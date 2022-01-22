GitHub webhook events toolset for Node.js
@octokit/webhooks helps to handle webhook events received from GitHub.
GitHub webhooks can be registered in multiple ways
Note that while setting a secret is optional on GitHub, it is required to be set in order to use
@octokit/webhooks. Content Type must be set to
application/json,
application/x-www-form-urlencoded is not supported.
// install with: npm install @octokit/webhooks
const { Webhooks, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/webhooks");
const webhooks = new Webhooks({
secret: "mysecret",
});
webhooks.onAny(({ id, name, payload }) => {
console.log(name, "event received");
});
require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(webhooks)).listen(3000);
// can now receive webhook events at /api/github/webhooks
You can receive webhooks on your local machine or even browser using EventSource and smee.io.
Go to smee.io and Start a new channel. Then copy the "Webhook Proxy URL" and
const webhookProxyUrl = "https://smee.io/IrqK0nopGAOc847"; // replace with your own Webhook Proxy URL
const source = new EventSource(webhookProxyUrl);
source.onmessage = (event) => {
const webhookEvent = JSON.parse(event.data);
webhooks
.verifyAndReceive({
id: webhookEvent["x-request-id"],
name: webhookEvent["x-github-event"],
signature: webhookEvent["x-hub-signature"],
payload: webhookEvent.body,
})
.catch(console.error);
};
EventSource is a native browser API and can be polyfilled for browsers that don’t support it. In node, you can use the
eventsource package: install with
npm install eventsource, then
const EventSource = require('eventsource')
new Webhooks({ secret /*, transform */ });
|
secret
(String)
|Required. Secret as configured in GitHub Settings.
|
transform
(Function)
|
Only relevant for
webhooks.on.
Transform emitted event before calling handlers. Can be asynchronous.
|
log
object
|
Used for internal logging. Defaults to
Returns the
webhooks API.
webhooks.sign(eventPayload);
|
eventPayload
(Object)
|Required. Webhook request payload as received from GitHub
Returns a
signature string. Throws error if
eventPayload is not passed.
The
sign method can be imported as static method from
@octokit/webhooks-methods.
webhooks.verify(eventPayload, signature);
|
eventPayload
(Object or String)
|Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub.
|
signature
(String)
|
Required.
Signature string as calculated by
webhooks.sign().
Returns
true or
false. Throws error if
eventPayload or
signature not passed.
The
verify method can be imported as static method from
@octokit/webhooks-methods.
webhooks.verifyAndReceive({ id, name, payload, signature });
|
id
String
|Unique webhook event request id
|
name
String
|
Required.
Name of the event. (Event names are set as
X-GitHub-Event header
in the webhook event request.)
|
payload
Object or String
|Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub.
|
signature
(String)
|
Required.
Signature string as calculated by
webhooks.sign().
Returns a promise.
Verifies event using webhooks.verify(), then handles the event using webhooks.receive().
Additionally, if verification fails, rejects the returned promise and emits an
error event.
Example
const { Webhooks } = require("@octokit/webhooks");
const webhooks = new Webhooks({
secret: "mysecret",
});
eventHandler.on("error", handleSignatureVerificationError);
// put this inside your webhooks route handler
eventHandler
.verifyAndReceive({
id: request.headers["x-github-delivery"],
name: request.headers["x-github-event"],
payload: request.body,
signature: request.headers["x-hub-signature-256"],
})
.catch(handleErrorsFromHooks);
webhooks.receive({ id, name, payload });
|
id
String
|Unique webhook event request id
|
name
String
|
Required.
Name of the event. (Event names are set as
X-GitHub-Event header
in the webhook event request.)
|
payload
Object
|Required. Webhook event request payload as received from GitHub.
Returns a promise. Runs all handlers set with
webhooks.on() in parallel and waits for them to finish. If one of the handlers rejects or throws an error, then
webhooks.receive() rejects. The returned error has an
.errors property which holds an array of all errors caught from the handlers. If no errors occur,
webhooks.receive() resolves without passing any value.
The
.receive() method belongs to the
event-handler module which can be used standalone.
webhooks.on(eventName, handler);
webhooks.on(eventNames, handler);
|
eventName
String
|
Required.
Name of the event. One of GitHub's supported event names, or (if the event has an action property) the name of an event followed by its action in the form of
<event>.<action>.
|
eventNames
Array
|Required. Array of event names.
|
handler
Function
|
Required.
Method to be run each time the event with the passed name is received.
the
handler function can be an async function, throw an error or
return a Promise. The handler is called with an event object:
{id, name, payload}.
The
.on() method belongs to the
event-handler module which can be used standalone.
webhooks.onAny(handler);
|
handler
Function
|
Required.
Method to be run each time any event is received.
the
handler function can be an async function, throw an error or
return a Promise. The handler is called with an event object:
{id, name, payload}.
The
.onAny() method belongs to the
event-handler module which can be used standalone.
webhooks.onError(handler);
If a webhook event handler throws an error or returns a promise that rejects, an error event is triggered. You can use this handler for logging or reporting events. The passed error object has a .event property which has all information on the event.
Asynchronous
error event handler are not blocking the
.receive() method from completing.
|
handler
Function
|
Required.
Method to be run each time a webhook event handler throws an error or returns a promise that rejects.
The
handler function can be an async function,
return a Promise. The handler is called with an error object that has a .event property which has all the information on the event:
{id, name, payload}.
The
.onError() method belongs to the
event-handler module which can be used standalone.
webhooks.removeListener(eventName, handler);
webhooks.removeListener(eventNames, handler);
|
eventName
String
|
Required.
Name of the event. One of GitHub's supported event names, or (if the event has an action property) the name of an event followed by its action in the form of
<event>.<action>, or '*' for the
onAny() method or 'error' for the
onError() method.
|
eventNames
Array
|Required. Array of event names.
|
handler
Function
|
Required.
Method which was previously passed to
webhooks.on(). If the same handler was registered multiple times for the same event, only the most recent handler gets removed.
The
.removeListener() method belongs to the
event-handler module which can be used standalone.
const { createServer } = require("http");
const { Webhooks, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/webhooks");
const webhooks = new Webhooks({
secret: "mysecret",
});
const middleware = createNodeMiddleware(webhooks, { path: "/" });
createServer(middleware).listen(3000);
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at POST /
|
webhooks
Webhooks instance
|Required.
|
path
string
|
Custom path to match requests against. Defaults to
/api/github/webhooks.
|
log
object
|
Used for internal logging. Defaults to
|
onUnhandledRequest
function
|
Defaults to
See the full list of event types with example payloads.
If there are actions for a webhook, events are emitted for both, the webhook name as well as a combination of the webhook name and the action, e.g.
installation and
installation.created.
|Event
|Actions
branch_protection_rule
created
deleted
edited
check_run
completed
created
requested_action
rerequested
check_suite
completed
requested
rerequested
code_scanning_alert
appeared_in_branch
closed_by_user
created
fixed
reopened
reopened_by_user
commit_comment
created
create
delete
deploy_key
created
deleted
deployment
created
deployment_status
created
discussion
answered
category_changed
created
deleted
edited
labeled
locked
pinned
transferred
unanswered
unlabeled
unlocked
unpinned
discussion_comment
created
deleted
edited
fork
github_app_authorization
revoked
gollum
installation
created
deleted
new_permissions_accepted
suspend
unsuspend
installation_repositories
added
removed
issue_comment
created
deleted
edited
issues
assigned
closed
deleted
demilestoned
edited
labeled
locked
milestoned
opened
pinned
reopened
transferred
unassigned
unlabeled
unlocked
unpinned
label
created
deleted
edited
marketplace_purchase
cancelled
changed
pending_change
pending_change_cancelled
purchased
member
added
edited
removed
membership
added
removed
meta
deleted
milestone
closed
created
deleted
edited
opened
org_block
blocked
unblocked
organization
deleted
member_added
member_invited
member_removed
renamed
package
published
updated
page_build
ping
project
closed
created
deleted
edited
reopened
project_card
converted
created
deleted
edited
moved
project_column
created
deleted
edited
moved
public
pull_request
assigned
auto_merge_disabled
auto_merge_enabled
closed
converted_to_draft
edited
labeled
locked
opened
ready_for_review
reopened
review_request_removed
review_requested
synchronize
unassigned
unlabeled
unlocked
pull_request_review
dismissed
edited
submitted
pull_request_review_comment
created
deleted
edited
pull_request_review_thread
resolved
unresolved
push
release
created
deleted
edited
prereleased
published
released
unpublished
repository
archived
created
deleted
edited
privatized
publicized
renamed
transferred
unarchived
repository_dispatch
repository_import
repository_vulnerability_alert
create
dismiss
resolve
secret_scanning_alert
created
reopened
resolved
security_advisory
performed
published
updated
withdrawn
sponsorship
cancelled
created
edited
pending_cancellation
pending_tier_change
tier_changed
star
created
deleted
status
team
added_to_repository
created
deleted
edited
removed_from_repository
team_add
watch
started
workflow_dispatch
workflow_job
completed
in_progress
queued
started
workflow_run
completed
requested
A read only tuple containing all the possible combinations of the webhook events + actions listed above. This might be useful in GUI and input validation.
import { emitterEventNames } from "@octokit/webhooks";
emitterEventNames; // ["check_run", "check_run.completed", ...]
The types for the webhook payloads are sourced from
@octokit/webhooks-types,
which can be used by themselves.
In addition to these types,
@octokit/webhooks exports 2 types specific to itself:
Note that changes to the exported types are not considered breaking changes, as the changes will not impact production code, but only fail locally or during CI at build time.
EmitterWebhookEventName
A union of all possible events and event/action combinations supported by the event emitter, e.g.
"check_run" | "check_run.completed" | ... many more ... | "workflow_run.requested".
EmitterWebhookEvent
The object that is emitted by
@octokit/webhooks as an event; made up of an
id,
name, and
payload properties.
An optional generic parameter can be passed to narrow the type of the
name and
payload properties based on event names or event/action combinations, e.g.
EmitterWebhookEvent<"check_run" | "code_scanning_alert.fixed">.