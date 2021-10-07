openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@octokit/action

by octokit
3.18.0 (see all)

GitHub API client for GitHub Actions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.4K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

action.js

GitHub API client for GitHub Actions

@latest Build Status

Usage

Browsers

@octokit/action is not meant for browser usage.

Node

Install with npm install @octokit/action

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/action");
// or: import { Octokit } from "@octokit/action";

You can pass secret.GITHUB_TOKEN or any of your own secrets to a Node.js script. For example

name: My Node Action
on:
  - pull_request
jobs:
  my-action:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      # Check out code using git
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
      # Install Node 12
      - uses: actions/setup-node@v1
        with:
          version: 12
      - run: npm install @octokit/action
      # Node.js script can be anywhere. A good convention is to put local GitHub Actions
      # into the `.github/actions` folder
      - run: node .github/actions/my-script.js
        env:
          GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Setting GITHUB_TOKEN on either with: or env: will work.

// .github/actions/my-script.js
const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/action");

const octokit = new Octokit();

// `octokit` is now authenticated using GITHUB_TOKEN

Create an issue using REST API

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/action");

const octokit = new Octokit();
const [owner, repo] = process.env.GITHUB_REPOSITORY.split("/");

// See https://developer.github.com/v3/issues/#create-an-issue
const { data } = await octokit.request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues", {
  owner,
  repo,
  title: "My test issue",
});
console.log("Issue created: %s", data.html_url);

You can also use octokit.issues.create({ owner, repo, title }). See the REST endpoint methods plugin for a list of all available methods.

Create an issue using GraphQL

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/action");

const octokit = new Octokit();
const eventPayload = require(process.env.GITHUB_EVENT_PATH);
const repositoryId = eventPayload.repository.node_id;

const response = await octokit.graphql(
  `
  mutation($repositoryId:ID!, $title:String!) {
    createIssue(input:{repositoryId: $repositoryId, title: $title}) {
      issue {
        number
      }
    }
  }
  `,
  {
    repositoryId,
    title: "My test issue",
  }
);

Hooks, plugins, and more

@octokit/action is build upon @octokit/core. Refer to its README for the full API documentation.

TypeScript: Endpoint method parameters and responses

Types for endpoint method parameters and responses are exported as RestEndpointMethodTypes. They keys are the same as the endpoint methods. Here is an example to retrieve the parameter and response types for octokit.checks.create()

import { RestEndpointMethodTypes } from `@octokit/action`;

type ChecksCreateParams =
  RestEndpointMethodTypes["checks"]["create"]["parameters"];
type ChecksCreateResponse =
  RestEndpointMethodTypes["checks"]["create"]["response"];

Proxy Servers

If you use self-hosted runners and require a proxy server to access internet resources then you will need to ensure that you have correctly configured the runner for proxy servers. @octokit/action will pick up the configured proxy server environment variables and configure @octokit/core with the correct request.agent using proxy-agent. If you need to supply a different request.agent then you should ensure that it handles proxy servers if needed.

How it works

@octokit/action is simply a @octokit/core constructor, pre-authenticate using @octokit/auth-action.

The source code is … simple: src/index.ts.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial