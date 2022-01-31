warns if there is a newer version of CLI released
This plugin shows a warning message if a user is running an out of date CLI.
This checks the version against the npm registry asynchronously in a forked process, at most once per 7 days. It then saves a version file to the cache directory that will enable the warning. The upside of this method is that it won't block a user while they're using your CLI—the downside is that it will only display after running a command that fetches the new version.
Add the plugin to your project with
yarn add @oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available, then add it to the
package.json of the oclif CLI:
{
"name": "mycli",
"version": "0.0.0",
// ...
"oclif": {
"plugins": ["@oclif/plugin-help", "@oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available"]
}
}
In
package.json, set
oclif['warn-if-update-available'] to an object with
any of the following configuration properties:
timeoutInDays - Duration between update checks. Defaults to 60.
message - Customize update message.
registry - URL of registry. Defaults to the public npm registry:
https://registry.npmjs.org
authorization - Authorization header value for registries that require auth.
{
"oclif": {
"plugins": [
"@oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available"
],
"warn-if-update-available": {
"timeoutInDays": 7,
"message": "<%= config.name %> update available from <%= chalk.greenBright(config.version) %> to <%= chalk.greenBright(latest) %>.",
"registry": "https://my.example.com/module/registry",
"authorization": "Basic <SOME READ ONLY AUTH TOKEN>"
}
}
}