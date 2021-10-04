Turns GitHub REST API endpoints into generic request options

@octokit/endpoint combines GitHub REST API routes with your parameters and turns them into generic request options that can be used in any request library.

Usage

Browsers Load @octokit/endpoint directly from cdn.skypack.dev ```html ``` Node Install with npm install @octokit/endpoint const { endpoint } = require ( "@octokit/endpoint" );

Example for List organization repositories

const requestOptions = endpoint( "GET /orgs/{org}/repos" , { headers : { authorization : "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001" , }, org : "octokit" , type : "private" , });

The resulting requestOptions looks as follows

{ "method" : "GET" , "url" : "https://api.github.com/orgs/octokit/repos?type=private" , "headers" : { "accept" : "application/vnd.github.v3+json" , "authorization" : "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001" , "user-agent" : "octokit/endpoint.js v1.2.3" } }

You can pass requestOptions to common request libraries

const { url, ...options } = requestOptions; fetch(url, options); request(requestOptions); got[options.method](url, options); axios(requestOptions);

API

endpoint(route, options) or endpoint(options)

name type description route String If set, it has to be a string consisting of URL and the request method, e.g., GET /orgs/{org} . If it’s set to a URL, only the method defaults to GET . options.method String Required unless route is set. Any supported http verb. Defaults to GET . options.url String Required unless route is set. A path or full URL which may contain :variable or {variable} placeholders, e.g., /orgs/{org}/repos . The url is parsed using url-template. options.baseUrl String Defaults to https://api.github.com . options.headers Object Custom headers. Passed headers are merged with defaults:

headers['user-agent'] defaults to octokit-endpoint.js/1.2.3 (where 1.2.3 is the released version).

headers['accept'] defaults to application/vnd.github.v3+json .

options.mediaType.format String Media type param, such as raw , diff , or text+json . See Media Types. Setting options.mediaType.format will amend the headers.accept value. options.mediaType.previews Array of Strings Name of previews, such as mercy , symmetra , or scarlet-witch . See API Previews. If options.mediaType.previews was set as default, the new previews will be merged into the default ones. Setting options.mediaType.previews will amend the headers.accept value. options.mediaType.previews will be merged with an existing array set using .defaults() . options.data Any Set request body directly instead of setting it to JSON based on additional parameters. See "The data parameter" below. options.request Object Pass custom meta information for the request. The request object will be returned as is.

All other options will be passed depending on the method and url options.

If the option key has a placeholder in the url , it will be used as the replacement. For example, if the passed options are {url: '/orgs/{org}/repos', org: 'foo'} the returned options.url is https://api.github.com/orgs/foo/repos . If the method is GET or HEAD , the option is passed as a query parameter. Otherwise, the parameter is passed in the request body as a JSON key.

Result

endpoint() is a synchronous method and returns an object with the following keys:

key type description method String The http method. Always lowercase. url String The url with placeholders replaced with passed parameters. headers Object All header names are lowercased. body Any The request body if one is present. Only for PATCH , POST , PUT , DELETE requests. request Object Request meta option, it will be returned as it was passed into endpoint()

Override or set default options. Example:

const request = require ( "request" ); const myEndpoint = require ( "@octokit/endpoint" ).defaults({ baseUrl : "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3" , headers : { "user-agent" : "myApp/1.2.3" , authorization : `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001` , }, org : "my-project" , per_page : 100 , }); request(myEndpoint( `GET /orgs/{org}/repos` ));

You can call .defaults() again on the returned method, the defaults will cascade.

const myProjectEndpoint = endpoint.defaults({ baseUrl : "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3" , headers : { "user-agent" : "myApp/1.2.3" , }, org : "my-project" , }); const myProjectEndpointWithAuth = myProjectEndpoint.defaults({ headers : { authorization : `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001` , }, });

myProjectEndpointWithAuth now defaults the baseUrl , headers['user-agent'] , org and headers['authorization'] on top of headers['accept'] that is set by the global default.

The current default options.

endpoint.DEFAULTS.baseUrl; const myEndpoint = endpoint.defaults({ baseUrl : "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3" , }); myEndpoint.DEFAULTS.baseUrl;

endpoint.merge(route, options) or endpoint.merge(options)

Get the defaulted endpoint options, but without parsing them into request options:

const myProjectEndpoint = endpoint.defaults({ baseUrl : "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3" , headers : { "user-agent" : "myApp/1.2.3" , }, org : "my-project" , }); myProjectEndpoint.merge( "GET /orgs/{org}/repos" , { headers : { authorization : `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001` , }, org : "my-secret-project" , type : "private" , });

Stateless method to turn endpoint options into request options. Calling endpoint(options) is the same as calling endpoint.parse(endpoint.merge(options)) .

Special cases

The data parameter – set request body directly

Some endpoints such as Render a Markdown document in raw mode don’t have parameters that are sent as request body keys, instead, the request body needs to be set directly. In these cases, set the data parameter.

const options = endpoint( "POST /markdown/raw" , { data : "Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!" , headers : { accept : "text/html;charset=utf-8" , "content-type" : "text/plain" , }, });

Set parameters for both the URL/query and the request body

There are API endpoints that accept both query parameters as well as a body. In that case, you need to add the query parameters as templates to options.url , as defined in the RFC 6570 URI Template specification.

Example

endpoint( "POST https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1/assets{?name,label}" , { name : "example.zip" , label : "short description" , headers : { "content-type" : "text/plain" , "content-length" : 14 , authorization : `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001` , }, data : "Hello, world!" , } );

LICENSE

MIT