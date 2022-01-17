Renders Markdown as pure React components.

Demo available at https://rexxars.github.io/react-markdown/

Installing

npm install --save react-markdown

Basic usage

const React = require ( 'react' ) const ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ) const ReactMarkdown = require ( 'react-markdown' ) const input = '# This is a header



And this is a paragraph' ReactDOM.render( < ReactMarkdown source = {input} /> , document.getElementById('container') )

Notes

If you don't need to render HTML, this component does not use dangerouslySetInnerHTML at all - this is a Good Thing™.

Inline HTML is broken

Inline HTML is currently broken for any tags that include attributes. A vague idea of how to fix this has been planned, but if you're feeling up to the task, create an issue and let us know!

Options

source - string The Markdown source to parse ( required )

- string The Markdown source to parse ( ) className - string Class name of the container element (default: '' ).

- string Class name of the container element (default: ). escapeHtml - boolean Setting to false will cause HTML to be rendered (see note above about broken HTML, though). Be aware that setting this to false might cause security issues if the input is user-generated. Use at your own risk. (default: true ).

- boolean Setting to will cause HTML to be rendered (see note above about broken HTML, though). Be aware that setting this to might cause security issues if the input is user-generated. Use at your own risk. (default: ). skipHtml - boolean Setting to true will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default: ). sourcePos - boolean Setting to true will add data-sourcepos attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will add attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default: ). allowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types).

- array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types). disallowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none).

- array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none). unwrapDisallowed - boolean Setting to true will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing Strong , the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default: false )

- boolean Setting to will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing , the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default: ) allowNode - function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking allowedTypes / disallowedTypes . Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns true and the type is not in allowedTypes (or specified as a disallowedType ), it won't be included. The function will receive three arguments argument ( node , index , parent ), where node contains different properties depending on the node type.

- function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking / . Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns and the type is not in (or specified as a ), it won't be included. The function will receive three arguments argument ( , , ), where contains different properties depending on the node type. transformLinkUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument - uri . The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like javascript: , vbscript: and file: protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as require('react-markdown').uriTransformer . If you want to disable the default transformer, pass null to this option.

- function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument - . The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like , and protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as . If you want to disable the default transformer, pass to this option. transformImageUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument - uri . The returned value is used in place of the original.

- function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument - . The returned value is used in place of the original. renderers - object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node. With one exception: if the key is text , the value should be a function that takes the literal text and returns a new string or React element.

- object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node.

Node types

The node types available are the following, and applies to both renderers and allowedTypes / disallowedTypes :

root - Root container element that contains the rendered markdown

- Root container element that contains the rendered markdown text - Text rendered inside of other elements, such as paragraphs

- Text rendered inside of other elements, such as paragraphs break - Hard-break ( <br> )

- Hard-break ( ) paragraph - Paragraph ( <p> )

- Paragraph ( ) emphasis - Emphasis ( <em> )

- Emphasis ( ) strong - Strong/bold ( <strong> )

- Strong/bold ( ) thematicBreak - Horizontal rule / thematic break ( <hr> )

- Horizontal rule / thematic break ( ) blockquote - Block quote ( <blockquote> )

- Block quote ( ) delete - Deleted/strike-through ( <del> )

- Deleted/strike-through ( ) link - Link ( <a> )

- Link ( ) image - Image ( <img> )

- Image ( ) linkReference - Link (through a reference) ( <a> )

- Link (through a reference) ( ) imageReference - Image (through a reference) ( <img> )

- Image (through a reference) ( ) table - Table ( <table> )

- Table ( ) tableHead - Table head ( <thead> )

- Table head ( ) tableBody - Table body ( <tbody> )

- Table body ( ) tableRow - Table row ( <tr> )

- Table row ( ) tableCell - Table cell ( <td> / <th> )

- Table cell ( / ) list - List ( <ul> / <ol> )

- List ( / ) listItem - List item ( <li> )

- List item ( ) definition - Definition (not rendered by default)

- Definition (not rendered by default) heading - Heading ( <h1> - <h6> )

- Heading ( - ) inlineCode - Inline code ( <code> )

- Inline code ( ) code - Block of code ( <pre><code> )

- Block of code ( ) html - HTML node (Best-effort rendering)

Note: Disallowing a node will also prevent the rendering of any children of that node, unless the unwrapDisallowed option is set to true . E.g., disallowing a paragraph will not render its children text nodes.

Developing

git clone git@github.com:rexxars/react-markdown.git cd react-markdown npm install npm test

License

MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal