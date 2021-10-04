Turns GitHub REST API endpoints into generic request options
@octokit/endpoint combines GitHub REST API routes with your parameters and turns them into generic request options that can be used in any request library.
|Browsers
|
Load
@octokit/endpoint directly from cdn.skypack.dev
```html
```
|Node
|
Install with
Example for List organization repositories
const requestOptions = endpoint("GET /orgs/{org}/repos", {
headers: {
authorization: "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
},
org: "octokit",
type: "private",
});
The resulting
requestOptions looks as follows
{
"method": "GET",
"url": "https://api.github.com/orgs/octokit/repos?type=private",
"headers": {
"accept": "application/vnd.github.v3+json",
"authorization": "token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001",
"user-agent": "octokit/endpoint.js v1.2.3"
}
}
You can pass
requestOptions to common request libraries
const { url, ...options } = requestOptions;
// using with fetch (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Fetch_API)
fetch(url, options);
// using with request (https://github.com/request/request)
request(requestOptions);
// using with got (https://github.com/sindresorhus/got)
got[options.method](url, options);
// using with axios
axios(requestOptions);
endpoint(route, options) or
endpoint(options)
|name
|type
|description
|
route
|String
|
If set, it has to be a string consisting of URL and the request method, e.g.,
GET /orgs/{org}. If it’s set to a URL, only the method defaults to
GET.
|
options.method
|String
|
Required unless
route is set. Any supported http verb. Defaults to
GET.
|
options.url
|String
|
Required unless
route is set. A path or full URL which may contain
:variable or
{variable} placeholders,
e.g.,
/orgs/{org}/repos. The
url is parsed using url-template.
|
options.baseUrl
|String
|
Defaults to
https://api.github.com.
|
options.headers
|Object
|
Custom headers. Passed headers are merged with defaults:
headers['user-agent'] defaults to
octokit-endpoint.js/1.2.3 (where
1.2.3 is the released version).
headers['accept'] defaults to
application/vnd.github.v3+json.
|
options.mediaType.format
|String
|
Media type param, such as
raw,
diff, or
text+json. See Media Types. Setting
options.mediaType.format will amend the
headers.accept value.
|
options.mediaType.previews
|Array of Strings
|
Name of previews, such as
mercy,
symmetra, or
scarlet-witch. See API Previews. If
options.mediaType.previews was set as default, the new previews will be merged into the default ones. Setting
options.mediaType.previews will amend the
headers.accept value.
options.mediaType.previews will be merged with an existing array set using
.defaults().
|
options.data
|Any
|
Set request body directly instead of setting it to JSON based on additional parameters. See "The
data parameter" below.
|
options.request
|Object
|
Pass custom meta information for the request. The
request object will be returned as is.
All other options will be passed depending on the
method and
url options.
url, it will be used as the replacement. For example, if the passed options are
{url: '/orgs/{org}/repos', org: 'foo'} the returned
options.url is
https://api.github.com/orgs/foo/repos.
method is
GET or
HEAD, the option is passed as a query parameter.
Result
endpoint() is a synchronous method and returns an object with the following keys:
|key
|type
|description
|
method
|String
|The http method. Always lowercase.
|
url
|String
|The url with placeholders replaced with passed parameters.
|
headers
|Object
|All header names are lowercased.
|
body
|Any
|The request body if one is present. Only for
PATCH,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE requests.
|
request
|Object
|Request meta option, it will be returned as it was passed into
endpoint()
endpoint.defaults()
Override or set default options. Example:
const request = require("request");
const myEndpoint = require("@octokit/endpoint").defaults({
baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
headers: {
"user-agent": "myApp/1.2.3",
authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
},
org: "my-project",
per_page: 100,
});
request(myEndpoint(`GET /orgs/{org}/repos`));
You can call
.defaults() again on the returned method, the defaults will cascade.
const myProjectEndpoint = endpoint.defaults({
baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
headers: {
"user-agent": "myApp/1.2.3",
},
org: "my-project",
});
const myProjectEndpointWithAuth = myProjectEndpoint.defaults({
headers: {
authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
},
});
myProjectEndpointWithAuth now defaults the
baseUrl,
headers['user-agent'],
org and
headers['authorization'] on top of
headers['accept'] that is set
by the global default.
endpoint.DEFAULTS
The current default options.
endpoint.DEFAULTS.baseUrl; // https://api.github.com
const myEndpoint = endpoint.defaults({
baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
});
myEndpoint.DEFAULTS.baseUrl; // https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3
endpoint.merge(route, options) or
endpoint.merge(options)
Get the defaulted endpoint options, but without parsing them into request options:
const myProjectEndpoint = endpoint.defaults({
baseUrl: "https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
headers: {
"user-agent": "myApp/1.2.3",
},
org: "my-project",
});
myProjectEndpoint.merge("GET /orgs/{org}/repos", {
headers: {
authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
},
org: "my-secret-project",
type: "private",
});
// {
// baseUrl: 'https://github-enterprise.acme-inc.com/api/v3',
// method: 'GET',
// url: '/orgs/{org}/repos',
// headers: {
// accept: 'application/vnd.github.v3+json',
// authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
// 'user-agent': 'myApp/1.2.3'
// },
// org: 'my-secret-project',
// type: 'private'
// }
endpoint.parse()
Stateless method to turn endpoint options into request options. Calling
endpoint(options) is the same as calling
endpoint.parse(endpoint.merge(options)).
data parameter – set request body directly
Some endpoints such as Render a Markdown document in raw mode don’t have parameters that are sent as request body keys, instead, the request body needs to be set directly. In these cases, set the
data parameter.
const options = endpoint("POST /markdown/raw", {
data: "Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!",
headers: {
accept: "text/html;charset=utf-8",
"content-type": "text/plain",
},
});
// options is
// {
// method: 'post',
// url: 'https://api.github.com/markdown/raw',
// headers: {
// accept: 'text/html;charset=utf-8',
// 'content-type': 'text/plain',
// 'user-agent': userAgent
// },
// body: 'Hello world github/linguist#1 **cool**, and #1!'
// }
There are API endpoints that accept both query parameters as well as a body. In that case, you need to add the query parameters as templates to
options.url, as defined in the RFC 6570 URI Template specification.
Example
endpoint(
"POST https://uploads.github.com/repos/octocat/Hello-World/releases/1/assets{?name,label}",
{
name: "example.zip",
label: "short description",
headers: {
"content-type": "text/plain",
"content-length": 14,
authorization: `token 0000000000000000000000000000000000000001`,
},
data: "Hello, world!",
}
);