example multi-command CLI built with typescript

Usage

$ npm install -g @oclif/example-multi-ts $ example-multi-ts COMMAND running command... $ example-multi-ts (-v|--version|version) @oclif/example-multi-ts/1.10.7 linux-x64 node-v15.11.0 $ example-multi-ts --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ example-multi-ts COMMAND ...

Commands

example-multi-ts goodbye [FILE]

describe the command here

USAGE $ example-multi-ts goodbye [FILE] OPTIONS -f, -h, -n,

See code: src/commands/goodbye.ts

example-multi-ts hello [FILE]

describe the command here

USAGE $ example-multi-ts hello [FILE] OPTIONS -f, -h, -n, EXAMPLE $ example-multi-ts hello hello world from ./src/hello.ts!

See code: src/commands/hello.ts

example-multi-ts help [COMMAND]

display help for example-multi-ts

USAGE $ example-multi-ts help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help