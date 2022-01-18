Octoherd CLI

CLI to run a custom script on one or multiple repositories

Usage

Usage : octoherd run -S path/to/script.js [options] Options: --help Show help [boolean] -S, --octoherd-script Path to *.js script. Must be an ES Module. [string] [required] -T, --octoherd-token Requires the "public_repo" scope for public repositories, "rep o" scope for private repositories. Creates an OAuth token if n ot set. [string] -R, --octoherd-repos One or multiple repositories in the form of 'repo-owner/repo-n ame' . 'repo-owner/*' will find all repositories for one owner. '*' will find all repositories the user has access to . Will p rompt for repositories if not set. [array] --octoherd-cache Cache responses for debugging. Creates a ./cache folder if fla g is set. Override by passing custom path [string] --octoherd- debug Show debug logs [boolean] [default: false ] --octoherd-bypass-confirms Bypass prompts to confirm mutating requests [boolean] [default: false ] --version Show version number [boolean] Examples: octoherd run -S path/ to /script.js Minimal usage example octoherd run -S path/ to /script.js -T $TOKEN -R Pass token and repos as CLI flags octoherd/cli octoherd run -S path/ to /script.js -T $TOKEN -R Avoid prompts for token and repos octoherd/cli octoherd run -S path/ to /script.js -T $TOKEN -R Avoid any prompts octoherd/cli --octoherd-bypass-confirms

The script must export a script function which takes three parameters:

export async function script ( octokit, repository, options ) { }

octokit is an instance of @octoherd/octokit

is an instance of repository is the response data of GET /repos/{owner}/{repo}

is the response data of options are all options passed to the CLI which are not used by octoherd .

Examples

Similar projects

NerdWalletOSS/shepherd - A utility for applying code changes across many repositories.

FormidableLabs/multibot - A friendly multi-repository robot

License

ISC