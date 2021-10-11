GitHub OAuth App authentication for JavaScript

@octokit/auth-oauth-app is implementing one of GitHub’s authentication strategies.

It implements authentication using an OAuth app’s client ID and secret as well as creating user access tokens GitHub's OAuth web application flow and device flow.

Standalone Usage

Browsers ⚠️ @octokit/auth-oauth-app is not meant for usage in the browser. The OAuth APIs to create tokens do not have CORS enabled, and a client secret must not be exposed to the client. If you know what you are doing, load @octokit/auth-oauth-app directly from cdn.skypack.dev < script type = "module" > import { createOAuthAppAuth } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/auth-oauth-app" ; </ script > Node Install with npm install @octokit/auth-oauth-app const { createOAuthAppAuth } = require ( "@octokit/auth-oauth-app" );

Authenticate as app

const auth = createOAuthAppAuth({ clientType : "oauth-app" , clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); const appAuthentication = await auth({ type : "oauth-app" , });

resolves with

{ "type" : "oauth-app" , "clientId" : "1234567890abcdef1234" , "clientSecret" : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , "headers" : { "authorization" : "basic MTIzNDU2Nzg5MGFiY2RlZjEyMzQ6MTIzNDU2Nzg5MGFiY2RlZjEyMzQ1Njc4OTBhYmNkZWYxMjM0NTY3OA==" } }

Authenticate user using OAuth Web Flow

Exchange code from GitHub's OAuth web flow, see https://docs.github.com/en/developers/apps/authorizing-oauth-apps#2-users-are-redirected-back-to-your-site-by-github

const auth = createOAuthAppAuth({ clientType : "oauth-app" , clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); const userAuthenticationFromWebFlow = await auth({ type : "oauth-user" , code : "random123" , state : "mystate123" , });

resolves with

{ "clientType" : "oauth-app" , "clientId" : "1234567890abcdef1234" , "clientSecret" : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , "type" : "token" , "tokenType" : "oauth" , "token" : "useraccesstoken123" , "scopes" : [] }

Authenticate user using OAuth Device flow

Pass an asynchronous onVerification() method which will be called with the response from step 1 of the device flow. In that function you have to prompt the user to enter the user code at the provided verification URL.

auth() will not resolve until the user entered the code and granted access to the app.

See https://docs.github.com/en/developers/apps/authorizing-oauth-apps#2-users-are-redirected-back-to-your-site-by-github

const auth = createOAuthAppAuth({ clientType : "oauth-app" , clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); const userAuthenticationFromDeviceFlow = await auth({ async onVerification(verification) { console .log( "Open %s" , verification.verification_uri); console .log( "Enter code: %s" , verification.user_code); }, });

resolves with

{ "clientType" : "oauth-app" , "clientId" : "1234567890abcdef1234" , "clientSecret" : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , "type" : "token" , "tokenType" : "oauth" , "token" : "useraccesstoken123" , "scopes" : [] }

Usage with Octokit

Browsers ⚠️ @octokit/auth-oauth-app is not meant for usage in the browser. The OAuth APIs to create tokens do not have CORS enabled, and a client secret must not be exposed to the client. If you know what you are doing, load @octokit/auth-oauth-app and @octokit/core (or a compatible module) directly from cdn.skypack.dev < script type = "module" > import { createOAuthAppAuth } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/auth-oauth-app" ; import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core" ; </ script > Node Install with npm install @octokit/core @octokit/auth-oauth-app . Optionally replace @octokit/core with a compatible module const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/core" ); const { createOAuthAppAuth, createOAuthUserAuth, } = require ( "@octokit/auth-oauth-app" );

const appOctokit = new Octokit({ authStrategy : createOAuthAppAuth, auth : { clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }, }); await appOctokit.request( "POST /application/{client_id}/token" , { client_id : "1234567890abcdef1234" , access_token : "existingtoken123" , }); console .log( "token is valid" ); const userOctokit = await appOctokit.auth({ type : "oauth-user" , code : "code123" , factory : ( options ) => { return new Octokit({ authStrategy : createOAuthUserAuth, auth : options, }); }, }); const { data : { login }, } = await userOctokit.request( "GET /user" ); console .log( "Hello, %s!" , login);

createOAuthAppAuth(options) or new Octokit({ auth })

