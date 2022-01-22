Octokit plugin adding one method for all of api.github.com REST API endpoints
|Browsers
|
Load
|Node
|
Install with
const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(restEndpointMethods);
const octokit = new MyOctokit({ auth: "secret123" });
// https://developer.github.com/v3/users/#get-the-authenticated-user
octokit.rest.users.getAuthenticated();
There is one method for each REST API endpoint documented at https://developer.github.com/v3. All endpoint methods are documented in the docs/ folder, e.g. docs/users/getAuthenticated.md
Parameter and response types for all endpoint methods exported as
{ RestEndpointMethodTypes }.
Example
import { RestEndpointMethodTypes } from "@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods";
type UpdateLabelParameters =
RestEndpointMethodTypes["issues"]["updateLabel"]["parameters"];
type UpdateLabelResponse =
RestEndpointMethodTypes["issues"]["updateLabel"]["response"];
In order to get types beyond parameters and responses, check out
@octokit/openapi-types, which is a direct transpilation from GitHub's official OpenAPI specification.
See CONTRIBUTING.md