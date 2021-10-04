openbase logo
@octokit/graphql

by octokit
4.8.0 (see all)

GitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1M

GitHub Stars

350

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js GraphQL

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

graphql.js

GitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node

@latest Build Status

Usage

Browsers

Load @octokit/graphql directly from cdn.skypack.dev

<script type="module">
  import { graphql } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/graphql";
</script>
Node

Install with npm install @octokit/graphql

const { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
// or: import { graphql } from "@octokit/graphql";

Send a simple query

const { repository } = await graphql(
  `
    {
      repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") {
        issues(last: 3) {
          edges {
            node {
              title
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  `,
  {
    headers: {
      authorization: `token secret123`,
    },
  }
);

Authentication

The simplest way to authenticate a request is to set the Authorization header, e.g. to a personal access token.

const graphqlWithAuth = graphql.defaults({
  headers: {
    authorization: `token secret123`,
  },
});
const { repository } = await graphqlWithAuth(`
  {
    repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") {
      issues(last: 3) {
        edges {
          node {
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
`);

For more complex authentication strategies such as GitHub Apps or Basic, we recommend the according authentication library exported by @octokit/auth.

const { createAppAuth } = require("@octokit/auth-app");
const auth = createAppAuth({
  id: process.env.APP_ID,
  privateKey: process.env.PRIVATE_KEY,
  installationId: 123,
});
const graphqlWithAuth = graphql.defaults({
  request: {
    hook: auth.hook,
  },
});

const { repository } = await graphqlWithAuth(
  `{
    repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") {
      issues(last: 3) {
        edges {
          node {
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }`
);

Variables

⚠️ Do not use template literals in the query strings as they make your code vulnerable to query injection attacks (see #2). Use variables instead:

const { lastIssues } = await graphql(
  `
    query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) {
      repository(owner: $owner, name: $repo) {
        issues(last: $num) {
          edges {
            node {
              title
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  `,
  {
    owner: "octokit",
    repo: "graphql.js",
    headers: {
      authorization: `token secret123`,
    },
  }
);

Pass query together with headers and variables

const { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
const { lastIssues } = await graphql({
  query: `query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) {
    repository(owner:$owner, name:$repo) {
      issues(last:$num) {
        edges {
          node {
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }`,
  owner: "octokit",
  repo: "graphql.js",
  headers: {
    authorization: `token secret123`,
  },
});

Use with GitHub Enterprise

let { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
graphql = graphql.defaults({
  baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api",
  headers: {
    authorization: `token secret123`,
  },
});
const { repository } = await graphql(`
  {
    repository(owner: "acme-project", name: "acme-repo") {
      issues(last: 3) {
        edges {
          node {
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
`);

Use custom @octokit/request instance

const { request } = require("@octokit/request");
const { withCustomRequest } = require("@octokit/graphql");

let requestCounter = 0;
const myRequest = request.defaults({
  headers: {
    authentication: "token secret123",
  },
  request: {
    hook(request, options) {
      requestCounter++;
      return request(options);
    },
  },
});
const myGraphql = withCustomRequest(myRequest);
await request("/");
await myGraphql(`
  {
    repository(owner: "acme-project", name: "acme-repo") {
      issues(last: 3) {
        edges {
          node {
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
`);
// requestCounter is now 2

TypeScript

@octokit/graphql is exposing proper types for its usage with TypeScript projects.

Additional Types

Additionally, GraphQlQueryResponseData has been exposed to users:

import type { GraphQlQueryResponseData } from "@octokit/graphql";

Errors

In case of a GraphQL error, error.message is set to a combined message describing all errors returned by the endpoint. All errors can be accessed at error.errors. error.request has the request options such as query, variables and headers set for easier debugging.

let { graphql, GraphqlResponseError } = require("@octokit/graphql");
graphqlt = graphql.defaults({
  headers: {
    authorization: `token secret123`,
  },
});
const query = `{
  viewer {
    bioHtml
  }
}`;

try {
  const result = await graphql(query);
} catch (error) {
  if (error instanceof GraphqlResponseError) {
    // do something with the error, allowing you to detect a graphql response error,
    // compared to accidentally catching unrelated errors.

    // server responds with an object like the following (as an example)
    // class GraphqlResponseError {
    //  "headers": {
    //    "status": "403",
    //  },
    //  "data": null,
    //  "errors": [{
    //   "message": "Field 'bioHtml' doesn't exist on type 'User'",
    //   "locations": [{
    //    "line": 3,
    //    "column": 5
    //   }]
    //  }]
    // }

    console.log("Request failed:", error.request); // { query, variables: {}, headers: { authorization: 'token secret123' } }
    console.log(error.message); // Field 'bioHtml' doesn't exist on type 'User'
  } else {
    // handle non-GraphQL error
  }
}

Partial responses

A GraphQL query may respond with partial data accompanied by errors. In this case we will throw an error but the partial data will still be accessible through error.data

let { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");
graphql = graphql.defaults({
  headers: {
    authorization: `token secret123`,
  },
});
const query = `{
  repository(name: "probot", owner: "probot") {
    name
    ref(qualifiedName: "master") {
      target {
        ... on Commit {
          history(first: 25, after: "invalid cursor") {
            nodes {
              message
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}`;

try {
  const result = await graphql(query);
} catch (error) {
  // server responds with
  // {
  //   "data": {
  //     "repository": {
  //       "name": "probot",
  //       "ref": null
  //     }
  //   },
  //   "errors": [
  //     {
  //       "type": "INVALID_CURSOR_ARGUMENTS",
  //       "path": [
  //         "repository",
  //         "ref",
  //         "target",
  //         "history"
  //       ],
  //       "locations": [
  //         {
  //           "line": 7,
  //           "column": 11
  //         }
  //       ],
  //       "message": "`invalid cursor` does not appear to be a valid cursor."
  //     }
  //   ]
  // }

  console.log("Request failed:", error.request); // { query, variables: {}, headers: { authorization: 'token secret123' } }
  console.log(error.message); // `invalid cursor` does not appear to be a valid cursor.
  console.log(error.data); // { repository: { name: 'probot', ref: null } }
}

Writing tests

You can pass a replacement for the built-in fetch implementation as request.fetch option. For example, using fetch-mock works great to write tests

const assert = require("assert");
const fetchMock = require("fetch-mock/es5/server");

const { graphql } = require("@octokit/graphql");

graphql("{ viewer { login } }", {
  headers: {
    authorization: "token secret123",
  },
  request: {
    fetch: fetchMock
      .sandbox()
      .post("https://api.github.com/graphql", (url, options) => {
        assert.strictEqual(options.headers.authorization, "token secret123");
        assert.strictEqual(
          options.body,
          '{"query":"{ viewer { login } }"}',
          "Sends correct query"
        );
        return { data: {} };
      }),
  },
});

License

MIT

