plugins plugin for oclif
This plugin is used to allow users to install plugins into your oclif CLI at runtime. For example, in the Heroku CLI this is used to allow people to install plugins such as the Heroku Kafka plugin:
$ heroku plugins:install heroku-kafka
$ heroku kafka
This is useful to allow users to create their own plugins to work in your CLI or to allow you to build functionality that users can optionally install.
One particular way this is useful is for building functionality you aren't ready to include in a public repository. Build your plugin separately as a plugin, then include it as a core plugin later into your CLI.
First add the plugin to your project with
yarn add @oclif/plugin-plugins, then add it to the
package.json of the oclif CLI:
{
"name": "mycli",
"version": "0.0.0",
// ...
"oclif": {
"plugins": ["@oclif/plugin-help", "@oclif/plugin-plugins"]
}
}
Now the user can run any of the commands below to manage plugins at runtime.
To make it simpler for users to install plugins, we have "friendly name" functionality. With this, you can run
mycli plugins:install myplugin and it will first check if
@mynpmorg/plugin-myplugin exists on npm before trying to install
myplugin. This is useful if you want to use a generic name that's already taken in npm.
To set this up, simply set the
oclif.scope to the name of your npm org. In the example above, this would be
mynpmorg.
Over time in the Heroku CLI we've changed plugin names, brought plugins into the core of the CLI, or sunset old plugins that no longer function. There is support in this plugin for dealing with these situations.
For renaming plugins, add an alias section to
oclif.aliases in
package.json:
"aliases": {
"old-name-plugin": "new-name-plugin"
}
If a user had
old-name-plugin installed, the next time the CLI is updated it will remove
old-name-plugin and install
new-name-plugin. If a user types
mycli plugins:install old-name-plugin it will actually install
new-name-plugin instead.
For removing plugins that are no longer needed (either because they're sunset or because they've been moved into core), set the alias to null:
"aliases": {
"old-name-plugin": null
}
old-name-plugin will be autoremoved on the next update and will not be able to be installed with
mycli plugins:install old-name-plugin.
mycli plugins
mycli plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
mycli plugins:install PLUGIN...
mycli plugins:link PLUGIN
mycli plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
mycli plugins:update
mycli plugins
List installed plugins.
USAGE
$ mycli plugins [--core]
FLAGS
--core Show core plugins.
DESCRIPTION
List installed plugins.
EXAMPLES
$ mycli plugins
See code: src/commands/plugins/index.ts
mycli plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
Displays installation properties of a plugin.
USAGE
$ mycli plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN [default: .] Plugin to inspect.
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Displays installation properties of a plugin.
EXAMPLES
$ mycli plugins:inspect myplugin
See code: src/commands/plugins/inspect.ts
mycli plugins:install PLUGIN...
Installs a plugin into the CLI.
USAGE
$ mycli plugins:install PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN Plugin to install.
FLAGS
-f, --force Run yarn install with force flag.
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Installs a plugin into the CLI.
Can be installed from npm or a git url.
Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin.
e.g. If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command
will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in
the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI.
ALIASES
$ mycli plugins:add
EXAMPLES
$ mycli plugins:install myplugin
$ mycli plugins:install https://github.com/someuser/someplugin
$ mycli plugins:install someuser/someplugin
See code: src/commands/plugins/install.ts
mycli plugins:link PLUGIN
Links a plugin into the CLI for development.
USAGE
$ mycli plugins:link PLUGIN
ARGUMENTS
PATH [default: .] path to plugin
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Links a plugin into the CLI for development.
Installation of a linked plugin will override a user-installed or core plugin.
e.g. If you have a user-installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello'
command will override the user-installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work.
EXAMPLES
$ mycli plugins:link myplugin
See code: src/commands/plugins/link.ts
mycli plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
Removes a plugin from the CLI.
USAGE
$ mycli plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN plugin to uninstall
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Removes a plugin from the CLI.
ALIASES
$ mycli plugins:unlink
$ mycli plugins:remove
See code: src/commands/plugins/uninstall.ts
mycli plugins:update
Update installed plugins.
USAGE
$ mycli plugins:update [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Update installed plugins.
See code: src/commands/plugins/update.ts