The createOAuthAppAuth method accepts a single options object as argument. The same set of options can be passed as auth to the Octokit constructor when setting authStrategy: createOAuthAppAuth

name type description clientId string Required. Find your OAuth app’s Client ID in your account’s developer settings. clientSecret string Required. Find your OAuth app’s Client Secret in your account’s developer settings. clientType string Must be set to either "oauth-app" or "github-app" . Defaults to "oauth-app" request function You can pass in your own @octokit/request instance. For usage with enterprise, set baseUrl to the API root endpoint. Example: const { request } = require ( "@octokit/request" ); createOAuthAppAuth({ clientId : "1234567890abcdef1234" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , request : request.defaults({ baseUrl : "https://ghe.my-company.com/api/v3" , }), });

auth(options) or octokit.auth(options)

The async auth() method returned by createOAuthAppAuth(options) accepts different options depending on your use case

Client ID/Client Secret Basic authentication

All REST API routes starting with /applications/{client_id} need to be authenticated using the OAuth/GitHub App's Client ID and a client secret.

name type description type string Required. Must be set to "oauth-app"

OAuth web flow

Exchange code for a user access token. See Web application flow.

name type description type string Required. Must be set to "oauth-user" . code string Required. The authorization code which was passed as query parameter to the callback URL from the OAuth web application flow. redirectUrl string The URL in your application where users are sent after authorization. See redirect urls. state string The unguessable random string you provided in Step 1 of the OAuth web application flow. factory function When the factory option is, the auth({type: "oauth-user", code, factory }) call with resolve with whatever the factory function returns. The factory function will be called with all the strategy option that auth was created with, plus the additional options passed to auth , besides type and factory . For example, you can create a new auth instance for for a user using createOAuthUserAuth which implements auto-refreshing tokens, among other features. You can import createOAuthUserAuth directly from @octokit/auth-oauth-app which will ensure compatibility. const { createOAuthAppAuth, createOAuthUserAuth, } = require ( "@octokit/auth-oauth-app" ); const appAuth = createOAuthAppAuth({ clientType : "github-app" , clientId : "lv1.1234567890abcdef" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); const userAuth = await appAuth({ type : "oauth-user" , code, factory : createOAuthUserAuth, }); const authentication = await userAuth();

OAuth device flow

Create a user access token without an http redirect. See Device flow.

The device flow does not require a client secret, but it is required as strategy option for @octokit/auth-oauth-app , even for the device flow. If you want to implement the device flow without requiring a client secret, use @octokit/auth-oauth-device .

name type description type string Required. Must be set to "oauth-user" . onVerification function Required. A function that is called once the device and user codes were retrieved. The onVerification() callback can be used to pause until the user completes step 2, which might result in a better user experience. const auth = auth({ type : "oauth-user" , onVerification(verification) { console .log( "Open %s" , verification.verification_uri); console .log( "Enter code: %s" , verification.user_code); await prompt( "press enter when you are ready to continue" ); }, }); scopes array of strings Only relevant if the clientType strategy option is set to "oauth-app" .Array of OAuth scope names that the user access token should be granted. Defaults to no scopes ( [] ). factory function When the factory option is, the auth({type: "oauth-user", code, factory }) call with resolve with whatever the factory function returns. The factory function will be called with all the strategy option that auth was created with, plus the additional options passed to auth , besides type and factory . For example, you can create a new auth instance for for a user using createOAuthUserAuth which implements auto-refreshing tokens, among other features. You can import createOAuthUserAuth directly from @octokit/auth-oauth-app which will ensure compatibility. const { createOAuthAppAuth, createOAuthUserAuth, } = require ( "@octokit/auth-oauth-app" ); const appAuth = createOAuthAppAuth({ clientType : "github-app" , clientId : "lv1.1234567890abcdef" , clientSecret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678" , }); const userAuth = await appAuth({ type : "oauth-user" , onVerification, factory : createOAuthUserAuth, }); const authentication = await userAuth();

Authentication object

The async auth(options) method to one of four possible authentication objects

OAuth App authentication for auth({ type: "oauth-app" }) OAuth user access token authentication for auth({ type: "oauth-app" }) and App is an OAuth App (OAuth user access token) GitHub APP user authentication token with expiring disabled for auth({ type: "oauth-app" }) and App is a GitHub App (user-to-server token) GitHub APP user authentication token with expiring enabled for auth({ type: "oauth-app" }) and App is a GitHub App (user-to-server token)

OAuth App authentication

name type description type string "oauth-app" clientType string "oauth-app" or "github-app" clientId string The client ID as passed to the constructor. clientSecret string The client secret as passed to the constructor. headers object { authorization } .

OAuth user access token authentication

name type description type string "token" tokenType string "oauth" clientType string "oauth-app" clientId string The clientId from the strategy options clientSecret string The clientSecret from the strategy options token string The user access token scopes array of strings array of scope names enabled for the token

GitHub APP user authentication token with expiring disabled

name type description type string "token" tokenType string "oauth" clientType string "github-app" clientId string The app's Client ID clientSecret string One of the app's client secrets token string The user access token

GitHub APP user authentication token with expiring enabled

name type description type string "token" tokenType string "oauth" clientType string "github-app" clientId string The app's Client ID clientSecret string One of the app's client secrets token string The user access token refreshToken string The refresh token expiresAt string Date timestamp in ISO 8601 standard. Example: 2022-01-01T08:00:0.000Z refreshTokenExpiresAt string Date timestamp in ISO 8601 standard. Example: 2021-07-01T00:00:0.000Z

auth.hook(request, route, parameters) or auth.hook(request, options)

auth.hook() hooks directly into the request life cycle. It amends the request to authenticate correctly using clientId and clientSecret as basic auth for the API endpoints that support it. It throws an error in other cases.

The request option is an instance of @octokit/request . The route / options parameters are the same as for the request() method.

auth.hook() can be called directly to send an authenticated request

const { data : user } = await auth.hook( request, "POST /applications/{client_id}/token" , { client_id : "1234567890abcdef1234" , access_token : "token123" , } );

Or it can be passed as option to request() .

const requestWithAuth = request.defaults({ request : { hook : auth.hook, }, }); const { data : user } = await requestWithAuth( "POST /applications/{client_id}/token" , { client_id : "1234567890abcdef1234" , access_token : "token123" , } );

Types

import { OAuthAppStrategyOptions, GitHubAppStrategyOptions, AppAuthOptions, WebFlowAuthOptions, OAuthAppDeviceFlowAuthOptions, GitHubAppDeviceFlowAuthOptions, OAuthAppAuthInterface, GitHubAuthInterface, AppAuthentication, OAuthAppUserAuthentication, GitHubAppUserAuthentication, GitHubAppUserAuthenticationWithExpiration, } from "@octokit/auth-oauth-app" ;

Implementation details

Client ID and secret can be passed as Basic auth in the Authorization header in order to get a higher rate limit compared to unauthenticated requests. This is meant for the use on servers only: never expose an OAuth client secret on a client such as a web application!

auth.hook will set the correct authentication header automatically based on the request URL. For all OAuth Application endpoints, the Authorization header is set to basic auth. For all other endpoints and token is retrieved and used in the Authorization header. The token is cached and used for succeeding requests.

To reset the cached access token, you can do this

const { token } = await auth({ type : "oauth-user" }); await auth.hook(request, "POST /applications/{client_id}/token" , { client_id : "1234567890abcdef1234" , access_token : token, });

The internally cached token will be replaced and used for succeeding requests. See also "the REST API documentation".

See also: octokit/oauth-authorization-url.js.

License

MIT