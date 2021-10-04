GitHub OAuth toolset for Node.js
OAuthApp.defaults(options)
app.on(eventName, eventHandler)
app.octokit
app.getUserOctokit(options)
app.getWebFlowAuthorizationUrl(options)
app.createToken(options)
app.checkToken(options)
app.resetToken(options)
app.refreshToken(options)
app.scopeToken(options)
app.deleteToken(options)
app.deleteAuthorization(options)
const { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/oauth-app");
const app = new OAuthApp({
clientType: "oauth-app",
clientId: "1234567890abcdef1234",
clientSecret: "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678",
});
app.on("token", async ({ token, octokit }) => {
const { data } = await octokit.request("GET /user");
console.log(`Token retrieved for ${data.login}`);
});
require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen(3000);
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at /api/github/oauth/callback
// See all endpoints at https://github.com/octokit/oauth-app.js#middlewares
GitHub Apps do not support
scopes. If the GitHub App has expiring user tokens enabled, the token used for the
octokit instance will be refreshed automatically, and the additional refresh-releated properties will be passed to the
"token" event handler.
const { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/oauth-app");
const app = new OAuthApp({
clientType: "github-app",
clientId: "lv1.1234567890abcdef",
clientSecret: "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678",
});
app.on("token", async ({ token, octokit, expiresAt }) => {
const { data } = await octokit.request("GET /user");
console.log(`Token retrieved for ${data.login}`);
});
require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen(3000);
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at /api/github/oauth/callback
// See all endpoints at https://github.com/octokit/oauth-app.js#middlewares
public/ folder, hosted on Glitch: https://glitch.com/~github-oauth-client
OAuthApp.defaults(options)
Create a new
OAuthApp with custom defaults for the constructor options
const MyOAuthApp = OAuthApp.defaults({
Octokit: MyOctokit,
});
const app = new MyOAuthApp({ clientId, clientSecret });
// app.octokit is now an instance of MyOctokit
|name
|type
|description
|
clientId
|
number
|Required. Find Client ID on the app’s about page in settings.
|
clientSecret
|
number
|Required. Find Client Secret on the app’s about page in settings.
|
clientType
|
string
|
Either
"oauth-app" or
"github-app". Defaults to
"oauth-app".
|
allowSignup
|
boolean
|
Sets the default value for
app.getWebFlowAuthorizationUrl(options).
|
defaultScopes
|
Array of strings
|
Only relevant when
Sets the default
|
log
|
object
|
Used for internal logging. Defaults to
console.
|
Octokit
|
Constructor
|
You can pass in your own Octokit constructor with custom defaults and plugins. The Octokit Constructor must use an authenticatio strategy that is compatible with`@octokit/auth-oauth-app.
For usage with enterprise, set
Defaults to
app.on(eventName, eventHandler)
Called whenever a new OAuth access token is created for a user. It accepts two parameters, an event name and a function with one argument
app.on("token.created", async (context) => {
const { data } = await context.octokit.request("GET /user");
app.log.info(`New token created for ${data.login}`);
});
The
eventName can be one of (or an array of)
token.created
token.reset
token.refreshed (GitHub Apps only)
token.scoped (GitHub Apps only)
token.deleted
authorization.deleted
All event handlers are awaited before continuing.
context can have the following properties
|property
|type
|description
|
context.name
|
string
|
Name of the event. One of:
token,
authorization
|
context.action
|
string
|
Action of the event. One of:
created,
reset,
deleted
|
context.authentication
|
object
|
The OAuth authentication object. See https://github.com/octokit/auth-oauth-user.js/#authentication-object
|
context.octokit
|
Octokit instance
|
Authenticated instance using the
The
app.octokit
Octokit instance with OAuth App authentication. Uses
Octokit constructor option
app.getUserOctokit(options)
const octokit = await app.getUserOctokit({ code: "code123" });
options are the same as in
app.createToken(options)
The
octokit instance is authorized using the user access token if the app is an OAuth app and a user-to-server token if the app is a GitHub app. If the token expires it will be refreshed automatically.
