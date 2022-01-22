GitHub App toolset for Node.js
App.defaults(options)
Browsers
Node
Install with
const app = new App({
appId: 123,
privateKey: "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\n...",
oauth: {
clientId: "0123",
clientSecret: "0123secret",
},
webhooks: {
secret: "secret",
},
});
const { data } = await app.octokit.request("/app");
console.log("authenticated as %s", data.name);
for await (const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator()) {
await octokit.request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/dispatches", {
owner: repository.owner.login,
repo: repository.name,
event_type: "my_event",
});
}
app.webhooks.on("issues.opened", async ({ octokit, payload }) => {
await octokit.request(
"POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues/{issue_number}/comments",
{
owner: payload.repository.owner.login,
repo: payload.repository.name,
issue_number: payload.issue.number,
body: "Hello World!",
}
);
});
app.oauth.on("token", async ({ token, octokit }) => {
const { data } = await octokit.request("GET /user");
console.log(`Token retrieved for ${data.login}`);
});
require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen(3000);
// can now receive requests at /api/github/*
Create a new
App with custom defaults for the constructor options
const MyApp = App.defaults({
Octokit: MyOctokit,
});
const app = new MyApp({ clientId, clientSecret });
// app.octokit is now an instance of MyOctokit
|name
|type
|description
|
appId
|
number
|Required. Find the App ID on the app’s about page in settings.
|
privateKey
|
string
|
Required. Content of the
*.pem file you downloaded from the app’s about page. You can generate a new private key if needed.
|
Octokit
|
Constructor
|
You can pass in your own Octokit constructor with custom defaults and plugins. Note that
For usage with enterprise, set
Defaults to
|
log
|
object
|
Used for internal logging. Defaults to
console.
|
webhooks.secret
|
string
|Required. Secret as configured in the GitHub App's settings.
|
webhooks.transform
|
function
|Only relevant for `app.webhooks.on`. Transform emitted event before calling handlers. Can be asynchronous.
|
oauth.clientId
|
number
|Find the OAuth Client ID on the app’s about page in settings.
|
oauth.clientSecret
|
number
|Find the OAuth Client Secret on the app’s about page in settings.
|
oauth.allowSignup
|
boolean
|
Sets the default value for
app.oauth.getAuthorizationUrl(options).
app.octokit
Octokit instance. Uses the
Octokit constructor option if passed.
app.log
See https://github.com/octokit/core.js#logging. Customize using the
log constructor option.
app.getInstallationOctokit
const octokit = await app.getInstallationOctokit(123);
app.eachInstallation
for await (const { octokit, installation } of app.eachInstallation.iterator()) { /* ... */ }
await app.eachInstallation(({ octokit, installation }) => /* ... */)
app.eachRepository
for await (const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator()) { /* ... */ }
await app.eachRepository(({ octokit, repository }) => /* ... */)
Optionally pass installation ID to iterate through all repositories in one installation
for await (const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator({ installationId })) { /* ... */ }
await app.eachRepository({ installationId }, ({ octokit, repository }) => /* ... */)
app.webhooks
app.oauth
An
@octokit/oauth-app instance
A middleware is a method or set of methods to handle requests for common environments.
By default, all middlewares expose the following routes
|Route
|Route Description
POST /api/github/webhooks
|Endpoint to receive GitHub Webhook Event requests
GET /api/github/oauth/login
|Redirects to GitHub's authorization endpoint. Accepts optional
?state query parameter.
GET /api/github/oauth/callback
|The client's redirect endpoint. This is where the
token event gets triggered
POST /api/github/oauth/token
|Exchange an authorization code for an OAuth Access token. If successful, the
token event gets triggered.
GET /api/github/oauth/token
|Check if token is valid. Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
POST /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint
PATCH /api/github/oauth/token
|Resets a token (invalidates current one, returns new token). Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
PATCH /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/token
|Invalidates current token, basically the equivalent of a logout. Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/grant
|Revokes the user's grant, basically the equivalent of an uninstall. must authenticate using token in
Authorization header.
createNodeMiddleware(app, options)
Middleware for Node's built in http server or
express.
const { App, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/app");
const app = new App({
appId: 123,
privateKey: "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\n...",
oauth: {
clientId: "0123",
clientSecret: "0123secret",
},
webhooks: {
secret: "secret",
},
});
const middleware = createNodeMiddleware(app);
require("http").createServer(middleware).listen(3000);
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at /api/github/*
|name
|type
|description
|
app
|
App instance
|Required.
|
options.pathPrefix
|
string
|
All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to
|
log
object
|
Used for internal logging. Defaults to
|
options.onUnhandledRequest
|
function
|
Defaults to
