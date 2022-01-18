CLI to run a custom script on one or multiple repositories
Usage: octoherd run -S path/to/script.js [options]
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
-S, --octoherd-script Path to *.js script. Must be an ES Module. [string] [required]
-T, --octoherd-token Requires the "public_repo" scope for public repositories, "rep
o" scope for private repositories. Creates an OAuth token if n
ot set. [string]
-R, --octoherd-repos One or multiple repositories in the form of 'repo-owner/repo-n
ame'. 'repo-owner/*' will find all repositories for one owner.
'*' will find all repositories the user has access to. Will p
rompt for repositories if not set. [array]
--octoherd-cache Cache responses for debugging. Creates a ./cache folder if fla
g is set. Override by passing custom path [string]
--octoherd-debug Show debug logs [boolean] [default: false]
--octoherd-bypass-confirms Bypass prompts to confirm mutating requests
[boolean] [default: false]
--version Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
octoherd run -S path/to/script.js Minimal usage example
octoherd run -S path/to/script.js -T $TOKEN -R Pass token and repos as CLI flags
octoherd/cli
octoherd run -S path/to/script.js -T $TOKEN -R Avoid prompts for token and repos
octoherd/cli
octoherd run -S path/to/script.js -T $TOKEN -R Avoid any prompts
octoherd/cli --octoherd-bypass-confirms
The
script must export a
script function which takes three parameters:
export async function script(octokit, repository, options) {
// do something here
}
octokit is an instance of
@octoherd/octokit
repository is the response data of
GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}
options are all options passed to the CLI which are not used by
octoherd.