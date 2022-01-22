Send parameterized requests to GitHub’s APIs with sensible defaults in browsers and Node
@octokit/request is a request library for browsers & node that makes it easier
to interact with GitHub’s REST API and
GitHub’s GraphQL API.
It uses
@octokit/endpoint to parse
the passed options and sends the request using fetch
(node-fetch in Node).
request.defaults()
request.endpoint
🤩 1:1 mapping of REST API endpoint documentation, e.g. Add labels to an issue becomes
request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues/{number}/labels", {
mediaType: {
previews: ["symmetra"],
},
owner: "octokit",
repo: "request.js",
number: 1,
labels: ["🐛 bug"],
});
👶 Small bundle size (\<4kb minified + gzipped)
😎 Authenticate with any of GitHubs Authentication Strategies.
👍 Sensible defaults
baseUrl:
https://api.github.com
headers.accept:
application/vnd.github.v3+json
headers.agent:
octokit-request.js/<current version> <OS information>, e.g.
octokit-request.js/1.2.3 Node.js/10.15.0 (macOS Mojave; x64)
👌 Simple to test: mock requests by passing a custom fetch method.
🧐 Simple to debug: Sets
error.request to request options causing the error (with redacted credentials).
|Browsers
|
Load
@octokit/request directly from cdn.skypack.dev
```html
```
|Node
|
Install with
// Following GitHub docs formatting:
// https://developer.github.com/v3/repos/#list-organization-repositories
const result = await request("GET /orgs/{org}/repos", {
headers: {
authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
},
org: "octokit",
type: "private",
});
console.log(`${result.data.length} repos found.`);
For GraphQL request we recommend using
@octokit/graphql
const result = await request("POST /graphql", {
headers: {
authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
},
query: `query ($login: String!) {
organization(login: $login) {
repositories(privacy: PRIVATE) {
totalCount
}
}
}`,
variables: {
login: "octokit",
},
});
method &
url as part of options
Alternatively, pass in a method and a url
const result = await request({
method: "GET",
url: "/orgs/{org}/repos",
headers: {
authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
},
org: "octokit",
type: "private",
});
The simplest way to authenticate a request is to set the
Authorization header directly, e.g. to a personal access token.
const requestWithAuth = request.defaults({
headers: {
authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
},
});
const result = await requestWithAuth("GET /user");
For more complex authentication strategies such as GitHub Apps or Basic, we recommend the according authentication library exported by
@octokit/auth.
const { createAppAuth } = require("@octokit/auth-app");
const auth = createAppAuth({
appId: process.env.APP_ID,
privateKey: process.env.PRIVATE_KEY,
installationId: 123,
});
const requestWithAuth = request.defaults({
request: {
hook: auth.hook,
},
mediaType: {
previews: ["machine-man"],
},
});
const { data: app } = await requestWithAuth("GET /app");
const { data: app } = await requestWithAuth(
"POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues",
{
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
title: "Hello from the engine room",
}
);
request(route, options) or
request(options).
Options
|name
|type
|description
|
route
|String
|
**Required**. If
route is set it has to be a string consisting of the request method and URL, e.g.
GET /orgs/{org}
|
options.baseUrl
|String
|
The base URL that
route or
url will be prefixed with, if they use relative paths. Defaults to
https://api.github.com.
|
options.headers
|Object
|
Custom headers. Passed headers are merged with defaults:
headers['user-agent'] defaults to
octokit-rest.js/1.2.3 (where
1.2.3 is the released version).
headers['accept'] defaults to
application/vnd.github.v3+json.
Use
options.mediaType.{format,previews} to request API previews and custom media types.
|
options.mediaType.format
|String
|Media type param, such as `raw`, `html`, or `full`. See Media Types.
|
options.mediaType.previews
|Array of strings
|Name of previews, such as `mercy`, `symmetra`, or `scarlet-witch`. See API Previews.
|
options.method
|String
|
Any supported http verb, case insensitive. Defaults to
Get.
|
options.url
|String
|
**Required**. A path or full URL which may contain
:variable or
{variable} placeholders,
e.g.
/orgs/{org}/repos. The
url is parsed using url-template.
|
options.data
|Any
|Set request body directly instead of setting it to JSON based on additional parameters. See "The `data` parameter" below.
|
options.request.agent
|http(s).Agent instance
|Node only. Useful for custom proxy, certificate, or dns lookup.
|
options.request.fetch
|Function
|Custom replacement for built-in fetch method. Useful for testing or request hooks.
|
options.request.hook
|Function
|
Function with the signature
hook(request, endpointOptions), where
endpointOptions are the parsed options as returned by
endpoint.merge(), and
request is
request(). This option works great in conjuction with before-after-hook.
|
options.request.signal
|new AbortController().signal
|
Use an
AbortController instance to cancel a request. In node you can only cancel streamed requests.
|
options.request.log
|
object
|
Used for internal logging. Defaults to
console.
|
options.request.timeout
|Number
|Node only. Request/response timeout in ms, it resets on redirect. 0 to disable (OS limit applies). options.request.signal is recommended instead.
All other options except
options.request.* will be passed depending on the
method and
url options.
url, it will be used as replacement. For example, if the passed options are
{url: '/orgs/{org}/repos', org: 'foo'} the returned
options.url is
https://api.github.com/orgs/foo/repos
method is
GET or
HEAD, the option is passed as query parameter
Result
request returns a promise and resolves with 4 keys
|key
|type
|description
|
status
|Integer
|Response status status
|
url
|String
|URL of response. If a request results in redirects, this is the final URL. You can send a
HEAD request to retrieve it without loading the full response body.
|
headers
|Object
|All response headers
|
data
|Any
|The response body as returned from server. If the response is JSON then it will be parsed into an object
If an error occurs, the
error instance has additional properties to help with debugging
error.status The http response status code
error.request The request options such as
method,
url and
data
error.response The http response object with
url,
headers, and
data
request.defaults()
Override or set default options. Example:
const myrequest = require("@octokit/request").defaults({
baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
headers: {
"user-agent": "myApp/1.2.3",
authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
},
org: "my-project",
per_page: 100,
});
myrequest(`GET /orgs/{org}/repos`);
You can call
.defaults() again on the returned method, the defaults will cascade.
const myProjectRequest = request.defaults({
baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
headers: {
"user-agent": "myApp/1.2.3",
},
org: "my-project",
});
const myProjectRequestWithAuth = myProjectRequest.defaults({
headers: {
authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
},
});
myProjectRequest now defaults the
baseUrl,
headers['user-agent'],
org and
headers['authorization'] on top of
headers['accept'] that is set
by the global default.
request.endpoint
See https://github.com/octokit/endpoint.js. Example
const options = request.endpoint("GET /orgs/{org}/repos", {
org: "my-project",
type: "private",
});
// {
// method: 'GET',
// url: 'https://api.github.com/orgs/my-project/repos?type=private',
// headers: {
// accept: 'application/vnd.github.v3+json',
// authorization: 'token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001',
// 'user-agent': 'octokit/endpoint.js v1.2.3'
// }
// }
All of the
@octokit/endpoint API can be used:
octokitRequest.endpoint()
octokitRequest.endpoint.defaults()
octokitRequest.endpoint.merge()
octokitRequest.endpoint.parse()
data parameter – set request body directly
Some endpoints such as Render a Markdown document in raw mode don’t have parameters that are sent as request body keys, instead the request body needs to be set directly. In these cases, set the
data parameter.
const response = await request("POST /markdown/raw", {
data: "Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!",
headers: {
accept: "text/html;charset=utf-8",
"content-type": "text/plain",
},
});
// Request is sent as
//
// {
// method: 'post',
// url: 'https://api.github.com/markdown/raw',
// headers: {
// accept: 'text/html;charset=utf-8',
// 'content-type': 'text/plain',
// 'user-agent': userAgent
// },
// body: 'Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!'
// }
//
// not as
//
// {
// ...
// body: '{"data": "Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!"}'
// }
There are API endpoints that accept both query parameters as well as a body. In that case you need to add the query parameters as templates to
options.url, as defined in the RFC 6570 URI Template specification.
Example
request(
"POST https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1/assets{?name,label}",
{
name: "example.zip",
label: "short description",
headers: {
"content-type": "text/plain",
"content-length": 14,
authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
},
data: "Hello, world!",
}
);
