GitHub REST API client for JavaScript

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/rest directly from cdn.skypack.dev ```html ``` Node Install with npm install @octokit/rest const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/rest" );

const octokit = new Octokit(); octokit.rest.repos .listForOrg({ org : "octokit" , type : "public" , }) .then( ( { data } ) => { });

See https://octokit.github.io/rest.js for full documentation.

Contributing

We would love you to contribute to @octokit/rest , pull requests are very welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.

Credits

@octokit/rest was originally created as node-github in 2012 by Mike de Boer from Cloud9 IDE, Inc. The original commit is from 2010 which predates the npm registry.

It was adopted and renamed by GitHub in 2017. Learn more about it's origin on GitHub's blog: From 48k lines of code to 10—the story of GitHub’s JavaScript SDK

LICENSE

MIT