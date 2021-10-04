GitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node
const { repository } = await graphql(
`
{
repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") {
issues(last: 3) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}
`,
{
headers: {
authorization: `token secret123`,
},
}
);
The simplest way to authenticate a request is to set the
Authorization header, e.g. to a personal access token.
const graphqlWithAuth = graphql.defaults({
headers: {
authorization: `token secret123`,
},
});
const { repository } = await graphqlWithAuth(`
{
repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") {
issues(last: 3) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}
`);
For more complex authentication strategies such as GitHub Apps or Basic, we recommend the according authentication library exported by
@octokit/auth.
const { createAppAuth } = require("@octokit/auth-app");
const auth = createAppAuth({
id: process.env.APP_ID,
privateKey: process.env.PRIVATE_KEY,
installationId: 123,
});
const graphqlWithAuth = graphql.defaults({
request: {
hook: auth.hook,
},
});
const { repository } = await graphqlWithAuth(
`{
repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") {
issues(last: 3) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}`
);
⚠️ Do not use template literals in the query strings as they make your code vulnerable to query injection attacks (see #2). Use variables instead:
const { lastIssues } = await graphql(
`
query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) {
repository(owner: $owner, name: $repo) {
issues(last: $num) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}
`,
{
owner: "octokit",
repo: "graphql.js",
headers: {
authorization: `token secret123`,
},
}
);
const { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
const { lastIssues } = await graphql({
query: `query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) {
repository(owner:$owner, name:$repo) {
issues(last:$num) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}`,
owner: "octokit",
repo: "graphql.js",
headers: {
authorization: `token secret123`,
},
});
let { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
graphql = graphql.defaults({
baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api",
headers: {
authorization: `token secret123`,
},
});
const { repository } = await graphql(`
{
repository(owner: "acme-project", name: "acme-repo") {
issues(last: 3) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}
`);
@octokit/request instance
const { request } = require("@octokit/request");
const { withCustomRequest } = require("@octokit/graphql");
let requestCounter = 0;
const myRequest = request.defaults({
headers: {
authentication: "token secret123",
},
request: {
hook(request, options) {
requestCounter++;
return request(options);
},
},
});
const myGraphql = withCustomRequest(myRequest);
await request("/");
await myGraphql(`
{
repository(owner: "acme-project", name: "acme-repo") {
issues(last: 3) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}
`);
// requestCounter is now 2
@octokit/graphql is exposing proper types for its usage with TypeScript projects.
Additionally,
GraphQlQueryResponseData has been exposed to users:
import type { GraphQlQueryResponseData } from "@octokit/graphql";
In case of a GraphQL error,
error.message is set to a combined message describing all errors returned by the endpoint.
All errors can be accessed at
error.errors.
error.request has the request options such as query, variables and headers set for easier debugging.
let { graphql, GraphqlResponseError } = require("@octokit/graphql");
graphqlt = graphql.defaults({
headers: {
authorization: `token secret123`,
},
});
const query = `{
viewer {
bioHtml
}
}`;
try {
const result = await graphql(query);
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof GraphqlResponseError) {
// do something with the error, allowing you to detect a graphql response error,
// compared to accidentally catching unrelated errors.
// server responds with an object like the following (as an example)
// class GraphqlResponseError {
// "headers": {
// "status": "403",
// },
// "data": null,
// "errors": [{
// "message": "Field 'bioHtml' doesn't exist on type 'User'",
// "locations": [{
// "line": 3,
// "column": 5
// }]
// }]
// }
console.log("Request failed:", error.request); // { query, variables: {}, headers: { authorization: 'token secret123' } }
console.log(error.message); // Field 'bioHtml' doesn't exist on type 'User'
} else {
// handle non-GraphQL error
}
}
A GraphQL query may respond with partial data accompanied by errors. In this case we will throw an error but the partial data will still be accessible through
error.data
let { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
graphql = graphql.defaults({
headers: {
authorization: `token secret123`,
},
});
const query = `{
repository(name: "probot", owner: "probot") {
name
ref(qualifiedName: "master") {
target {
... on Commit {
history(first: 25, after: "invalid cursor") {
nodes {
message
}
}
}
}
}
}
}`;
try {
const result = await graphql(query);
} catch (error) {
// server responds with
// {
// "data": {
// "repository": {
// "name": "probot",
// "ref": null
// }
// },
// "errors": [
// {
// "type": "INVALID_CURSOR_ARGUMENTS",
// "path": [
// "repository",
// "ref",
// "target",
// "history"
// ],
// "locations": [
// {
// "line": 7,
// "column": 11
// }
// ],
// "message": "`invalid cursor` does not appear to be a valid cursor."
// }
// ]
// }
console.log("Request failed:", error.request); // { query, variables: {}, headers: { authorization: 'token secret123' } }
console.log(error.message); // `invalid cursor` does not appear to be a valid cursor.
console.log(error.data); // { repository: { name: 'probot', ref: null } }
}
You can pass a replacement for the built-in fetch implementation as
request.fetch option. For example, using fetch-mock works great to write tests
const assert = require("assert");
const fetchMock = require("fetch-mock/es5/server");
const { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
graphql("{ viewer { login } }", {
headers: {
authorization: "token secret123",
},
request: {
fetch: fetchMock
.sandbox()
.post("https://api.github.com/graphql", (url, options) => {
assert.strictEqual(options.headers.authorization, "token secret123");
assert.strictEqual(
options.body,
'{"query":"{ viewer { login } }"}',
"Sends correct query"
);
return { data: {} };
}),
},
});