@octokit/webhooks

by octokit
9.20.0 (see all)

GitHub webhook events toolset for Node.js

Readme

@octokit/webhooks

GitHub webhook events toolset for Node.js

@latest Test

@octokit/webhooks helps to handle webhook events received from GitHub.

GitHub webhooks can be registered in multiple ways

  1. In repository or organization settings on github.com.
  2. Using the REST API for repositories or organizations
  3. By creating a GitHub App.

Note that while setting a secret is optional on GitHub, it is required to be set in order to use @octokit/webhooks. Content Type must be set to application/json, application/x-www-form-urlencoded is not supported.

Usage

// install with: npm install @octokit/webhooks
const { Webhooks, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/webhooks");
const webhooks = new Webhooks({
  secret: "mysecret",
});

webhooks.onAny(({ id, name, payload }) => {
  console.log(name, "event received");
});

require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(webhooks)).listen(3000);
// can now receive webhook events at /api/github/webhooks

Local development

You can receive webhooks on your local machine or even browser using EventSource and smee.io.

Go to smee.io and Start a new channel. Then copy the "Webhook Proxy URL" and

  1. enter it in the GitHub App’s "Webhook URL" input
  2. pass it to the EventSource constructor, see below
const webhookProxyUrl = "https://smee.io/IrqK0nopGAOc847"; // replace with your own Webhook Proxy URL
const source = new EventSource(webhookProxyUrl);
source.onmessage = (event) => {
  const webhookEvent = JSON.parse(event.data);
  webhooks
    .verifyAndReceive({
      id: webhookEvent["x-request-id"],
      name: webhookEvent["x-github-event"],
      signature: webhookEvent["x-hub-signature"],
      payload: webhookEvent.body,
    })
    .catch(console.error);
};

EventSource is a native browser API and can be polyfilled for browsers that don’t support it. In node, you can use the eventsource package: install with npm install eventsource, then const EventSource = require('eventsource')

API

  1. Constructor
  2. webhooks.sign()
  3. webhooks.verify()
  4. webhooks.verifyAndReceive()
  5. webhooks.receive()
  6. webhooks.on()
  7. webhooks.onAny()
  8. webhooks.onError()
  9. webhooks.removeListener()
  10. createNodeMiddleware()
  11. Webhook events
  12. emitterEventNames

Constructor

new Webhooks({ secret /*, transform */ });
secret (String) Required. Secret as configured in GitHub Settings.
transform (Function) Only relevant for webhooks.on. Transform emitted event before calling handlers. Can be asynchronous.
log object

Used for internal logging. Defaults to console with debug and info doing nothing.

Returns the webhooks API.

webhooks.sign()

webhooks.sign(eventPayload);
eventPayload (Object) Required. Webhook request payload as received from GitHub

Returns a signature string. Throws error if eventPayload is not passed.

The sign method can be imported as static method from @octokit/webhooks-methods.

webhooks.verify()

webhooks.verify(eventPayload, signature);
eventPayload (Object or String) Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub.
signature (String) Required. Signature string as calculated by webhooks.sign().

Returns true or false. Throws error if eventPayload or signature not passed.

The verify method can be imported as static method from @octokit/webhooks-methods.

webhooks.verifyAndReceive()

webhooks.verifyAndReceive({ id, name, payload, signature });
id String Unique webhook event request id
name String Required. Name of the event. (Event names are set as X-GitHub-Event header in the webhook event request.)
payload Object or String Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub.
signature (String) Required. Signature string as calculated by webhooks.sign().

Returns a promise.

Verifies event using webhooks.verify(), then handles the event using webhooks.receive().

Additionally, if verification fails, rejects the returned promise and emits an error event.

Example

const { Webhooks } = require("@octokit/webhooks");
const webhooks = new Webhooks({
  secret: "mysecret",
});
eventHandler.on("error", handleSignatureVerificationError);

// put this inside your webhooks route handler
eventHandler
  .verifyAndReceive({
    id: request.headers["x-github-delivery"],
    name: request.headers["x-github-event"],
    payload: request.body,
    signature: request.headers["x-hub-signature-256"],
  })
  .catch(handleErrorsFromHooks);

webhooks.receive()

webhooks.receive({ id, name, payload });
id String Unique webhook event request id
name String Required. Name of the event. (Event names are set as X-GitHub-Event header in the webhook event request.)
payload Object Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub.

Returns a promise. Runs all handlers set with webhooks.on() in parallel and waits for them to finish. If one of the handlers rejects or throws an error, then webhooks.receive() rejects. The returned error has an .errors property which holds an array of all errors caught from the handlers. If no errors occur, webhooks.receive() resolves without passing any value.

The .receive() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.on()

webhooks.on(eventName, handler);
webhooks.on(eventNames, handler);
eventName String Required. Name of the event. One of GitHub's supported event names, or (if the event has an action property) the name of an event followed by its action in the form of <event>.<action>.
eventNames Array Required. Array of event names.
handler Function Required. Method to be run each time the event with the passed name is received. the handler function can be an async function, throw an error or return a Promise. The handler is called with an event object: {id, name, payload}.

The .on() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.onAny()

webhooks.onAny(handler);
handler Function Required. Method to be run each time any event is received. the handler function can be an async function, throw an error or return a Promise. The handler is called with an event object: {id, name, payload}.

The .onAny() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.onError()

webhooks.onError(handler);

If a webhook event handler throws an error or returns a promise that rejects, an error event is triggered. You can use this handler for logging or reporting events. The passed error object has a .event property which has all information on the event.

Asynchronous error event handler are not blocking the .receive() method from completing.

handler Function Required. Method to be run each time a webhook event handler throws an error or returns a promise that rejects. The handler function can be an async function, return a Promise. The handler is called with an error object that has a .event property which has all the information on the event: {id, name, payload}.

The .onError() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

webhooks.removeListener()

webhooks.removeListener(eventName, handler);
webhooks.removeListener(eventNames, handler);
eventName String Required. Name of the event. One of GitHub's supported event names, or (if the event has an action property) the name of an event followed by its action in the form of <event>.<action>, or '*' for the onAny() method or 'error' for the onError() method.
eventNames Array Required. Array of event names.
handler Function Required. Method which was previously passed to webhooks.on(). If the same handler was registered multiple times for the same event, only the most recent handler gets removed.

The .removeListener() method belongs to the event-handler module which can be used standalone.

createNodeMiddleware()

const { createServer } = require("http");
const { Webhooks, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/webhooks");

const webhooks = new Webhooks({
  secret: "mysecret",
});

const middleware = createNodeMiddleware(webhooks, { path: "/" });

createServer(middleware).listen(3000);
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at POST /
webhooks Webhooks instance Required.
path string Custom path to match requests against. Defaults to /api/github/webhooks.
log object

Used for internal logging. Defaults to console with debug and info doing nothing.
onUnhandledRequest function

Defaults to

function onUnhandledRequest(request, response) {
  response.writeHead(400, {
    "content-type": "application/json",
  });
  response.end(
    JSON.stringify({
      error: error.message,
    })
  );
}

Webhook events

See the full list of event types with example payloads.

If there are actions for a webhook, events are emitted for both, the webhook name as well as a combination of the webhook name and the action, e.g. installation and installation.created.

EventActions
branch_protection_rulecreated
deleted
edited
check_runcompleted
created
requested_action
rerequested
check_suitecompleted
requested
rerequested
code_scanning_alertappeared_in_branch
closed_by_user
created
fixed
reopened
reopened_by_user
commit_commentcreated
create
delete
deploy_keycreated
deleted
deploymentcreated
deployment_statuscreated
discussionanswered
category_changed
created
deleted
edited
labeled
locked
pinned
transferred
unanswered
unlabeled
unlocked
unpinned
discussion_commentcreated
deleted
edited
fork
github_app_authorizationrevoked
gollum
installationcreated
deleted
new_permissions_accepted
suspend
unsuspend
installation_repositoriesadded
removed
issue_commentcreated
deleted
edited
issuesassigned
closed
deleted
demilestoned
edited
labeled
locked
milestoned
opened
pinned
reopened
transferred
unassigned
unlabeled
unlocked
unpinned
labelcreated
deleted
edited
marketplace_purchasecancelled
changed
pending_change
pending_change_cancelled
purchased
memberadded
edited
removed
membershipadded
removed
metadeleted
milestoneclosed
created
deleted
edited
opened
org_blockblocked
unblocked
organizationdeleted
member_added
member_invited
member_removed
renamed
packagepublished
updated
page_build
ping
projectclosed
created
deleted
edited
reopened
project_cardconverted
created
deleted
edited
moved
project_columncreated
deleted
edited
moved
public
pull_requestassigned
auto_merge_disabled
auto_merge_enabled
closed
converted_to_draft
edited
labeled
locked
opened
ready_for_review
reopened
review_request_removed
review_requested
synchronize
unassigned
unlabeled
unlocked
pull_request_reviewdismissed
edited
submitted
pull_request_review_commentcreated
deleted
edited
pull_request_review_threadresolved
unresolved
push
releasecreated
deleted
edited
prereleased
published
released
unpublished
repositoryarchived
created
deleted
edited
privatized
publicized
renamed
transferred
unarchived
repository_dispatch
repository_import
repository_vulnerability_alertcreate
dismiss
resolve
secret_scanning_alertcreated
reopened
resolved
security_advisoryperformed
published
updated
withdrawn
sponsorshipcancelled
created
edited
pending_cancellation
pending_tier_change
tier_changed
starcreated
deleted
status
teamadded_to_repository
created
deleted
edited
removed_from_repository
team_add
watchstarted
workflow_dispatch
workflow_jobcompleted
in_progress
queued
started
workflow_runcompleted
requested

emitterEventNames

A read only tuple containing all the possible combinations of the webhook events + actions listed above. This might be useful in GUI and input validation.

import { emitterEventNames } from "@octokit/webhooks";
emitterEventNames; // ["check_run", "check_run.completed", ...]

TypeScript

The types for the webhook payloads are sourced from @octokit/webhooks-types, which can be used by themselves.

In addition to these types, @octokit/webhooks exports 2 types specific to itself:

Note that changes to the exported types are not considered breaking changes, as the changes will not impact production code, but only fail locally or during CI at build time.

EmitterWebhookEventName

A union of all possible events and event/action combinations supported by the event emitter, e.g. "check_run" | "check_run.completed" | ... many more ... | "workflow_run.requested".

EmitterWebhookEvent

The object that is emitted by @octokit/webhooks as an event; made up of an id, name, and payload properties. An optional generic parameter can be passed to narrow the type of the name and payload properties based on event names or event/action combinations, e.g. EmitterWebhookEvent<"check_run" | "code_scanning_alert.fixed">.

License

MIT

