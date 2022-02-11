See https://oclif.io/docs/releasing.html#autoupdater
oclif-example update [CHANNEL]
update the oclif-example CLI
USAGE
$ oclif-example update [CHANNEL] [-a] [-v <value> | -i] [--force]
FLAGS
-a, --available Install a specific version.
-i, --interactive Interactively select version to install. This is ignored if a channel is provided.
-v, --version=<value> Install a specific version.
--force Force a re-download of the requested version.
DESCRIPTION
EXAMPLES
Update to the stable channel:
$ oclif-example update stable
Update to a specific version:
$ oclif-example update --version 1.0.0
Interactively select version:
$ oclif-example update --interactive
See available versions:
$ oclif-example update --available
See code: src/commands/update.ts