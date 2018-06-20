A React based date range picker. Demo

Getting started

Installation

Add React Daterange Picker to your project by executing

npm install react-daterange-picker

or

yarn add react-daterange-picker

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, {Component} from 'react' import DateRangePicker from 'react-daterange-picker' import 'react-daterange-picker/dist/css/react-calendar.css' class MyApp extends Component { state = { dates : null } onSelect = dates => this .setState({dates}) render() { return ( < div > < DateRangePicker onSelect = {this.onSelect} value = {this.state.dates} /> </ div > ) } }

Here is a working example:

Features

Select a date range in an intuitive way.

Define date ranges that are not available for selection.

Show any number of months at the same time.

Visually represent half day states.

Available props

prop description default type bemBlock String bemNamespace 'DateRangePicker' String className String dateStates An array of date ranges and their states Array defaultState String disableNavigation false Boolean firstOfWeek The first day of the week, as a number between 0-6, where 0 is Sunday 0 Integer helpMessage String initialDate Date initialFromValue true Boolean initialMonth Overrides values derived from initialDate/initialRange Integer initialRange Object initialYear Overrides values derived from initialDate/initialRange Integer locale moment().locale() String maximumDate The last date that is possible to choose. Every date after will be unselectable null Moment or Date minimumDate The earliest date that is possible to choose. Every date before will be unselectable null Moment or Date numberOfCalendars The number of months showing next to each other 1 Integer onHighlightDate Triggered when a date is highlighted (hovered) Function onHighlightRange Triggered when a range is highlighted (hovered) Function onSelect Triggered when a date or range is selected. returns value ({start, end}) => this.setState({start, end}) onSelectStart Triggered when the first date in a range is selected Function paginationArrowComponent PaginationArrow Component selectedLabel 'Your selected dates' String selectionType String ( single or range ) singleDateRange false Boolean showLegend false Boolean stateDefinitions Object value Contains the start and end value of the selected date range. Format: value={start: null, end: null} (moment range) null Moment

React version

React 0.14, 15, and 16 are all supported in the latest version of react-daterange-picker.

If you wish to user an older version of React, please use react-daterange-picker v0.12.x or below.

Changelog

All change log information is available within the project's releases.

Contribute

Please feel to contribute to this project by making pull requests. You can see a list of tasks that can be worked on in the issues list.

Before a pull request can be merged, ensure that you have linted your files and all tests are passing -

npm run lint npm run test

Publishing

If you have been added as a project contributor and wish to publish a new release -

Ensure that you have added yourself to the package.json contributors list

contributors list Bump the npm version as appropriate, following SemVer conventions

Update the Demo by running npm run deploy-example

Building example page

Once you have the repository cloned run the following commands to get started:

npm install npm run develop