openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@octokit/request

by octokit
5.6.2 (see all)

Send parameterized requests to GitHub’s APIs with sensible defaults in browsers and Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2M

GitHub Stars

161

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
jatin269

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

request.js

Send parameterized requests to GitHub’s APIs with sensible defaults in browsers and Node

@latest Build Status

@octokit/request is a request library for browsers & node that makes it easier to interact with GitHub’s REST API and GitHub’s GraphQL API.

It uses @octokit/endpoint to parse the passed options and sends the request using fetch (node-fetch in Node).

Features

🤩 1:1 mapping of REST API endpoint documentation, e.g. Add labels to an issue becomes

request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues/{number}/labels", {
  mediaType: {
    previews: ["symmetra"],
  },
  owner: "octokit",
  repo: "request.js",
  number: 1,
  labels: ["🐛 bug"],
});

👶 Small bundle size (\<4kb minified + gzipped)

😎 Authenticate with any of GitHubs Authentication Strategies.

👍 Sensible defaults

  • baseUrl: https://api.github.com
  • headers.accept: application/vnd.github.v3+json
  • headers.agent: octokit-request.js/<current version> <OS information>, e.g. octokit-request.js/1.2.3 Node.js/10.15.0 (macOS Mojave; x64)

👌 Simple to test: mock requests by passing a custom fetch method.

🧐 Simple to debug: Sets error.request to request options causing the error (with redacted credentials).

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/request directly from cdn.skypack.dev ```html ```
Node

Install with npm install @octokit/request

const { request } = require("@octokit/request");
// or: import { request } from "@octokit/request";

REST API example

// Following GitHub docs formatting:
// https://developer.github.com/v3/repos/#list-organization-repositories
const result = await request("GET /orgs/{org}/repos", {
  headers: {
    authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
  },
  org: "octokit",
  type: "private",
});

console.log(`${result.data.length} repos found.`);

GraphQL example

For GraphQL request we recommend using @octokit/graphql

const result = await request("POST /graphql", {
  headers: {
    authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
  },
  query: `query ($login: String!) {
    organization(login: $login) {
      repositories(privacy: PRIVATE) {
        totalCount
      }
    }
  }`,
  variables: {
    login: "octokit",
  },
});

Alternative: pass method & url as part of options

Alternatively, pass in a method and a url

const result = await request({
  method: "GET",
  url: "/orgs/{org}/repos",
  headers: {
    authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
  },
  org: "octokit",
  type: "private",
});

Authentication

The simplest way to authenticate a request is to set the Authorization header directly, e.g. to a personal access token.

const requestWithAuth = request.defaults({
  headers: {
    authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
  },
});
const result = await requestWithAuth("GET /user");

For more complex authentication strategies such as GitHub Apps or Basic, we recommend the according authentication library exported by @octokit/auth.

const { createAppAuth } = require("@octokit/auth-app");
const auth = createAppAuth({
  appId: process.env.APP_ID,
  privateKey: process.env.PRIVATE_KEY,
  installationId: 123,
});
const requestWithAuth = request.defaults({
  request: {
    hook: auth.hook,
  },
  mediaType: {
    previews: ["machine-man"],
  },
});

const { data: app } = await requestWithAuth("GET /app");
const { data: app } = await requestWithAuth(
  "POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues",
  {
    owner: "octocat",
    repo: "hello-world",
    title: "Hello from the engine room",
  }
);

request()

request(route, options) or request(options).

Options

name type description
route String **Required**. If route is set it has to be a string consisting of the request method and URL, e.g. GET /orgs/{org}
options.baseUrl String The base URL that route or url will be prefixed with, if they use relative paths. Defaults to https://api.github.com.
options.headers Object Custom headers. Passed headers are merged with defaults:
headers['user-agent'] defaults to octokit-rest.js/1.2.3 (where 1.2.3 is the released version).
headers['accept'] defaults to application/vnd.github.v3+json.
Use options.mediaType.{format,previews} to request API previews and custom media types.
options.mediaType.format String Media type param, such as `raw`, `html`, or `full`. See Media Types.
options.mediaType.previews Array of strings Name of previews, such as `mercy`, `symmetra`, or `scarlet-witch`. See API Previews.
options.method String Any supported http verb, case insensitive. Defaults to Get.
options.url String **Required**. A path or full URL which may contain :variable or {variable} placeholders, e.g. /orgs/{org}/repos. The url is parsed using url-template.
options.data Any Set request body directly instead of setting it to JSON based on additional parameters. See "The `data` parameter" below.
options.request.agent http(s).Agent instance Node only. Useful for custom proxy, certificate, or dns lookup.
options.request.fetch Function Custom replacement for built-in fetch method. Useful for testing or request hooks.
options.request.hook Function Function with the signature hook(request, endpointOptions), where endpointOptions are the parsed options as returned by endpoint.merge(), and request is request(). This option works great in conjuction with before-after-hook.
options.request.signal new AbortController().signal Use an AbortController instance to cancel a request. In node you can only cancel streamed requests.
options.request.log object Used for internal logging. Defaults to console.
options.request.timeout Number Node only. Request/response timeout in ms, it resets on redirect. 0 to disable (OS limit applies). options.request.signal is recommended instead.

