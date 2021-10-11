openbase logo
@octokit/rest

by octokit
18.12.0 (see all)

GitHub REST API client for JavaScript

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9M

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

271

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript GitHub API

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/5
rk0cc

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

rest.js

GitHub REST API client for JavaScript

Build Status

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/rest directly from cdn.skypack.dev ```html ```
Node

Install with npm install @octokit/rest

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/rest");
// or: import { Octokit } from "@octokit/rest";

const octokit = new Octokit();

// Compare: https://docs.github.com/en/rest/reference/repos/#list-organization-repositories
octokit.rest.repos
  .listForOrg({
    org: "octokit",
    type: "public",
  })
  .then(({ data }) => {
    // handle data
  });

See https://octokit.github.io/rest.js for full documentation.

Contributing

We would love you to contribute to @octokit/rest, pull requests are very welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.

Credits

@octokit/rest was originally created as node-github in 2012 by Mike de Boer from Cloud9 IDE, Inc. The original commit is from 2010 which predates the npm registry.

It was adopted and renamed by GitHub in 2017. Learn more about it's origin on GitHub's blog: From 48k lines of code to 10—the story of GitHub’s JavaScript SDK

LICENSE

MIT

Cyrus Chan11 Ratings10 Reviews
Graduated Higher Diploma of Software Engineering. Flutter and Dart mainly.
8 months ago
Poor Documentation

It is one and only package to get Github API from node.js, but all source codes glued together in documents which make difficult to find the corresponded functions.

0

