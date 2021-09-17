Octokit plugin for GitHub Enterprise Server REST APIs

@octokit/rest and the @octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods plugin it's using internally do not include methods for Enterprise Administration as they do not exist on https://api.github.com. This plugin adds endpoint methods for very GitHub Enterprise Server version that is currently supported.

Besides the admin-specific endpoints, there are differences between api.github.com and each GitHub Enterprise Server version. Instead of loading @octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods you can optionally add all endpoint methods for each GitHub Enterprise Server version, including the admin endpoints.

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/plugin-enterprise-server and @octokit/core (or core-compatible module) directly from cdn.skypack.dev < script type = "module" > import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core" ; import { enterpriseServer220Admin } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/plugin-enterprise-server" ; </ script > Node Install with npm install @octokit/core @octokit/plugin-enterprise-server . Optionally replace @octokit/core with a core-compatible module const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/core" ); const { enterpriseServer220Admin, } = require ( "@octokit/plugin-enterprise-server" );

const OctokitEnterprise220 = Octokit.plugin(enterpriseServer220Admin); const octokit = new OctokitEnterprise220({ auth : "secret123" , baseUrl : "https://github.acme-inc.com/api/v3" , }); octokit.enterpriseAdmin.createUser({ username : "octocat" , email : "octocat@acme-inc.com" , });

The list of currently exported plugins are

How it works

The route definitions for the currently supported GitHub Enterprise versions are build automatically from @octokit/openapi . Each time there is a new @octokit/openapi release, the .github/workflows/update.yml workflow is triggered. If an update is found, a pull request is created.