app.getWebFlowAuthorizationUrl(options)
Returns and object with all options and a
url property which is the authorization URL. See https://github.com/octokit/oauth-methods.js/#getwebflowauthorizationurl
const { url } = app.getWebFlowAuthorizationUrl({
state: "state123",
scopes: ["repo"],
});
|name
|type
|description
|
redirectUrl
|
string
|The URL in your application where users will be sent after authorization. See Redirect URLs in GitHub’s Developer Guide.
|
login
|
string
|Suggests a specific account to use for signing in and authorizing the app.
|
scopes
|
array of strings
|An array of scope names (or: space-delimited list of scopes). If not provided, scope defaults to an empty list for users that have not authorized any scopes for the application. For users who have authorized scopes for the application, the user won't be shown the OAuth authorization page with the list of scopes. Instead, this step of the flow will automatically complete with the set of scopes the user has authorized for the application. For example, if a user has already performed the web flow twice and has authorized one token with user scope and another token with repo scope, a third web flow that does not provide a scope will receive a token with user and repo scope.
|
state
|
string
|
An unguessable random string. It is used to protect against cross-site request forgery attacks.
Defaults to
Math.random().toString(36).substr(2).
|
allowSignup
|
boolean
|
Whether or not unauthenticated users will be offered an option to sign up for GitHub during the OAuth flow. The default is
true. Use
false in the case that a policy prohibits signups.
app.createToken(options)
The method can be used for both, the OAuth Web Flow and the OAuth Device Flow.
For the web flow, you have to pass the
code from URL redirect described in step 2.
const { token } = await app.createToken({
state: "state123",
code: "code123",
});
|name
|type
|description
|
code
|
string
|
Required. Pass the code that was passed as
?code query parameter in the authorization redirect URL.
|
state
|
string
|
Required. Pass the state that was passed as
?state query parameter in the authorization redirect URL.
Resolves with with an user authentication object
For the device flow, you have to pass a
onVerification callback function, which prompts the user to enter the received user code at the received authorization URL.
|name
|type
|description
|
onVerification
|
function
|
Required. A function that is called once the device and user codes were retrieved
The
|
scopes
|
array of strings
|
Only relevant if
Array of OAuth scope names that the user access token should be granted. Defaults to no scopes (
Resolves with with an user authentication object
app.checkToken(options)
try {
const { created_at, app, user } = await app.checkToken({ token });
console.log(
`token valid, created on %s by %s for %s`,
created_at,
user.login,
app.name
);
} catch (error) {
// token invalid or request error
}
|name
|type
|description
|
token
|
string
|Required.
Resolves with response body from "Check a token" request with an additional
authentication property which is a user authentication object.
app.resetToken(options)
const { data, authentication } = await app.resetToken({
token: "token123",
});
// "token123" is no longer valid. Use `token` instead
|name
|type
|description
|
token
|
string
|Required.
Resolves with response body from "Reset a token" request with an additional
authentication property which is a user authentication object.
app.refreshToken(options)
Expiring tokens are only supported by GitHub Apps, and only if expiring user tokens are enabled.
const { data, authentication } = await app.refreshToken({
refreshToken: "refreshtoken123",
});
|name
|type
|description
|
refreshToken
|
string
|Required.
Resolves with response body from "Renewing a user token with a refresh token" request (JSON) with an additional
authentication property which is a user authentication object.
app.scopeToken(options)
Scoping a token is only supported by GitHub Apps. "Scoping" in this context means to limit access to a selected installation, with a subset of repositories and permissions.
const { data, authentication } = await app.scopeToken({
clientType: "github-app",
clientId: "lv1.1234567890abcdef",
clientSecret: "1234567890abcdef12347890abcdef12345678",
token: "usertoken123",
target: "octokit",
repositories: ["oauth-app.js"],
permissions: {
issues: "write",
},
});
Options
|name
|type
|description
|
target
|
string
|
Required unless
targetId is set. The name of the user or organization to scope the user-to-server access token to.
|
targetId
|
integer
|
Required unless
target is set. The ID of the user or organization to scope the user-to-server access token to.
|
repositories
|
array of strings
|
The list of repository names to scope the user-to-server access token to.
repositories may not be specified if
repository_ids is specified.
|
repository_ids
|
array of integers
|
The list of repository IDs to scope the user-to-server access token to.
repositories may not be specified if
repositories is specified.
|
permissions
|
object
|The permissions granted to the user-to-server access token. See GitHub App Permissions.
