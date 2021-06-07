example multi-command CLI built with typescript
$ npm install -g @oclif/example-multi-ts
$ example-multi-ts COMMAND
running command...
$ example-multi-ts (-v|--version|version)
@oclif/example-multi-ts/1.10.7 linux-x64 node-v15.11.0
$ example-multi-ts --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ example-multi-ts COMMAND
...
example-multi-ts goodbye [FILE]
describe the command here
USAGE
$ example-multi-ts goodbye [FILE]
OPTIONS
-f, --force
-h, --help show CLI help
-n, --name=name name to print
See code: src/commands/goodbye.ts
example-multi-ts hello [FILE]
describe the command here
USAGE
$ example-multi-ts hello [FILE]
OPTIONS
-f, --force
-h, --help show CLI help
-n, --name=name name to print
EXAMPLE
$ example-multi-ts hello
hello world from ./src/hello.ts!
See code: src/commands/hello.ts
example-multi-ts help [COMMAND]
display help for example-multi-ts
USAGE
$ example-multi-ts help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help