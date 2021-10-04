openbase logo
@octokit/oauth-authorization-url

by octokit
4.3.3

Universal library to retrieve GitHub’s identity URL for the OAuth web flow

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

oauth-authorization-url.js

Universal library to retrieve GitHub’s identity URL for the OAuth web flow

@latest Build Status

See GitHub’s Developer Guide for the OAuth App web application flow. Note that the OAuth web application flow for GitHub Apps is slightly different. GitHub Apps do not support scopes for its user access tokens (they are called user-to-server tokens for GitHub Apps), instead they inherit the user permissions from the GitHub App's registration and the repository/organization access and permissions from the respective installation.

Usage

Browsers Load `@octokit/oauth-authorization-url` directly from [cdn.skypack.dev](https://cdn.skypack.dev) 
<script type="module">
  import { oauthAuthorizationUrl } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/oauth-authorization-url";
</script>
Node

Install with npm install @octokit/oauth-authorization-url

const { oauthAuthorizationUrl } = require("@octokit/oauth-authorization-url");
// or: import { oauthAuthorizationUrl } from "@octokit/oauth-authorization-url";

For OAuth Apps

const {
  url,
  clientId,
  redirectUrl,
  login,
  scopes,
  state,
} = oauthAuthorizationUrl({
  clientType: "oauth-app",
  clientId: "1234567890abcdef1234",
  redirectUrl: "https://example.com",
  login: "octocat",
  scopes: ["repo", "admin:org"],
  state: "secret123",
});

For GitHub Apps

const { url, clientId, redirectUrl, login, state } = oauthAuthorizationUrl({
  clientType: "github-app",
  clientId: "lv1.1234567890abcdef",
  redirectUrl: "https://example.com",
  login: "octocat",
  state: "secret123",
});

Options

name description
clientId Required. The client ID you received from GitHub when you registered.
clientType

Must be set to either "oauth-app" or "github-app". Defaults to "oauth-app".
redirectUrl The URL in your application where users will be sent after authorization. See Redirect URLs in GitHub’s Developer Guide.
login Suggests a specific account to use for signing in and authorizing the app.
scopes

Only relevant when clientType is set to "oauth-app".

An array of scope names (or: space-delimited list of scopes). If not provided, scope defaults to an empty list for users that have not authorized any scopes for the application. For users who have authorized scopes for the application, the user won't be shown the OAuth authorization page with the list of scopes. Instead, this step of the flow will automatically complete with the set of scopes the user has authorized for the application. For example, if a user has already performed the web flow twice and has authorized one token with user scope and another token with repo scope, a third web flow that does not provide a scope will receive a token with user and repo scope.

Defaults to [] if clientType is set to "oauth-app".
state An unguessable random string. It is used to protect against cross-site request forgery attacks. Defaults to Math.random().toString(36).substr(2).
allowSignup Whether or not unauthenticated users will be offered an option to sign up for GitHub during the OAuth flow. Use false in the case that a policy prohibits signups. Defaults to true.
baseUrl When using GitHub Enterprise Server, set the baseUrl to the origin, e.g. https://github.my-enterprise.com.

Result

oauthAuthorizationUrl() returns an object with the following properties

name description
allowSignup Returns options.allowSignup if it was set. Defaults to true.
clientType Returns options.clientType. Defaults to "oauth-app".
clientId Returns options.clientId.
login Returns options.login if it was set. Defaults to null.
redirectUrl Returns options.redirectUrl if it was set. Defaults to null.
scopes

Only set if options.clientType is set to "oauth-app".

Returns an array of strings. Returns options.scopes if it was set and turns the string into an array if a string was passed, otherwise [].
state Returns options.state if it was set. Defaults to Defaults to Math.random().toString(36).substr(2).
url The authorization URL

Types

import {
  ClientType,
  OAuthAppOptions,
  OAuthAppResult,
  GitHubAppOptions,
  GitHubAppResult,
} from "@octokit/oauth-authorization-url";

License

MIT