Resolves with response body from "Create a scoped access token" request with an additional
authentication property which is a user authentication object.
app.deleteToken(options)
await app.deleteToken({
token: "token123",
});
// "token123" is no longer valid.
|name
|type
|description
|
token
|
string
|Required.
Resolves with response body from "Delete a token" request.
app.deleteAuthorization(options)
await app.deleteAuthorization({
token: "token123",
});
// "token123" is no longer valid, and no tokens can be created until the app gets re-authorized.
|name
|type
|description
|
token
|
string
|Required.
Resolves with response body from "Delete an app authorization" request.
A middleware is a method or set of methods to handle requests for common environments.
By default, all middlewares expose the following routes
|Route
|Route Description
GET /api/github/oauth/login
|Redirects to GitHub's authorization endpoint. Accepts optional
?state and
?scopes query parameters.
?scopes is a comma-separated list of supported OAuth scope names
GET /api/github/oauth/callback
|The client's redirect endpoint. This is where the
token event gets triggered
POST /api/github/oauth/token
|Exchange an authorization code for an OAuth Access token. If successful, the
token event gets triggered.
GET /api/github/oauth/token
|Check if token is valid. Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
POST /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint
PATCH /api/github/oauth/token
|Resets a token (invalidates current one, returns new token). Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
PATCH /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint.
PATCH /api/github/oauth/refresh-token
|Refreshes an expiring token (invalidates current one, returns new access token and refresh token). Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
POST https://github.com/login/oauth/access_token OAuth endpoint.
POST /api/github/oauth/token/scoped
|Creates a scoped token (does not invalidate the current one). Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
POST /applications/{client_id}/token/scoped endpoint.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/token
|Invalidates current token, basically the equivalent of a logout. Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/grant
|Revokes the user's grant, basically the equivalent of an uninstall. must authenticate using token in
Authorization header.
createNodeMiddleware(app, options)
Native http server middleware for Node.js
const { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/oauth-app");
const app = new OAuthApp({
clientType: "oauth-app",
clientId: "1234567890abcdef1234",
clientSecret: "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678",
});
const middleware = createNodeMiddleware(app, {
pathPrefix: "/api/github/oauth",
});
require("http").createServer(middleware).listen(3000);
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at /api/github/oauth/callback
|name
|type
|description
|
app
|
OAuthApp instance
|Required.
|
options.pathPrefix
|
string
|
All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to
|
options.onUnhandledRequest
|
function
|
Defaults to
createCloudflareHandler(app, options)
Event handler for Cloudflare workers.
// worker.js
import { OAuthApp, createCloudflareHandler } from "@octokit/oauth-app";
const app = new OAuthApp({
clientType: "oauth-app",
clientId: "1234567890abcdef1234",
clientSecret: "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678",
});
const handleRequest = createCloudflareHandler(app, {
pathPrefix: "/api/github/oauth",
});
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at /api/github/oauth/callback
|name
|type
|description
|
app
|
OAuthApp instance
|Required.
|
options.pathPrefix
|
string
|
All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to
|
options.onUnhandledRequest
|
function
|Defaults to
createAWSLambdaAPIGatewayV2Handler(app, options)
Event handler for AWS Lambda using API Gateway V2 HTTP integration.
// worker.js
import {
OAuthApp,
createAWSLambdaAPIGatewayV2Handler,
} from "@octokit/oauth-app";
const app = new OAuthApp({
clientType: "oauth-app",
clientId: "1234567890abcdef1234",
clientSecret: "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678",
});
export const handler = createAWSLambdaAPIGatewayV2Handler(app, {
pathPrefix: "/api/github/oauth",
});
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at /api/github/oauth/callback
|name
|type
|description
|
app
|
OAuthApp instance
|Required.
|
options.pathPrefix
|
string
|
All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to
|
options.onUnhandledRequest
|
function
|Defaults to returns:
