GitHub OAuth toolset for Node.js

Usage

Browsers @octokit/oauth-app is not meant for browser usage. Node Install with npm install @octokit/oauth-app

For OAuth Apps

const { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } = require ( "@octokit/oauth-app" ); const app = new OAuthApp({ clientType : "oauth-app" , clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); app.on( "token" , async ({ token, octokit }) => { const { data } = await octokit.request( "GET /user" ); console .log( `Token retrieved for ${data.login} ` ); }); require ( "http" ).createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen( 3000 );

For GitHub Apps

GitHub Apps do not support scopes . If the GitHub App has expiring user tokens enabled, the token used for the octokit instance will be refreshed automatically, and the additional refresh-releated properties will be passed to the "token" event handler.

const { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } = require ( "@octokit/oauth-app" ); const app = new OAuthApp({ clientType : "github-app" , clientId : "lv1.1234567890abcdef" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); app.on( "token" , async ({ token, octokit, expiresAt }) => { const { data } = await octokit.request( "GET /user" ); console .log( `Token retrieved for ${data.login} ` ); }); require ( "http" ).createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen( 3000 );

Examples

Node server with static files served from public/ folder, hosted on Glitch: https://glitch.com/~github-oauth-client

folder, hosted on Glitch: https://glitch.com/~github-oauth-client Serverless functions, hosted on Zeit's now: https://github.com/gr2m/octokit-oauth-app-now-example

Serverless functions, hosted on AWS (via begin.com): https://github.com/gr2m/octokit-oauth-app-begin-example/

Create a new OAuthApp with custom defaults for the constructor options

const MyOAuthApp = OAuthApp.defaults({ Octokit : MyOctokit, }); const app = new MyOAuthApp({ clientId, clientSecret });

Constructor options

name type description clientId number Required. Find Client ID on the app’s about page in settings. clientSecret number Required. Find Client Secret on the app’s about page in settings. clientType string Either "oauth-app" or "github-app" . Defaults to "oauth-app" . allowSignup boolean Sets the default value for app.getWebFlowAuthorizationUrl(options) . defaultScopes Array of strings Only relevant when clientType is set to "oauth-app" . Sets the default scopes value for app.getWebFlowAuthorizationUrl(options) . See available scopes log object Used for internal logging. Defaults to console . Octokit Constructor You can pass in your own Octokit constructor with custom defaults and plugins. The Octokit Constructor must use an authenticatio strategy that is compatible with`@octokit/auth-oauth-app. For usage with enterprise, set baseUrl to the hostname + /api/v3 . Example: const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/core" ); new OAuthApp({ clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , Octokit : Octokit.defaults({ baseUrl : "https://ghe.my-company.com/api/v3" , }), }); Defaults to @octokit/oauth-app 's owne Octokit constructor which can be imported separately from OAuthApp . It's @octokit/core with the @octokit/auth-oauth-user authentication strategy.

Called whenever a new OAuth access token is created for a user. It accepts two parameters, an event name and a function with one argument

app.on( "token.created" , async (context) => { const { data } = await context.octokit.request( "GET /user" ); app.log.info( `New token created for ${data.login} ` ); });

The eventName can be one of (or an array of)

token.created

token.reset

token.refreshed (GitHub Apps only)

(GitHub Apps only) token.scoped (GitHub Apps only)

(GitHub Apps only) token.deleted

authorization.deleted

All event handlers are awaited before continuing.

context can have the following properties

property type description context.name string Name of the event. One of: token , authorization context.action string Action of the event. One of: created , reset , deleted context.authentication object The OAuth authentication object. See https://github.com/octokit/auth-oauth-user.js/#authentication-object context.octokit Octokit instance Authenticated instance using the Octokit option passed to the constructor and @octokit/auth-oauth-user as authentication strategy. The octokit instance is unauthenticated for "token.deleted" and "authorization.deleted" events.

Octokit instance with OAuth App authentication. Uses Octokit constructor option

const octokit = await app.getUserOctokit({ code : "code123" });

options are the same as in app.createToken(options)

The octokit instance is authorized using the user access token if the app is an OAuth app and a user-to-server token if the app is a GitHub app. If the token expires it will be refreshed automatically.

Returns and object with all options and a url property which is the authorization URL. See https://github.com/octokit/oauth-methods.js/#getwebflowauthorizationurl

const { url } = app.getWebFlowAuthorizationUrl({ state : "state123" , scopes : [ "repo" ], });

name type description redirectUrl string The URL in your application where users will be sent after authorization. See Redirect URLs in GitHub’s Developer Guide. login string Suggests a specific account to use for signing in and authorizing the app. scopes array of strings An array of scope names (or: space-delimited list of scopes). If not provided, scope defaults to an empty list for users that have not authorized any scopes for the application. For users who have authorized scopes for the application, the user won't be shown the OAuth authorization page with the list of scopes. Instead, this step of the flow will automatically complete with the set of scopes the user has authorized for the application. For example, if a user has already performed the web flow twice and has authorized one token with user scope and another token with repo scope, a third web flow that does not provide a scope will receive a token with user and repo scope. state string An unguessable random string. It is used to protect against cross-site request forgery attacks. Defaults to Math.random().toString(36).substr(2) . allowSignup boolean Whether or not unauthenticated users will be offered an option to sign up for GitHub during the OAuth flow. The default is true . Use false in the case that a policy prohibits signups.

The method can be used for both, the OAuth Web Flow and the OAuth Device Flow.

For OAuth Web flow

For the web flow, you have to pass the code from URL redirect described in step 2.

const { token } = await app.createToken({ state : "state123" , code : "code123" , });

name type description code string Required. Pass the code that was passed as ?code query parameter in the authorization redirect URL. state string Required. Pass the state that was passed as ?state query parameter in the authorization redirect URL.

Resolves with with an user authentication object

For OAuth Device flow

For the device flow, you have to pass a onVerification callback function, which prompts the user to enter the received user code at the received authorization URL.

name type description onVerification function Required. A function that is called once the device and user codes were retrieved The onVerification() callback can be used to pause until the user completes step 2, which might result in a better user experience. const auth = createOAuthUserAuth({ clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , onVerification(verification) { console .log( "Open %s" , verification.verification_uri); console .log( "Enter code: %s" , verification.user_code); await prompt( "press enter when you are ready to continue" ); }, }); scopes array of strings Only relevant if app.type is "oauth-app" . Scopes are not supported by GitHub apps. Array of OAuth scope names that the user access token should be granted. Defaults to no scopes ( [] ).

Resolves with with an user authentication object

try { const { created_at, app, user } = await app.checkToken({ token }); console .log( `token valid, created on %s by %s for %s` , created_at, user.login, app.name ); } catch (error) { }

name type description token string Required.

Resolves with response body from "Check a token" request with an additional authentication property which is a user authentication object.

const { data, authentication } = await app.resetToken({ token : "token123" , });

name type description token string Required.

Resolves with response body from "Reset a token" request with an additional authentication property which is a user authentication object.

Expiring tokens are only supported by GitHub Apps, and only if expiring user tokens are enabled.

const { data, authentication } = await app.refreshToken({ refreshToken : "refreshtoken123" , });

name type description refreshToken string Required.

Resolves with response body from "Renewing a user token with a refresh token" request (JSON) with an additional authentication property which is a user authentication object.

Scoping a token is only supported by GitHub Apps. "Scoping" in this context means to limit access to a selected installation, with a subset of repositories and permissions.

const { data, authentication } = await app.scopeToken({ clientType : "github-app" , clientId : "lv1.1234567890abcdef" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef12347890abcdef12345678" , token : "usertoken123" , target : "octokit" , repositories : [ "oauth-app.js" ], permissions : { issues : "write" , }, });

Options

name type description target string Required unless targetId is set. The name of the user or organization to scope the user-to-server access token to. targetId integer Required unless target is set. The ID of the user or organization to scope the user-to-server access token to. repositories array of strings The list of repository names to scope the user-to-server access token to. repositories may not be specified if repository_ids is specified. repository_ids array of integers The list of repository IDs to scope the user-to-server access token to. repositories may not be specified if repositories is specified. permissions object The permissions granted to the user-to-server access token. See GitHub App Permissions.

Resolves with response body from "Create a scoped access token" request with an additional authentication property which is a user authentication object.

await app.deleteToken({ token : "token123" , });

name type description token string Required.

Resolves with response body from "Delete a token" request.

await app.deleteAuthorization({ token : "token123" , });

name type description token string Required.

Resolves with response body from "Delete an app authorization" request.

Middlewares

A middleware is a method or set of methods to handle requests for common environments.

By default, all middlewares expose the following routes

Route Route Description GET /api/github/oauth/login Redirects to GitHub's authorization endpoint. Accepts optional ?state and ?scopes query parameters. ?scopes is a comma-separated list of supported OAuth scope names GET /api/github/oauth/callback The client's redirect endpoint. This is where the token event gets triggered POST /api/github/oauth/token Exchange an authorization code for an OAuth Access token. If successful, the token event gets triggered. GET /api/github/oauth/token Check if token is valid. Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's POST /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint PATCH /api/github/oauth/token Resets a token (invalidates current one, returns new token). Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's PATCH /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint. PATCH /api/github/oauth/refresh-token Refreshes an expiring token (invalidates current one, returns new access token and refresh token). Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's POST https://github.com/login/oauth/access_token OAuth endpoint. POST /api/github/oauth/token/scoped Creates a scoped token (does not invalidate the current one). Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's POST /applications/{client_id}/token/scoped endpoint. DELETE /api/github/oauth/token Invalidates current token, basically the equivalent of a logout. Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. DELETE /api/github/oauth/grant Revokes the user's grant, basically the equivalent of an uninstall. must authenticate using token in Authorization header.

Native http server middleware for Node.js

const { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } = require ( "@octokit/oauth-app" ); const app = new OAuthApp({ clientType : "oauth-app" , clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); const middleware = createNodeMiddleware(app, { pathPrefix : "/api/github/oauth" , }); require ( "http" ).createServer(middleware).listen( 3000 );

name type description app OAuthApp instance Required. options.pathPrefix string All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to "/api/github/oauth" options.onUnhandledRequest function Defaults to function onUnhandledRequest ( request, response ) { response.writeHead( 404 , { "content-type" : "application/json" , }); response.end( JSON .stringify({ error : `Unknown route: ${request.method} ${request.url} ` , }) ); }

Event handler for Cloudflare workers.

import { OAuthApp, createCloudflareHandler } from "@octokit/oauth-app" ; const app = new OAuthApp({ clientType : "oauth-app" , clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); const handleRequest = createCloudflareHandler(app, { pathPrefix : "/api/github/oauth" , }); addEventListener( "fetch" , (event) => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request)); });

name type description app OAuthApp instance Required. options.pathPrefix string All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to "/api/github/oauth" options.onUnhandledRequest function Defaults to function onUnhandledRequest ( request ) { return new Response( JSON .stringify({ error : `Unknown route: ${request.method} ${request.url} ` , }), { status : 404 , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, } ); }

Event handler for AWS Lambda using API Gateway V2 HTTP integration.

import { OAuthApp, createAWSLambdaAPIGatewayV2Handler, } from "@octokit/oauth-app" ; const app = new OAuthApp({ clientType : "oauth-app" , clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); export const handler = createAWSLambdaAPIGatewayV2Handler(app, { pathPrefix : "/api/github/oauth" , });

name type description app OAuthApp instance Required. options.pathPrefix string All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to "/api/github/oauth" options.onUnhandledRequest function Defaults to returns: function onUnhandledRequest ( request ) { return { status : 404 , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON .stringify({ error : `Unknown route: [METHOD] [URL]` , }) } ); }

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT