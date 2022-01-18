openbase logo
@octoherd/cli

by octoherd
3.4.5 (see all)

CLI to run a octoherd scripts on one or multiple repositories

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

536

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Octoherd CLI

CLI to run a custom script on one or multiple repositories

Usage

Usage: octoherd run -S path/to/script.js [options]

Options:
      --help                      Show help                                            [boolean]
  -S, --octoherd-script           Path to *.js script. Must be an ES Module. [string] [required]
  -T, --octoherd-token            Requires the "public_repo" scope for public repositories, "rep
                                  o" scope for private repositories. Creates an OAuth token if n
                                  ot set.                                               [string]
  -R, --octoherd-repos            One or multiple repositories in the form of 'repo-owner/repo-n
                                  ame'. 'repo-owner/*' will find all repositories for one owner.
                                   '*' will find all repositories the user has access to. Will p
                                  rompt for repositories if not set.                     [array]
      --octoherd-cache            Cache responses for debugging. Creates a ./cache folder if fla
                                  g is set. Override by passing custom path             [string]
      --octoherd-debug            Show debug logs                     [boolean] [default: false]
      --octoherd-bypass-confirms  Bypass prompts to confirm mutating requests
                                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --version                   Show version number                                  [boolean]

Examples:
  octoherd run -S path/to/script.js                 Minimal usage example
  octoherd run -S path/to/script.js -T $TOKEN  -R   Pass token and repos as CLI flags
  octoherd/cli
  octoherd run -S path/to/script.js -T $TOKEN  -R   Avoid prompts for token and repos
  octoherd/cli
  octoherd run -S path/to/script.js -T $TOKEN  -R   Avoid any prompts
  octoherd/cli --octoherd-bypass-confirms

The script must export a script function which takes three parameters:

export async function script(octokit, repository, options) {
  // do something here
}

Examples

Similar projects

License

ISC

