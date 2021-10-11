Octokit plugin for GitHub’s recommended request throttling
Implements all recommended best practices to prevent hitting abuse rate limits.
|Browsers
|
Load
|Node
|
Install with
Note: If you use it with
The code below creates a "Hello, world!" issue on every repository in a given organization. Without the throttling plugin it would send many requests in parallel and would hit rate limits very quickly. But the
@octokit/plugin-throttling slows down your requests according to the official guidelines, so you don't get blocked before your quota is exhausted.
The
throttle.onAbuseLimit and
throttle.onRateLimit options are required. Return
true to automatically retry the request after
retryAfter seconds.
const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(throttling);
const octokit = new MyOctokit({
auth: `secret123`,
throttle: {
onRateLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
octokit.log.warn(
`Request quota exhausted for request ${options.method} ${options.url}`
);
if (options.request.retryCount === 0) {
// only retries once
octokit.log.info(`Retrying after ${retryAfter} seconds!`);
return true;
}
},
onAbuseLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
// does not retry, only logs a warning
octokit.log.warn(
`Abuse detected for request ${options.method} ${options.url}`
);
},
},
});
async function createIssueOnAllRepos(org) {
const repos = await octokit.paginate(
octokit.repos.listForOrg.endpoint({ org })
);
return Promise.all(
repos.map(({ name }) =>
octokit.issues.create({
owner,
repo: name,
title: "Hello, world!",
})
)
);
}
Pass
{ throttle: { enabled: false } } to disable this plugin.
Enabling Clustering support ensures that your application will not go over rate limits across Octokit instances and across Nodejs processes.
First install either
redis or
ioredis:
# NodeRedis (https://github.com/NodeRedis/node_redis)
npm install --save redis
# or ioredis (https://github.com/luin/ioredis)
npm install --save ioredis
Then in your application:
const Bottleneck = require("bottleneck");
const Redis = require("redis");
const client = Redis.createClient({
/* options */
});
const connection = new Bottleneck.RedisConnection({ client });
connection.on("error", err => console.error(err));
const octokit = new MyOctokit({
auth: 'secret123'
throttle: {
onAbuseLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
/* ... */
},
onRateLimit: (retryAfter, options, octokit) => {
/* ... */
},
// The Bottleneck connection object
connection,
// A "throttling ID". All octokit instances with the same ID
// using the same Redis server will share the throttling.
id: "my-super-app",
// Otherwise the plugin uses a lighter version of Bottleneck without Redis support
Bottleneck
}
});
// To close the connection and allow your application to exit cleanly:
await connection.disconnect();
To use the
ioredis library instead:
const Redis = require("ioredis");
const client = new Redis({
/* options */
});
const connection = new Bottleneck.IORedisConnection({ client });
connection.on("error", (err) => console.error(err));