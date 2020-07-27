⚠️ This repository is deprecated.

GitHub has an official OpenAPI Description now

Octokit routes

machine-readable, always up-to-date GitHub REST API route specifications

The de-referenced OpenAPI documents are uploaded as attachments to each release

Example

Example operation

{ "summary" : "Lock an issue" , "description" : "Users with push access can lock an issue or pull request's conversation.



Note that, if you choose not to pass any parameters, you'll need to set `Content-Length` to zero when calling out to this endpoint. For more information, see \"[HTTP verbs](https://developer.github.com/v3/#http-verbs).\"" , "operationId" : "issues-lock" , "tags" : [ "issues" ], "externalDocs" : { "description" : "API method documentation" , "url" : "https://developer.github.com/v3/issues/#lock-an-issue" }, "parameters" : [ { "name" : "accept" , "description" : "Setting to `application/vnd.github.v3+json` is recommended" , "in" : "header" , "schema" : { "type" : "string" , "default" : "application/vnd.github.v3+json" } }, { "name" : "owner" , "in" : "path" , "schema" : { "type" : "string" }, "required" : true , "description" : "owner parameter" }, { "name" : "repo" , "in" : "path" , "schema" : { "type" : "string" }, "required" : true , "description" : "repo parameter" }, { "name" : "issue_number" , "in" : "path" , "schema" : { "type" : "integer" }, "required" : true , "description" : "issue_number parameter" } ], "requestBody" : { "content" : { "application/json" : { "schema" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "lock_reason" : { "description" : "The reason for locking the issue or pull request conversation. Lock will fail if you don't use one of these reasons:

\\* `off-topic`

\\* `too heated`

\\* `resolved`

\\* `spam`" , "type" : "string" , "enum" : [ "off-topic" , "too heated" , "resolved" , "spam" ] } } } } } }, "responses" : { "204" : { "description" : "Empty response" } }, "x-code-samples" : [ { "lang" : "Shell" , "source" : "curl \\

-XPUT \\

-H\"Accept: application/vnd.github.v3+json\" \\

https://api.github.com/repos/octocat/:repo/issues/:issue_number/lock" }, { "lang" : "JS" , "source" : "octokit.issues.get({

owner: 'octocat',

repo: 'hello-world',

issue_number: 1

})" } ], "x-github" : { "legacy" : false , "enabledForApps" : true , "githubCloudOnly" : false }, "x-changes" : [ { "type" : "parameter" , "date" : "2019-04-10" , "note" : "\"number\" parameter renamed to \"issue_number\"" , "meta" : { "before" : "number" , "after" : "issue_number" } } ] }

Both endpoints or parameters may be deprecated. The date timestamp can be used to determine how long an Octokit library wants to support the endpoint / parameter. Deprecation information is located in the x-changes array of an operation.

Example for a deprecated parameter

{ "type" : "parameter" , "date" : "2019-04-10" , "note" : "\"number\" parameter renamed to \"issue_number\"" , "meta" : { "before" : "number" , "after" : "issue_number" } }

Deprecated endpoints have a type of "idName"

{ "type" : "idName" , "date" : "2019-03-05" , "note" : "\"List all licenses\" renamed to \"List commonly used licenses\"" , "meta" : { "before" : { "idName" : "list" }, "after" : { "idName" : "list-commonly-used" } } }

Usage as Node module

const ROUTES = require ( "@octokit/routes" );

How it works

This package updates itself using a daily cronjob running on Travis. All openapi/*.json files are generated by bin/octokit-rest-routes.js .

node bin/octokit-rest-routes.js update

Run node bin/octokit-rest-routes.js --usage for more instructions.

The update script is scraping GitHub’s REST API documentation pages and extracts the meta information using cheerio and a ton of regular expressions :)

For simpler local testing and tracking of changes, all loaded pages are cached in the cache/ folder. To only run the code generating the OpenAPI files without updating the cache, add the --cached option.

node bin/octokit-rest-routes.js update --cached

To update the enterprise routes for all versions, you have to set the --ghe option.

node bin/octokit-rest-routes.js update --ghe

You can optionally pass a version number

node bin/octokit-rest-routes.js update --ghe 2.20

1. Find documentation pages

Index page cached in cache/api.github.com/v3/index.html

Result cached in cache/api.github.com/pages.json

Opens https://developer.github.com/v3/, find all documentation page URLs in the side bar navigation.

2. On each documentation page, finds sections

Documentation pages cached in cache/v3/*/index.html , e.g. cache/api.github.com/v3/repos/index.html

, e.g. Documentation sub pages cached in cache/v3/*/*/index.html , e.g. cache/api.github.com/v3/repos/branches/index.html

, e.g. All sections found on pages are cached next to the index.html files, e.g. cache/api.github.com/v3/repos/sections.json

files, e.g. HTML of sections are stored next to the index.html files, e.g. cache/api.github.com/v3/repos/create.html

Loads HTML of each documentation page, finds sections in page.

3. In each section, finds endpoints

Some sections don’t have endpoints, such as Notifications Reasons

Some sections have multiple endpoints, see #3

Loads HTML of documentation page section. Turns it into openapi/*.json files. In some cases the HTML cannot be turned into an endpoint using the implemented patterns. For these cases custom overrides are defined.

See also

octokit/graphql-schema – GitHub’s GraphQL Schema with validation

octokit/webhooks – GitHub Webhooks specifications

LICENSE

MIT