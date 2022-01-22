openbase logo
@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods

by octokit
5.13.0 (see all)

Octokit plugin adding one method for all of api.github.com REST API endpoints

Documentation
Downloads/wk

6.1M

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

plugin-rest-endpoint-methods.js

Octokit plugin adding one method for all of api.github.com REST API endpoints

@latest Build Status

Usage

Browsers

Load @octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods and @octokit/core (or core-compatible module) directly from cdn.skypack.dev

<script type="module">
  import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core";
  import { restEndpointMethods } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods";
</script>
Node

Install with npm install @octokit/core @octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods. Optionally replace @octokit/core with a compatible module

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/core");
const {
  restEndpointMethods,
} = require("@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods");

const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(restEndpointMethods);
const octokit = new MyOctokit({ auth: "secret123" });

// https://developer.github.com/v3/users/#get-the-authenticated-user
octokit.rest.users.getAuthenticated();

There is one method for each REST API endpoint documented at https://developer.github.com/v3. All endpoint methods are documented in the docs/ folder, e.g. docs/users/getAuthenticated.md

TypeScript

Parameter and response types for all endpoint methods exported as { RestEndpointMethodTypes }.

Example

import { RestEndpointMethodTypes } from "@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods";

type UpdateLabelParameters =
  RestEndpointMethodTypes["issues"]["updateLabel"]["parameters"];
type UpdateLabelResponse =
  RestEndpointMethodTypes["issues"]["updateLabel"]["response"];

In order to get types beyond parameters and responses, check out @octokit/openapi-types, which is a direct transpilation from GitHub's official OpenAPI specification.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT

