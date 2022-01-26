Extendable client for GitHub's REST & GraphQL APIs
If you need a minimalistic library to utilize GitHub's REST API and GraphQL API which you can extend with plugins as needed, then
@octokit/core is a great starting point.
If you don't need the Plugin API then using
@octokit/request or
@octokit/graphql directly is a good alternative.
|Browsers
|
Load
@octokit/core directly from cdn.skypack.dev
```html
```
|Node
|
Install with
// Create a personal access token at https://github.com/settings/tokens/new?scopes=repo
const octokit = new Octokit({ auth: `personal-access-token123` });
const response = await octokit.request("GET /orgs/{org}/repos", {
org: "octokit",
type: "private",
});
See
@octokit/request for full documentation of the
.request method.
const octokit = new Octokit({ auth: `secret123` });
const response = await octokit.graphql(
`query ($login: String!) {
organization(login: $login) {
repositories(privacy: PRIVATE) {
totalCount
}
}
}`,
{ login: "octokit" }
);
See
@octokit/graphql for full documentation of the
.graphql method.
|name
|type
|description
|
options.authStrategy
|
Function
|
Defaults to
@octokit/auth-token. See Authentication below for examples.
|
options.auth
|
String or
Object
|See Authentication below for examples.
|
options.baseUrl
|
String
|
When using with GitHub Enterprise Server, set
|
options.previews
|
Array of Strings
|
Some REST API endpoints require preview headers to be set, or enable additional features. Preview headers can be set on a per-request basis, e.g.
You can also set previews globally, by setting the
|
options.request
|
Object
|
Set a default request timeout (
There are more
|
options.timeZone
|
String
|
Sets the
The time zone header will determine the timezone used for generating the timestamp when creating commits. See GitHub's Timezones documentation.
|
options.userAgent
|
String
|
A custom user agent string for your app or library. Example
You can create a new Octokit class with customized default options.
const MyOctokit = Octokit.defaults({
auth: "personal-access-token123",
baseUrl: "https://github.acme-inc.com/api/v3",
userAgent: "my-app/v1.2.3",
});
const octokit1 = new MyOctokit();
const octokit2 = new MyOctokit();
If you pass additional options to your new constructor, the options will be merged shallowly.
const MyOctokit = Octokit.defaults({
foo: {
opt1: 1,
},
});
const octokit = new MyOctokit({
foo: {
opt2: 1,
},
});
// options will be { foo: { opt2: 1 }}
If you need a deep or conditional merge, you can pass a function instead.
const MyOctokit = Octokit.defaults((options) => {
return {
foo: Object.assign({}, options.foo, { opt2: 1 }),
};
});
const octokit = new MyOctokit({
foo: { opt2: 1 },
});
// options will be { foo: { opt1: 1, opt2: 1 }}
Be careful about mutating the
options object in the
Octokit.defaults callback, as it can have unforeseen consequences.
Authentication is optional for some REST API endpoints accessing public data, but is required for GraphQL queries. Using authentication also increases your API rate limit.
By default, Octokit authenticates using the token authentication strategy. Pass in a token using
options.auth. It can be a personal access token, an OAuth token, an installation access token or a JSON Web Token for GitHub App authentication. The
Authorization header will be set according to the type of token.
import { Octokit } from "@octokit/core";
const octokit = new Octokit({
auth: "mypersonalaccesstoken123",
});
const { data } = await octokit.request("/user");
To use a different authentication strategy, set
options.authStrategy. A list of authentication strategies is available at octokit/authentication-strategies.js.
Example
import { Octokit } from "@octokit/core";
import { createAppAuth } from "@octokit/auth-app";
const appOctokit = new Octokit({
authStrategy: createAppAuth,
auth: {
appId: 123,
privateKey: process.env.PRIVATE_KEY,
},
});
const { data } = await appOctokit.request("/app");
The
.auth() method returned by the current authentication strategy can be accessed at
octokit.auth(). Example
const { token } = await appOctokit.auth({
type: "installation",
installationId: 123,
});
There are four built-in log methods
octokit.log.debug(message[, additionalInfo])
octokit.log.info(message[, additionalInfo])
octokit.log.warn(message[, additionalInfo])
octokit.log.error(message[, additionalInfo])
They can be configured using the
log client option. By default,
octokit.log.debug() and
octokit.log.info() are no-ops, while the other two call
console.warn() and
console.error() respectively.
This is useful if you build reusable plugins.
If you would like to make the log level configurable using an environment variable or external option, we recommend the console-log-level package. Example
const octokit = new Octokit({
log: require("console-log-level")({ level: "info" }),
});
You can customize Octokit's request lifecycle with hooks.
octokit.hook.before("request", async (options) => {
validate(options);
});
octokit.hook.after("request", async (response, options) => {
console.log(`${options.method} ${options.url}: ${response.status}`);
});
octokit.hook.error("request", async (error, options) => {
if (error.status === 304) {
return findInCache(error.response.headers.etag);
}
throw error;
});
octokit.hook.wrap("request", async (request, options) => {
// add logic before, after, catch errors or replace the request altogether
return request(options);
});
See before-after-hook for more documentation on hooks.
Octokit’s functionality can be extended using plugins. The
Octokit.plugin() method accepts a plugin (or many) and returns a new constructor.
A plugin is a function which gets two arguments:
In order to extend
octokit's API, the plugin must return an object with the new methods.
// index.js
const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/core")
const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(
require("./lib/my-plugin"),
require("octokit-plugin-example")
);
const octokit = new MyOctokit({ greeting: "Moin moin" });
octokit.helloWorld(); // logs "Moin moin, world!"
octokit.request("GET /"); // logs "GET / - 200 in 123ms"
// lib/my-plugin.js
module.exports = (octokit, options = { greeting: "Hello" }) => {
// hook into the request lifecycle
octokit.hook.wrap("request", async (request, options) => {
const time = Date.now();
const response = await request(options);
console.log(
`${options.method} ${options.url} – ${response.status} in ${Date.now() -
time}ms`
);
return response;
});
// add a custom method
return {
helloWorld: () => console.log(`${options.greeting}, world!`);
}
};
You can build your own Octokit class with preset default options and plugins. In fact, this is mostly how the
@octokit/<context> modules work, such as
@octokit/action:
const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/core");
const MyActionOctokit = Octokit.plugin(
require("@octokit/plugin-paginate-rest").paginateRest,
require("@octokit/plugin-throttling").throttling,
require("@octokit/plugin-retry").retry
).defaults({
throttle: {
onAbuseLimit: (retryAfter, options) => {
/* ... */
},
onRateLimit: (retryAfter, options) => {
/* ... */
},
},
authStrategy: require("@octokit/auth-action").createActionAuth,
userAgent: `my-octokit-action/v1.2.3`,
});
const octokit = new MyActionOctokit();
const installations = await octokit.paginate("GET /app/installations");