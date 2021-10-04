fixtures

Records requests/responses against the GitHub REST API and stores them as JSON fixtures.

Usage

Currently requires node 8+

fixtures.mock(scenario) will intercept requests using nock. scenario is a String in the form <host name>/<scenario name> . host name is any folder in scenarios/ . scenario name is any filename in the host name folders without the .js extension.

const https = require ( "https" ); const fixtures = require ( "@octokit/fixtures" ); fixtures.mock( "api.github.com/get-repository" ); https .request( { method : "GET" , hostname : "api.github.com" , path : "/repos/octokit-fixture-org/hello-world" , headers : { accept : "application/vnd.github.v3+json" , }, }, (response) => { console .log( "headers:" , response.headers); response.on( "data" , (data) => console .log(data.toString())); } ) .end();

For tests, you can check if all mocks have been satisfied for a given scenario

const mock = fixtures.mock( "api.github.com/get-repository" ); mock.done(); mock.isDone(); mock.pending();

mock.explain can be used to amend an error thrown by nock if a request could not be matched

const mock = fixtures.mock( "api.github.com/get-repository" ); const github = new GitHub(); return github.repos .get({ owner : "octokit-fixture-org" , repo : "hello-world" }) .catch(mock.explain);

Now instead of logging

Error : Nock : No match for request { "method" : "get" , "url" : "https://api.github.com/orgs/octokit-fixture-org" , "headers" : { "host" : "api.github.com" , "content-length" : "0" , "user-agent" : "NodeJS HTTP Client" , "accept" : "application/vnd.github.v3+json" } }

The log shows exactly what the difference between the sent request and the next pending mock is

Request did not match mock: { headers: { - accept: "application/vnd.github.v3" + accept: "application/vnd.github.v3+json" } }

fixtures.get(scenario) will return the JSON object which is used by nock to mock the API routes. You can use that method to convert the JSON to another format, for example.

fixtures.nock is the nock instance used internally by @octokit/fixtures for the http mocking. Use at your own peril :)

License

MIT