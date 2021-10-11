openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@octokit/plugin-throttling

by octokit
3.5.2 (see all)

Octokit plugin for GitHub’s recommended request throttling

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

151K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

plugin-throttling.js

Octokit plugin for GitHub’s recommended request throttling

@latest Build Status

Implements all recommended best practices to prevent hitting abuse rate limits.

Usage

Browsers

Load @octokit/plugin-throttling and @octokit/core (or core-compatible module) directly from cdn.skypack.dev

<script type="module">
  import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core";
  import { throttling } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/plugin-throttling";
</script>
Node

Install with npm install @octokit/core @octokit/plugin-throttling. Optionally replace @octokit/core with a core-compatible module.

Note: If you use it with @octokit/rest v16, install @octokit/core as a devDependency. This is only temporary and will no longer be necessary with @octokit/rest v17.

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/core");
const { throttling } = require("@octokit/plugin-throttling");

The code below creates a "Hello, world!" issue on every repository in a given organization. Without the throttling plugin it would send many requests in parallel and would hit rate limits very quickly. But the @octokit/plugin-throttling slows down your requests according to the official guidelines, so you don't get blocked before your quota is exhausted.

The throttle.onAbuseLimit and throttle.onRateLimit options are required. Return true to automatically retry the request after retryAfter seconds.

const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(throttling);

const octokit = new MyOctokit({
  auth: `secret123`,
  throttle: {
    onRateLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
      octokit.log.warn(
        `Request quota exhausted for request ${options.method} ${options.url}`
      );

      if (options.request.retryCount === 0) {
        // only retries once
        octokit.log.info(`Retrying after ${retryAfter} seconds!`);
        return true;
      }
    },
    onAbuseLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
      // does not retry, only logs a warning
      octokit.log.warn(
        `Abuse detected for request ${options.method} ${options.url}`
      );
    },
  },
});

async function createIssueOnAllRepos(org) {
  const repos = await octokit.paginate(
    octokit.repos.listForOrg.endpoint({ org })
  );
  return Promise.all(
    repos.map(({ name }) =>
      octokit.issues.create({
        owner,
        repo: name,
        title: "Hello, world!",
      })
    )
  );
}

Pass { throttle: { enabled: false } } to disable this plugin.

Clustering

Enabling Clustering support ensures that your application will not go over rate limits across Octokit instances and across Nodejs processes.

First install either redis or ioredis:

# NodeRedis (https://github.com/NodeRedis/node_redis)
npm install --save redis

# or ioredis (https://github.com/luin/ioredis)
npm install --save ioredis

Then in your application:

const Bottleneck = require("bottleneck");
const Redis = require("redis");

const client = Redis.createClient({
  /* options */
});
const connection = new Bottleneck.RedisConnection({ client });
connection.on("error", err => console.error(err));

const octokit = new MyOctokit({
  auth: 'secret123'
  throttle: {
    onAbuseLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
      /* ... */
    },
    onRateLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
      /* ... */
    },

    // The Bottleneck connection object
    connection,

    // A "throttling ID". All octokit instances with the same ID
    // using the same Redis server will share the throttling.
    id: "my-super-app",

    // Otherwise the plugin uses a lighter version of Bottleneck without Redis support
    Bottleneck
  }
});

// To close the connection and allow your application to exit cleanly:
await connection.disconnect();

To use the ioredis library instead:

const Redis = require("ioredis");
const client = new Redis({
  /* options */
});
const connection = new Bottleneck.IORedisConnection({ client });
connection.on("error", (err) => console.error(err));

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial