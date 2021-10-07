GitHub API client for GitHub Actions
Install with
You can pass
secret.GITHUB_TOKEN or any of your own secrets to a Node.js script. For example
name: My Node Action
on:
- pull_request
jobs:
my-action:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
# Check out code using git
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
# Install Node 12
- uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
version: 12
- run: npm install @octokit/action
# Node.js script can be anywhere. A good convention is to put local GitHub Actions
# into the `.github/actions` folder
- run: node .github/actions/my-script.js
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
Setting
GITHUB_TOKEN on either
with: or
env: will work.
// .github/actions/my-script.js
const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/action");
const octokit = new Octokit();
// `octokit` is now authenticated using GITHUB_TOKEN
const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/action");
const octokit = new Octokit();
const [owner, repo] = process.env.GITHUB_REPOSITORY.split("/");
// See https://developer.github.com/v3/issues/#create-an-issue
const { data } = await octokit.request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues", {
owner,
repo,
title: "My test issue",
});
console.log("Issue created: %s", data.html_url);
You can also use
octokit.issues.create({ owner, repo, title }). See the REST endpoint methods plugin for a list of all available methods.
const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/action");
const octokit = new Octokit();
const eventPayload = require(process.env.GITHUB_EVENT_PATH);
const repositoryId = eventPayload.repository.node_id;
const response = await octokit.graphql(
`
mutation($repositoryId:ID!, $title:String!) {
createIssue(input:{repositoryId: $repositoryId, title: $title}) {
issue {
number
}
}
}
`,
{
repositoryId,
title: "My test issue",
}
);
@octokit/action is build upon
@octokit/core. Refer to its README for the full API documentation.
Types for endpoint method parameters and responses are exported as
RestEndpointMethodTypes. They keys are the same as the endpoint methods. Here is an example to retrieve the parameter and response types for
octokit.checks.create()
import { RestEndpointMethodTypes } from `@octokit/action`;
type ChecksCreateParams =
RestEndpointMethodTypes["checks"]["create"]["parameters"];
type ChecksCreateResponse =
RestEndpointMethodTypes["checks"]["create"]["response"];
If you use self-hosted runners and require a proxy server to access internet resources then you will need to ensure that you have correctly configured the runner for proxy servers.
@octokit/action will pick up the configured proxy server environment variables and configure
@octokit/core with the correct
request.agent using proxy-agent. If you need to supply a different
request.agent then you should ensure that it handles proxy servers if needed.
@octokit/action is simply a
@octokit/core constructor, pre-authenticate using
@octokit/auth-action.
The source code is … simple:
src/index.ts.