@oclif/plugin-update

by oclif
2.1.3 (see all)

add autoupdate to your oclif CLI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83.2K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@oclif/plugin-update

Version CircleCI Appveyor CI Downloads/week License

Usage

See https://oclif.io/docs/releasing.html#autoupdater

Commands

oclif-example update [CHANNEL]

update the oclif-example CLI

USAGE
  $ oclif-example update [CHANNEL] [-a] [-v <value> | -i] [--force]

FLAGS
  -a, --available        Install a specific version.
  -i, --interactive      Interactively select version to install. This is ignored if a channel is provided.
  -v, --version=<value>  Install a specific version.
  --force                Force a re-download of the requested version.

DESCRIPTION
  update the oclif-example CLI

EXAMPLES
  Update to the stable channel:

    $ oclif-example update stable

  Update to a specific version:

    $ oclif-example update --version 1.0.0

  Interactively select version:

    $ oclif-example update --interactive

  See available versions:

    $ oclif-example update --available

See code: src/commands/update.ts

