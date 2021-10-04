GitHub API token authentication for browsers and Node.js
@octokit/auth-token is the simplest of GitHub’s authentication strategies.
It is useful if you want to support multiple authentication strategies, as it’s API is compatible with its sibling packages for basic, GitHub App and OAuth app authentication.
createTokenAuth(token) options
auth()
auth.hook(request, route, options) or
auth.hook(request, options)
const auth = createTokenAuth("ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000");
const authentication = await auth();
// {
// type: 'token',
// token: 'ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000',
// tokenType: 'oauth'
// }
createTokenAuth(token) options
The
createTokenAuth method accepts a single argument of type string, which is the token. The passed token can be one of the following:
Examples
// Personal access token or OAuth access token
createTokenAuth("ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000");
// {
// type: 'token',
// token: 'ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000',
// tokenType: 'oauth'
// }
// Installation access token or GitHub Action token
createTokenAuth("ghs_InstallallationOrActionToken00000000");
// {
// type: 'token',
// token: 'ghs_InstallallationOrActionToken00000000',
// tokenType: 'installation'
// }
// Installation access token or GitHub Action token
createTokenAuth("ghu_InstallationUserToServer000000000000");
// {
// type: 'token',
// token: 'ghu_InstallationUserToServer000000000000',
// tokenType: 'user-to-server'
// }
auth()
The
auth() method has no options. It returns a promise which resolves with the the authentication object.
|name
|type
|description
|
type
|
string
|
"token"
|
token
|
string
|The provided token.
|
tokenType
|
string
|
Can be either
"oauth" for personal access tokens and OAuth tokens,
"installation" for installation access tokens (includes
GITHUB_TOKEN provided to GitHub Actions),
"app" for a GitHub App JSON Web Token, or
"user-to-server" for a user authentication token through an app installation.
auth.hook(request, route, options) or
auth.hook(request, options)
auth.hook() hooks directly into the request life cycle. It authenticates the request using the provided token.
The
request option is an instance of
@octokit/request. The
route/
options parameters are the same as for the
request() method.
auth.hook() can be called directly to send an authenticated request
const { data: authorizations } = await auth.hook(
request,
"GET /authorizations"
);
Or it can be passed as option to
request().
const requestWithAuth = request.defaults({
request: {
hook: auth.hook,
},
});
const { data: authorizations } = await requestWithAuth("GET /authorizations");
auth() does not send any requests, it only transforms the provided token string into an authentication object.
Here is a list of things you can do to retrieve further information
Note that this does not work for installations. There is no way to retrieve permissions based on an installation access tokens.
const TOKEN = "ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000";
const auth = createTokenAuth(TOKEN);
const authentication = await auth();
const response = await request("HEAD /", {
headers: authentication.headers,
});
const scopes = response.headers["x-oauth-scopes"].split(/,\s+/);
if (scopes.length) {
console.log(
`"${TOKEN}" has ${scopes.length} scopes enabled: ${scopes.join(", ")}`
);
} else {
console.log(`"${TOKEN}" has no scopes enabled`);
}
const TOKEN = "ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000";
const auth = createTokenAuth(TOKEN);
const authentication = await auth();
const response = await request("HEAD /", {
headers: authentication.headers,
});
const clientId = response.headers["x-oauth-client-id"];
if (clientId) {
console.log(
`"${token}" is an OAuth token, its app’s client_id is ${clientId}.`
);
} else {
console.log(`"${token}" is a personal access token`);
}
Note that the
permissions key is not set when authenticated using an installation access token.
const TOKEN = "ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000";
const auth = createTokenAuth(TOKEN);
const authentication = await auth();
const response = await request("GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}", {
owner: 'octocat',
repo: 'hello-world'
headers: authentication.headers
});
console.log(response.data.permissions)
// {
// admin: true,
// push: true,
// pull: true
// }
Both OAuth and installation access tokens can be used for git operations. However, when using with an installation, the token must be prefixed with
x-access-token.
This example is using the
execa package to run a
git push command.
const TOKEN = "ghp_PersonalAccessToken01245678900000000";
const auth = createTokenAuth(TOKEN);
const { token, tokenType } = await auth();
const tokenWithPrefix =
tokenType === "installation" ? `x-access-token:${token}` : token;
const repositoryUrl = `https://${tokenWithPrefix}@github.com/octocat/hello-world.git`;
const { stdout } = await execa("git", ["push", repositoryUrl]);
console.log(stdout);