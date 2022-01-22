openbase logo
Readme

app.js

GitHub App toolset for Node.js

@latest Build Status

Usage

Browsers

@octokit/app is not meant for browser usage.

Node

Install with npm install @octokit/app

const { App, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/app");

const app = new App({
  appId: 123,
  privateKey: "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\n...",
  oauth: {
    clientId: "0123",
    clientSecret: "0123secret",
  },
  webhooks: {
    secret: "secret",
  },
});

const { data } = await app.octokit.request("/app");
console.log("authenticated as %s", data.name);

for await (const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator()) {
  await octokit.request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/dispatches", {
    owner: repository.owner.login,
    repo: repository.name,
    event_type: "my_event",
  });
}

app.webhooks.on("issues.opened", async ({ octokit, payload }) => {
  await octokit.request(
    "POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues/{issue_number}/comments",
    {
      owner: payload.repository.owner.login,
      repo: payload.repository.name,
      issue_number: payload.issue.number,
      body: "Hello World!",
    }
  );
});

app.oauth.on("token", async ({ token, octokit }) => {
  const { data } = await octokit.request("GET /user");
  console.log(`Token retrieved for ${data.login}`);
});

require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen(3000);
// can now receive requests at /api/github/*

App.defaults(options)

Create a new App with custom defaults for the constructor options

const MyApp = App.defaults({
  Octokit: MyOctokit,
});
const app = new MyApp({ clientId, clientSecret });
// app.octokit is now an instance of MyOctokit

Constructor

name type description
appId number Required. Find the App ID on the app’s about page in settings.
privateKey string Required. Content of the *.pem file you downloaded from the app’s about page. You can generate a new private key if needed.
Octokit Constructor

You can pass in your own Octokit constructor with custom defaults and plugins. Note that authStrategy will be always be set to createAppAuth from @octokit/auth-app.

For usage with enterprise, set baseUrl to the hostname + /api/v3. Example:

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/core");
new App({
  appId: 123,
  privateKey: "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\n...",
  oauth: {
    clientId: 123,
    clientSecret: "secret",
  },
  webhooks: {
    secret: "secret",
  },
  Octokit: Octokit.defaults({
    baseUrl: "https://ghe.my-company.com/api/v3",
  }),
});

Defaults to @octokit/core.

log object Used for internal logging. Defaults to console.
webhooks.secret string Required. Secret as configured in the GitHub App's settings.
webhooks.transform function Only relevant for `app.webhooks.on`. Transform emitted event before calling handlers. Can be asynchronous.
oauth.clientId number Find the OAuth Client ID on the app’s about page in settings.
oauth.clientSecret number Find the OAuth Client Secret on the app’s about page in settings.
oauth.allowSignup boolean Sets the default value for app.oauth.getAuthorizationUrl(options).

API

app.octokit

Octokit instance. Uses the Octokit constructor option if passed.

app.log

See https://github.com/octokit/core.js#logging. Customize using the log constructor option.

app.getInstallationOctokit

const octokit = await app.getInstallationOctokit(123);

app.eachInstallation

for await (const { octokit, installation } of app.eachInstallation.iterator()) { /* ... */ }
await app.eachInstallation(({ octokit, installation }) => /* ... */)

app.eachRepository

for await (const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator()) { /* ... */ }
await app.eachRepository(({ octokit, repository }) => /* ... */)

Optionally pass installation ID to iterate through all repositories in one installation

for await (const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator({ installationId })) { /* ... */ }
await app.eachRepository({ installationId }, ({ octokit, repository }) => /* ... */)

app.webhooks

An @octokit/webhooks instance

app.oauth

An @octokit/oauth-app instance

Middlewares

A middleware is a method or set of methods to handle requests for common environments.

By default, all middlewares expose the following routes

RouteRoute Description
POST /api/github/webhooksEndpoint to receive GitHub Webhook Event requests
GET /api/github/oauth/loginRedirects to GitHub's authorization endpoint. Accepts optional ?state query parameter.
GET /api/github/oauth/callbackThe client's redirect endpoint. This is where the token event gets triggered
POST /api/github/oauth/tokenExchange an authorization code for an OAuth Access token. If successful, the token event gets triggered.
GET /api/github/oauth/tokenCheck if token is valid. Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's POST /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint
PATCH /api/github/oauth/tokenResets a token (invalidates current one, returns new token). Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's PATCH /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/tokenInvalidates current token, basically the equivalent of a logout. Must authenticate using token in Authorization header.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/grantRevokes the user's grant, basically the equivalent of an uninstall. must authenticate using token in Authorization header.

createNodeMiddleware(app, options)

Middleware for Node's built in http server or express.

const { App, createNodeMiddleware } = require("@octokit/app");
const app = new App({
  appId: 123,
  privateKey: "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\n...",
  oauth: {
    clientId: "0123",
    clientSecret: "0123secret",
  },
  webhooks: {
    secret: "secret",
  },
});

const middleware = createNodeMiddleware(app);

require("http").createServer(middleware).listen(3000);
// can now receive user authorization callbacks at /api/github/*
name type description
app App instance Required.
options.pathPrefix string

All exposed paths will be prefixed with the provided prefix. Defaults to "/api/github"
log object

Used for internal logging. Defaults to console with debug and info doing nothing.
options.onUnhandledRequest function

Defaults to

function onUnhandledRequest(request, response) {
  response.writeHead(400, {
    "content-type": "application/json",
  });
  response.end(
    JSON.stringify({
      error: error.message,
    })
  );
}

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT

