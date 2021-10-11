GitHub API token authentication for GitHub Actions
@octokit/auth-action is one of GitHub’s authentication strategies.
It does not require any configuration, but instead reads the
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable that is provided to GitHub Actions.
createActionAuth()
auth()
auth.hook(request, route, options) or
auth.hook(request, options)
Install with
npm install @octokit/auth-action
const { createActionAuth } = require("@octokit/auth-action");
// or: import { createActionAuth } from "@octokit/auth-action";
const auth = createActionAuth();
const authentication = await auth();
// {
// type: 'token',
// token: 'v1.1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678',
// tokenType: 'oauth'
// }
createActionAuth()
The
createActionAuth() method has no options.
It expects the
GITHUB_TOKEN variable to be set which is provided to GitHub Actions, but has to be configured explicitly.
GITHUB_TOKEN can be passed as environment variable using
env:
steps:
- name: My action
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
or using
with:
steps:
- name: My action
with:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
or named
token using
with:
steps:
- name: My action
with:
token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
GITHUB_TOKEN can be set to any of the repository's secret, e.g. if you want to use a personal access token.
steps:
- name: My first action
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN }}
createActionAuth() is also checking for the
GITHUB_ACTION variable to be present to make sure that it runs within a GitHub Action.
If
GITHUB_ACTION or neither
GITHUB_TOKEN,
INPUT_GITHUB_TOKEN or
INPUT_TOKEN are set an error is thrown.
auth()
The
auth() method has no options. It returns a promise which resolves with the the authentication object.
|name
|type
|description
|
type
|
string
|
"token"
|
token
|
string
|The provided token.
|
tokenType
|
string
|
Can be either
"oauth" for personal access tokens and OAuth tokens, or
"installation" for installation access tokens (includes
GITHUB_TOKEN provided to GitHub Actions)
auth.hook(request, route, options) or
auth.hook(request, options)
auth.hook() hooks directly into the request life cycle. It authenticates the request using the provided token.
The
request option is an instance of
@octokit/request. The
route/
options parameters are the same as for the
request() method.
auth.hook() can be called directly to send an authenticated request
const { data: authorizations } = await auth.hook(
request,
"GET /authorizations"
);
Or it can be passed as option to
request().
const requestWithAuth = request.defaults({
request: {
hook: auth.hook,
},
});
const { data: authorizations } = await requestWithAuth("GET /authorizations");
auth() does not send any requests, it only retrieves the token from the environment variable and transforms the provided token string into an authentication object.
The
GITHUB_TOKEN provided to GitHub Actions is an installation token with all permissions provided. You can use it for
git commands, too. Learn more about the differences in token authentication at @octokit/auth-action.