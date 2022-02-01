This library has been replaced by @oclif/core and is now in maintenance mode. We will only consider PRs that address security concerns.
arg and flag parser for oclif
CLI flag parser.
Usage:
const CLI = require('cli-flags')
const {flags, args} = CLI.parse({
flags: {
'output-file': CLI.flags.string({char: 'o'}),
force: CLI.flags.boolean({char: 'f'})
},
args: [
{name: 'input', required: true}
]
})
if (flags.force) {
console.log('--force was set')
}
if (flags['output-file']) {
console.log(`output file is: ${flags['output-file']}`)
}
console.log(`input arg: ${args.input}`)
// $ node example.js -f myinput --output-file=myexample.txt
// --force was set
// output file is: myexample.txt
// input arg: myinput