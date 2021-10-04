Universal library to retrieve GitHub’s identity URL for the OAuth web flow
See GitHub’s Developer Guide for the OAuth App web application flow. Note that the OAuth web application flow for GitHub Apps is slightly different. GitHub Apps do not support scopes for its user access tokens (they are called user-to-server tokens for GitHub Apps), instead they inherit the user permissions from the GitHub App's registration and the repository/organization access and permissions from the respective installation.
|Browsers
|
Load `@octokit/oauth-authorization-url` directly from [cdn.skypack.dev](https://cdn.skypack.dev)
|Node
|
Install with
const {
url,
clientId,
redirectUrl,
login,
scopes,
state,
} = oauthAuthorizationUrl({
clientType: "oauth-app",
clientId: "1234567890abcdef1234",
redirectUrl: "https://example.com",
login: "octocat",
scopes: ["repo", "admin:org"],
state: "secret123",
});
const { url, clientId, redirectUrl, login, state } = oauthAuthorizationUrl({
clientType: "github-app",
clientId: "lv1.1234567890abcdef",
redirectUrl: "https://example.com",
login: "octocat",
state: "secret123",
});
|name
|description
|
clientId
|Required. The client ID you received from GitHub when you registered.
|
clientType
|
Must be set to either
|
redirectUrl
|The URL in your application where users will be sent after authorization. See Redirect URLs in GitHub’s Developer Guide.
|
login
|Suggests a specific account to use for signing in and authorizing the app.
|
scopes
|
Only relevant when
An array of scope names (or: space-delimited list of scopes). If not provided, scope defaults to an empty list for users that have not authorized any scopes for the application. For users who have authorized scopes for the application, the user won't be shown the OAuth authorization page with the list of scopes. Instead, this step of the flow will automatically complete with the set of scopes the user has authorized for the application. For example, if a user has already performed the web flow twice and has authorized one token with user scope and another token with repo scope, a third web flow that does not provide a scope will receive a token with user and repo scope.
Defaults to
|
state
|
An unguessable random string. It is used to protect against cross-site request forgery attacks.
Defaults to
Math.random().toString(36).substr(2).
|
allowSignup
|
Whether or not unauthenticated users will be offered an option to sign up for GitHub during the OAuth flow. Use
false in the case that a policy prohibits signups. Defaults to
true.
|
baseUrl
|
When using GitHub Enterprise Server, set the baseUrl to the origin, e.g.
https://github.my-enterprise.com.
oauthAuthorizationUrl() returns an object with the following properties
|name
|description
|
allowSignup
|
Returns
options.allowSignup if it was set. Defaults to
true.
|
clientType
|
Returns
options.clientType. Defaults to
"oauth-app".
|
clientId
|
Returns
options.clientId.
|
login
|
Returns
options.login if it was set. Defaults to
null.
|
redirectUrl
|
Returns
options.redirectUrl if it was set. Defaults to
null.
|
scopes
|
Only set if
Returns an array of strings. Returns
|
state
|
Returns
options.state if it was set. Defaults to Defaults to
Math.random().toString(36).substr(2).
|
url
|The authorization URL
import {
ClientType,
OAuthAppOptions,
OAuthAppResult,
GitHubAppOptions,
GitHubAppResult,
} from "@octokit/oauth-authorization-url";