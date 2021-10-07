GitHub API client for GitHub Actions

Usage

Browsers @octokit/action is not meant for browser usage. Node Install with npm install @octokit/action const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/action" );

You can pass secret.GITHUB_TOKEN or any of your own secrets to a Node.js script. For example

name: My Node Action on: - pull_request jobs: my-action: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: version: 12 - run: npm install @octokit/action - run: node .github/actions/my-script.js env: GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Setting GITHUB_TOKEN on either with: or env: will work.

const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/action" ); const octokit = new Octokit();

Create an issue using REST API

const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/action" ); const octokit = new Octokit(); const [owner, repo] = process.env.GITHUB_REPOSITORY.split( "/" ); const { data } = await octokit.request( "POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues" , { owner, repo, title : "My test issue" , }); console .log( "Issue created: %s" , data.html_url);

You can also use octokit.issues.create({ owner, repo, title }) . See the REST endpoint methods plugin for a list of all available methods.

Create an issue using GraphQL

const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/action" ); const octokit = new Octokit(); const eventPayload = require (process.env.GITHUB_EVENT_PATH); const repositoryId = eventPayload.repository.node_id; const response = await octokit.graphql( ` mutation($repositoryId:ID!, $title:String!) { createIssue(input:{repositoryId: $repositoryId, title: $title}) { issue { number } } } ` , { repositoryId, title : "My test issue" , } );

Hooks, plugins, and more

@octokit/action is build upon @octokit/core . Refer to its README for the full API documentation.

TypeScript: Endpoint method parameters and responses

Types for endpoint method parameters and responses are exported as RestEndpointMethodTypes . They keys are the same as the endpoint methods. Here is an example to retrieve the parameter and response types for octokit.checks.create()

import { RestEndpointMethodTypes } from `@octokit/action` ; type ChecksCreateParams = RestEndpointMethodTypes[ "checks" ][ "create" ][ "parameters" ]; type ChecksCreateResponse = RestEndpointMethodTypes[ "checks" ][ "create" ][ "response" ];

Proxy Servers

If you use self-hosted runners and require a proxy server to access internet resources then you will need to ensure that you have correctly configured the runner for proxy servers. @octokit/action will pick up the configured proxy server environment variables and configure @octokit/core with the correct request.agent using proxy-agent. If you need to supply a different request.agent then you should ensure that it handles proxy servers if needed.

How it works

@octokit/action is simply a @octokit/core constructor, pre-authenticate using @octokit/auth-action .

The source code is … simple: src/index.ts .

License

MIT