Octokit plugin adding one method for all of api.github.com REST API endpoints

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods and @octokit/core (or core-compatible module) directly from cdn.skypack.dev < script type = "module" > import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core" ; import { restEndpointMethods } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods" ; </ script > Node Install with npm install @octokit/core @octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods . Optionally replace @octokit/core with a compatible module const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/core" ); const { restEndpointMethods, } = require ( "@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods" );

const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(restEndpointMethods); const octokit = new MyOctokit({ auth : "secret123" }); octokit.rest.users.getAuthenticated();

There is one method for each REST API endpoint documented at https://developer.github.com/v3. All endpoint methods are documented in the docs/ folder, e.g. docs/users/getAuthenticated.md

TypeScript

Parameter and response types for all endpoint methods exported as { RestEndpointMethodTypes } .

Example

import { RestEndpointMethodTypes } from "@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods" ; type UpdateLabelParameters = RestEndpointMethodTypes[ "issues" ][ "updateLabel" ][ "parameters" ]; type UpdateLabelResponse = RestEndpointMethodTypes[ "issues" ][ "updateLabel" ][ "response" ];

In order to get types beyond parameters and responses, check out @octokit/openapi-types , which is a direct transpilation from GitHub's official OpenAPI specification.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT