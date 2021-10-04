Fixtures for all the octokittens
Records requests/responses against the GitHub REST API and stores them as JSON fixtures.
Currently requires node 8+
fixtures.mock(scenario) will intercept requests using nock.
scenario is a String in the form
<host name>/<scenario name>.
host name
is any folder in
scenarios/.
scenario name is any filename in
the host name folders without the
.js extension.
const https = require("https");
const fixtures = require("@octokit/fixtures");
fixtures.mock("api.github.com/get-repository");
https
.request(
{
method: "GET",
hostname: "api.github.com",
path: "/repos/octokit-fixture-org/hello-world",
headers: {
accept: "application/vnd.github.v3+json",
},
},
(response) => {
console.log("headers:", response.headers);
response.on("data", (data) => console.log(data.toString()));
// logs response from fixture
}
)
.end();
For tests, you can check if all mocks have been satisfied for a given scenario
const mock = fixtures.mock("api.github.com/get-repository");
// send requests ...
mock.done(); // will throw an error unless all mocked routes have been called
mock.isDone(); // returns true / false
mock.pending(); // returns array of pending mocks in the format [<method> <path>]
mock.explain can be used to amend an error thrown by nock if a request could
not be matched
const mock = fixtures.mock("api.github.com/get-repository");
const github = new GitHub();
return github.repos
.get({ owner: "octokit-fixture-org", repo: "hello-world" })
.catch(mock.explain);
Now instead of logging
Error: Nock: No match for request {
"method": "get",
"url": "https://api.github.com/orgs/octokit-fixture-org",
"headers": {
"host": "api.github.com",
"content-length": "0",
"user-agent": "NodeJS HTTP Client",
"accept": "application/vnd.github.v3+json"
}
}
The log shows exactly what the difference between the sent request and the next pending mock is
Request did not match mock:
{
headers: {
- accept: "application/vnd.github.v3"
+ accept: "application/vnd.github.v3+json"
}
}
fixtures.get(scenario) will return the JSON object which is used by nock
to mock the API routes. You can use that method to convert the JSON to another
format, for example.
fixtures.nock is the nock instance used
internally by
@octokit/fixtures for the http mocking. Use at your own peril :)