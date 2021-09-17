Octokit plugin for GitHub Enterprise Server REST APIs
@octokit/rest and the
@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods plugin it's using internally do not include methods for Enterprise Administration as they do not exist on https://api.github.com. This plugin adds endpoint methods for very GitHub Enterprise Server version that is currently supported.
Besides the admin-specific endpoints, there are differences between
api.github.com and each GitHub Enterprise Server version. Instead of loading
@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods you can optionally add all endpoint methods for each GitHub Enterprise Server version, including the admin endpoints.
|Browsers
|
Load
|Node
|
Install with
const OctokitEnterprise220 = Octokit.plugin(enterpriseServer220Admin);
const octokit = new OctokitEnterprise220({
auth: "secret123",
baseUrl: "https://github.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
});
octokit.enterpriseAdmin.createUser({
username: "octocat",
email: "octocat@acme-inc.com",
});
The list of currently exported plugins are
enterpriseServer30Admin
enterpriseServer30
enterpriseServer222Admin
enterpriseServer222
enterpriseServer221Admin
enterpriseServer221
enterpriseServer220Admin
enterpriseServer220
The route definitions for the currently supported GitHub Enterprise versions are build automatically from
@octokit/openapi. Each time there is a new
@octokit/openapi release, the
.github/workflows/update.yml workflow is triggered. If an update is found, a pull request is created.