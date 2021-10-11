Octokit plugin for GitHub’s recommended request throttling

Implements all recommended best practices to prevent hitting abuse rate limits.

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/plugin-throttling and @octokit/core (or core-compatible module) directly from cdn.skypack.dev < script type = "module" > import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core" ; import { throttling } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/plugin-throttling" ; </ script > Node Install with npm install @octokit/core @octokit/plugin-throttling . Optionally replace @octokit/core with a core-compatible module. Note: If you use it with @octokit/rest v16, install @octokit/core as a devDependency. This is only temporary and will no longer be necessary with @octokit/rest v17. const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/core" ); const { throttling } = require ( "@octokit/plugin-throttling" );

The code below creates a "Hello, world!" issue on every repository in a given organization. Without the throttling plugin it would send many requests in parallel and would hit rate limits very quickly. But the @octokit/plugin-throttling slows down your requests according to the official guidelines, so you don't get blocked before your quota is exhausted.

The throttle.onAbuseLimit and throttle.onRateLimit options are required. Return true to automatically retry the request after retryAfter seconds.

const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(throttling); const octokit = new MyOctokit({ auth : `secret123` , throttle : { onRateLimit : ( retryAfter, options, octokit ) => { octokit.log.warn( `Request quota exhausted for request ${options.method} ${options.url} ` ); if (options.request.retryCount === 0 ) { octokit.log.info( `Retrying after ${retryAfter} seconds!` ); return true ; } }, onAbuseLimit : ( retryAfter, options, octokit ) => { octokit.log.warn( `Abuse detected for request ${options.method} ${options.url} ` ); }, }, }); async function createIssueOnAllRepos ( org ) { const repos = await octokit.paginate( octokit.repos.listForOrg.endpoint({ org }) ); return Promise .all( repos.map( ( { name } ) => octokit.issues.create({ owner, repo : name, title : "Hello, world!" , }) ) ); }

Pass { throttle: { enabled: false } } to disable this plugin.

Clustering

Enabling Clustering support ensures that your application will not go over rate limits across Octokit instances and across Nodejs processes.

First install either redis or ioredis :

# NodeRedis ( https : npm install --save redis # or ioredis ( https : npm install --save ioredis

Then in your application:

const Bottleneck = require ( "bottleneck" ); const Redis = require ( "redis" ); const client = Redis.createClient({ }); const connection = new Bottleneck.RedisConnection({ client }); connection.on( "error" , err => console .error(err)); const octokit = new MyOctokit({ auth : 'secret123' throttle : { onAbuseLimit : ( retryAfter, options, octokit ) => { }, onRateLimit : ( retryAfter, options, octokit ) => { }, connection, id : "my-super-app" , Bottleneck } }); await connection.disconnect();

To use the ioredis library instead:

const Redis = require ( "ioredis" ); const client = new Redis({ }); const connection = new Bottleneck.IORedisConnection({ client }); connection.on( "error" , (err) => console .error(err));

LICENSE

MIT