You can pass in your own Octokit constructor with custom defaults and plugins. Note that authStrategy will be always be set to createAppAuth from @octokit/auth-app .

For usage with enterprise, set baseUrl to the hostname + /api/v3 . Example:

const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/core" ); new App({ appId : 123 , privateKey : "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

..." , oauth : { clientId : 123 , clientSecret : "secret" , }, webhooks : { secret : "secret" , }, Octokit : Octokit.defaults({ baseUrl : "https://ghe.my-company.com/api/v3" , }), });