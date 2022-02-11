Usage

See https://oclif.io/docs/releasing.html#autoupdater

Commands

update the oclif-example CLI

USAGE $ oclif-example update [CHANNEL] [-a] [-v <value> | -i] [--force] FLAGS -a, --available Install a specific version. -i, --interactive Interactively select version to install. This is ignored if a channel is provided. -v, --version=<value> Install a specific version. --force Force a re-download of the requested version. DESCRIPTION update the oclif-example CLI EXAMPLES Update to the stable channel: $ oclif-example update stable Update to a specific version: $ oclif-example update --version 1.0 .0 Interactively select version: $ oclif-example update --interactive See available versions: $ oclif-example update --available

See code: src/commands/update.ts