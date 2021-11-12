Octokit plugin to paginate REST API endpoint responses
const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(paginateRest);
const octokit = new MyOctokit({ auth: "secret123" });
// See https://developer.github.com/v3/issues/#list-issues-for-a-repository
const issues = await octokit.paginate("GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues", {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
since: "2010-10-01",
per_page: 100,
});
If you want to utilize the pagination methods in another plugin, use
composePaginateRest.
function myPlugin(octokit, options) {
return {
allStars({owner, repo}) => {
return composePaginateRest(
octokit,
"GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}/stargazers",
{owner, repo }
)
}
}
}
octokit.paginate()
The
paginateRest plugin adds a new
octokit.paginate() method which accepts the same parameters as
octokit.request. Only "List ..." endpoints such as List issues for a repository are supporting pagination. Their response includes a Link header. For other endpoints,
octokit.paginate() behaves the same as
octokit.request().
The
per_page parameter is usually defaulting to
30, and can be set to up to
100, which helps retrieving a big amount of data without hitting the rate limits too soon.
An optional
mapFunction can be passed to map each page response to a new value, usually an array with only the data you need. This can help to reduce memory usage, as only the relevant data has to be kept in memory until the pagination is complete.
const issueTitles = await octokit.paginate(
"GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues",
{
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
since: "2010-10-01",
per_page: 100,
},
(response) => response.data.map((issue) => issue.title)
);
The
mapFunction gets a 2nd argument
done which can be called to end the pagination early.
const issues = await octokit.paginate(
"GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues",
{
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
since: "2010-10-01",
per_page: 100,
},
(response, done) => {
if (response.data.find((issue) => issue.title.includes("something"))) {
done();
}
return response.data;
}
);
Alternatively you can pass a
request method as first argument. This is great when using in combination with
@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods:
const issues = await octokit.paginate(octokit.rest.issues.listForRepo, {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
since: "2010-10-01",
per_page: 100,
});
octokit.paginate.iterator()
If your target runtime environments supports async iterators (such as most modern browsers and Node 10+), you can iterate through each response
const parameters = {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
since: "2010-10-01",
per_page: 100,
};
for await (const response of octokit.paginate.iterator(
"GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues",
parameters
)) {
// do whatever you want with each response, break out of the loop, etc.
const issues = response.data;
console.log("%d issues found", issues.length);
}
Alternatively you can pass a
request method as first argument. This is great when using in combination with
@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods:
const parameters = {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
since: "2010-10-01",
per_page: 100,
};
for await (const response of octokit.paginate.iterator(
octokit.rest.issues.listForRepo,
parameters
)) {
// do whatever you want with each response, break out of the loop, etc.
const issues = response.data;
console.log("%d issues found", issues.length);
}
composePaginateRest and
composePaginateRest.iterator
The
compose* methods work just like their
octokit.* counterparts described above, with the differenct that both methods require an
octokit instance to be passed as first argument
octokit.paginate() wraps
octokit.request(). As long as a
rel="next" link value is present in the response's
Link header, it sends another request for that URL, and so on.
Most of GitHub's paginating REST API endpoints return an array, but there are a few exceptions which return an object with a key that includes the items array. For example:
items)
check_runs)
check_suites)
repositories)
installations)
octokit.paginate() is working around these inconsistencies so you don't have to worry about it.
If a response is lacking the
Link header,
octokit.paginate() still resolves with an array, even if the response returns a single object.
The plugin also exposes some types and runtime type guards for TypeScript projects.
|Types
|
|Guards
|
An
interface that declares all the overloads of the
.paginate method.
An
interface which describes all API endpoints supported by the plugin. Some overloads of
.paginate() method and
composePaginateRest() function depend on
PaginatingEndpoints, using the
keyof PaginatingEndpoints as a type for one of its arguments.
import { Octokit } from "@octokit/core";
import {
PaginatingEndpoints,
composePaginateRest,
} from "@octokit/plugin-paginate-rest";
type DataType<T> = "data" extends keyof T ? T["data"] : unknown;
async function myPaginatePlugin<E extends keyof PaginatingEndpoints>(
octokit: Octokit,
endpoint: E,
parameters?: PaginatingEndpoints[E]["parameters"]
): Promise<DataType<PaginatingEndpoints[E]["response"]>> {
return await composePaginateRest(octokit, endpoint, parameters);
}
A type guard,
isPaginatingEndpoint(arg) returns
true if
arg is one of the keys in
PaginatingEndpoints (is
keyof PaginatingEndpoints).
import { Octokit } from "@octokit/core";
import {
isPaginatingEndpoint,
composePaginateRest,
} from "@octokit/plugin-paginate-rest";
async function myPlugin(octokit: Octokit, arg: unknown) {
if (isPaginatingEndpoint(arg)) {
return await composePaginateRest(octokit, arg);
}
// ...
}