All other options except options.request.* will be passed depending on the method and url options.

  1. If the option key is a placeholder in the url, it will be used as replacement. For example, if the passed options are {url: '/orgs/{org}/repos', org: 'foo'} the returned options.url is https://api.github.com/orgs/foo/repos
  2. If the method is GET or HEAD, the option is passed as query parameter
  3. Otherwise the parameter is passed in the request body as JSON key.

Result

request returns a promise and resolves with 4 keys

key type description
status Integer Response status status
url String URL of response. If a request results in redirects, this is the final URL. You can send a HEAD request to retrieve it without loading the full response body.
headers Object All response headers
data Any The response body as returned from server. If the response is JSON then it will be parsed into an object

If an error occurs, the error instance has additional properties to help with debugging

  • error.status The http response status code
  • error.request The request options such as method, url and data
  • error.response The http response object with url, headers, and data

request.defaults()

Override or set default options. Example:

const myrequest = require("@octokit/request").defaults({
  baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
  headers: {
    "user-agent": "myApp/1.2.3",
    authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
  },
  org: "my-project",
  per_page: 100,
});

myrequest(`GET /orgs/{org}/repos`);

You can call .defaults() again on the returned method, the defaults will cascade.

const myProjectRequest = request.defaults({
  baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
  headers: {
    "user-agent": "myApp/1.2.3",
  },
  org: "my-project",
});
const myProjectRequestWithAuth = myProjectRequest.defaults({
  headers: {
    authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
  },
});

myProjectRequest now defaults the baseUrl, headers['user-agent'], org and headers['authorization'] on top of headers['accept'] that is set by the global default.

request.endpoint

See https://github.com/octokit/endpoint.js. Example

const options = request.endpoint("GET /orgs/{org}/repos", {
  org: "my-project",
  type: "private",
});

// {
//   method: 'GET',
//   url: 'https://api.github.com/orgs/my-project/repos?type=private',
//   headers: {
//     accept: 'application/vnd.github.v3+json',
//     authorization: 'token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001',
//     'user-agent': 'octokit/endpoint.js v1.2.3'
//   }
// }

All of the @octokit/endpoint API can be used:

Special cases

The data parameter – set request body directly

Some endpoints such as Render a Markdown document in raw mode don’t have parameters that are sent as request body keys, instead the request body needs to be set directly. In these cases, set the data parameter.

const response = await request("POST /markdown/raw", {
  data: "Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!",
  headers: {
    accept: "text/html;charset=utf-8",
    "content-type": "text/plain",
  },
});

// Request is sent as
//
//     {
//       method: 'post',
//       url: 'https://api.github.com/markdown/raw',
//       headers: {
//         accept: 'text/html;charset=utf-8',
//         'content-type': 'text/plain',
//         'user-agent': userAgent
//       },
//       body: 'Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!'
//     }
//
// not as
//
//     {
//       ...
//       body: '{"data": "Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!"}'
//     }

Set parameters for both the URL/query and the request body

There are API endpoints that accept both query parameters as well as a body. In that case you need to add the query parameters as templates to options.url, as defined in the RFC 6570 URI Template specification.

Example

request(
  "POST https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1/assets{?name,label}",
  {
    name: "example.zip",
    label: "short description",
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/plain",
      "content-length": 14,
      authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
    },
    data: "Hello, world!",
  }
);

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

on the browser we have a nice fetch API available to use HTTP requests but what about on nodejs. HTTP module is great but we need some kind of abstraction on it because code to hit a simple HTTP request is so lengthy in HTTP request repeating it will be a problem. so we need a function and here comes the request module. it is just a function nothing more

0
Murad19 Ratings0 Reviews
https://sweatco.in/hi/muradalprince
14 days ago
Vishal Kumar34 Ratings43 Reviews
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 4, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial