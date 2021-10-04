openbase logo
@octokit/graphql-schema

by octokit
10.73.0 (see all)

GitHub’s GraphQL Schema with validation. Automatically updated.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.8K

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

graphql-schema

GitHub's GraphQL Schema with validation. Automatically updated.

Test

Usage

Validation

const { validate } = require("@octokit/graphql-schema");
const errors = validate(`
{
  viewer {
    login
  }
}
`);

// errors is array. Contains errors if any

You can also load the current Schema directly as JSON or IDL.

const { schema } = require("@octokit/graphql-schema");
schema.json; // JSON version
schema.idl; // IDL version

Schema as Types

import { graphql } from "@octokit/graphql";
import { Repository } from "@octokit/graphql-schema";

const { repository } = await graphql<{ repository: Repository }>(
  `
    {
      repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") {
        issues(last: 3) {
          edges {
            node {
              title
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  `,
  {
    headers: {
      authorization: `token secret123`,
    },
  }
);

Local setup

git clone https://github.com/octokit/graphql-schema.git
cd graphql-schema
npm install
npm test

Update schema files (GITHUB_TOKEN requires no scope)

GITHUB_TOKEN=... npm run update

See also

LICENSE

MIT

