GitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/graphql directly from cdn.skypack.dev < script type = "module" > import { graphql } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/graphql" ; </ script > Node Install with npm install @octokit/graphql const { graphql } = require ( "@octokit/graphql" );

Send a simple query

const { repository } = await graphql( ` { repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") { issues(last: 3) { edges { node { title } } } } } ` , { headers : { authorization : `token secret123` , }, } );

Authentication

The simplest way to authenticate a request is to set the Authorization header, e.g. to a personal access token.

const graphqlWithAuth = graphql.defaults({ headers : { authorization : `token secret123` , }, }); const { repository } = await graphqlWithAuth( ` { repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") { issues(last: 3) { edges { node { title } } } } } ` );

For more complex authentication strategies such as GitHub Apps or Basic, we recommend the according authentication library exported by @octokit/auth .

const { createAppAuth } = require ( "@octokit/auth-app" ); const auth = createAppAuth({ id : process.env.APP_ID, privateKey : process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, installationId : 123 , }); const graphqlWithAuth = graphql.defaults({ request : { hook : auth.hook, }, }); const { repository } = await graphqlWithAuth( `{ repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") { issues(last: 3) { edges { node { title } } } } }` );

Variables

⚠️ Do not use template literals in the query strings as they make your code vulnerable to query injection attacks (see #2). Use variables instead:

const { lastIssues } = await graphql( ` query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) { repository(owner: $owner, name: $repo) { issues(last: $num) { edges { node { title } } } } } ` , { owner : "octokit" , repo : "graphql.js" , headers : { authorization : `token secret123` , }, } );

Pass query together with headers and variables

const { graphql } = require ( "@octokit/graphql" ); const { lastIssues } = await graphql({ query : `query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) { repository(owner:$owner, name:$repo) { issues(last:$num) { edges { node { title } } } } }` , owner : "octokit" , repo : "graphql.js" , headers : { authorization : `token secret123` , }, });

Use with GitHub Enterprise

let { graphql } = require ( "@octokit/graphql" ); graphql = graphql.defaults({ baseUrl : "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api" , headers : { authorization : `token secret123` , }, }); const { repository } = await graphql( ` { repository(owner: "acme-project", name: "acme-repo") { issues(last: 3) { edges { node { title } } } } } ` );

Use custom @octokit/request instance

const { request } = require ( "@octokit/request" ); const { withCustomRequest } = require ( "@octokit/graphql" ); let requestCounter = 0 ; const myRequest = request.defaults({ headers : { authentication : "token secret123" , }, request : { hook(request, options) { requestCounter++; return request(options); }, }, }); const myGraphql = withCustomRequest(myRequest); await request( "/" ); await myGraphql( ` { repository(owner: "acme-project", name: "acme-repo") { issues(last: 3) { edges { node { title } } } } } ` );

TypeScript

@octokit/graphql is exposing proper types for its usage with TypeScript projects.

Additional Types

Additionally, GraphQlQueryResponseData has been exposed to users:

import type { GraphQlQueryResponseData } from "@octokit/graphql" ;

Errors

In case of a GraphQL error, error.message is set to a combined message describing all errors returned by the endpoint. All errors can be accessed at error.errors . error.request has the request options such as query, variables and headers set for easier debugging.

let { graphql, GraphqlResponseError } = require ( "@octokit/graphql" ); graphqlt = graphql.defaults({ headers : { authorization : `token secret123` , }, }); const query = `{ viewer { bioHtml } }` ; try { const result = await graphql(query); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof GraphqlResponseError) { console .log( "Request failed:" , error.request); console .log(error.message); } else { } }

Partial responses

A GraphQL query may respond with partial data accompanied by errors. In this case we will throw an error but the partial data will still be accessible through error.data

let { graphql } = require ( "@octokit/graphql" ); graphql = graphql.defaults({ headers : { authorization : `token secret123` , }, }); const query = `{ repository(name: "probot", owner: "probot") { name ref(qualifiedName: "master") { target { ... on Commit { history(first: 25, after: "invalid cursor") { nodes { message } } } } } } }` ; try { const result = await graphql(query); } catch (error) { console .log( "Request failed:" , error.request); console .log(error.message); console .log(error.data); }

Writing tests

You can pass a replacement for the built-in fetch implementation as request.fetch option. For example, using fetch-mock works great to write tests

const assert = require ( "assert" ); const fetchMock = require ( "fetch-mock/es5/server" ); const { graphql } = require ( "@octokit/graphql" ); graphql( "{ viewer { login } }" , { headers : { authorization : "token secret123" , }, request : { fetch : fetchMock .sandbox() .post( "https://api.github.com/graphql" , (url, options) => { assert.strictEqual(options.headers.authorization, "token secret123" ); assert.strictEqual( options.body, '{"query":"{ viewer { login } }"}' , "Sends correct query" ); return { data : {} }; }), }, });

License

MIT