

unlocked pull_request_review dismissed

edited

submitted pull_request_review_comment created

deleted

edited pull_request_review_thread resolved

unresolved push release created

deleted

edited

prereleased

published

released

unpublished repository archived

created

deleted

edited

privatized

publicized

renamed

transferred

unarchived repository_dispatch repository_import repository_vulnerability_alert create

dismiss

resolve secret_scanning_alert created

reopened

resolved security_advisory performed

published

updated

withdrawn sponsorship cancelled

created

edited

pending_cancellation

pending_tier_change

tier_changed star created

deleted status team added_to_repository

created

deleted

edited

removed_from_repository team_add watch started workflow_dispatch workflow_job completed

in_progress

queued

started workflow_run completed

requested

emitterEventNames

A read only tuple containing all the possible combinations of the webhook events + actions listed above. This might be useful in GUI and input validation.

import { emitterEventNames } from "@octokit/webhooks" ; emitterEventNames;

TypeScript

The types for the webhook payloads are sourced from @octokit/webhooks-types , which can be used by themselves.

In addition to these types, @octokit/webhooks exports 2 types specific to itself:

Note that changes to the exported types are not considered breaking changes, as the changes will not impact production code, but only fail locally or during CI at build time.

EmitterWebhookEventName

A union of all possible events and event/action combinations supported by the event emitter, e.g. "check_run" | "check_run.completed" | ... many more ... | "workflow_run.requested" .

EmitterWebhookEvent

The object that is emitted by @octokit/webhooks as an event; made up of an id , name , and payload properties. An optional generic parameter can be passed to narrow the type of the name and payload properties based on event names or event/action combinations, e.g. EmitterWebhookEvent<"check_run" | "code_scanning_alert.fixed"> .

License

MIT