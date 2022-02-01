openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@oclif/parser

by oclif
3.8.6 (see all)

arg and flag parser for oclif

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@oclif/parser

This library has been replaced by @oclif/core and is now in maintenance mode. We will only consider PRs that address security concerns.

arg and flag parser for oclif

Version CircleCI Appveyor CI Known Vulnerabilities Downloads/week License

CLI flag parser.

Usage:

const CLI = require('cli-flags')

const {flags, args} = CLI.parse({
  flags: {
    'output-file': CLI.flags.string({char: 'o'}),
    force: CLI.flags.boolean({char: 'f'})
  },
  args: [
    {name: 'input', required: true}
  ]
})

if (flags.force) {
  console.log('--force was set')
}

if (flags['output-file']) {
  console.log(`output file is: ${flags['output-file']}`)
}

console.log(`input arg: ${args.input}`)

// $ node example.js -f myinput --output-file=myexample.txt
// --force was set
// output file is: myexample.txt
// input arg: myinput

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial