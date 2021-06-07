openbase logo
@oclif/example-multi-ts

by oclif
1.10.7 (see all)

example multi-command CLI built with typescript

npm
GitHub
CDN

@oclif/example-multi-ts

example multi-command CLI built with typescript

oclif Version CircleCI Appveyor CI Downloads/week License

Usage

$ npm install -g @oclif/example-multi-ts
$ example-multi-ts COMMAND
running command...
$ example-multi-ts (-v|--version|version)
@oclif/example-multi-ts/1.10.7 linux-x64 node-v15.11.0
$ example-multi-ts --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ example-multi-ts COMMAND
...

Commands

example-multi-ts goodbye [FILE]

describe the command here

USAGE
  $ example-multi-ts goodbye [FILE]

OPTIONS
  -f, --force
  -h, --help       show CLI help
  -n, --name=name  name to print

See code: src/commands/goodbye.ts

example-multi-ts hello [FILE]

describe the command here

USAGE
  $ example-multi-ts hello [FILE]

OPTIONS
  -f, --force
  -h, --help       show CLI help
  -n, --name=name  name to print

EXAMPLE
  $ example-multi-ts hello
  hello world from ./src/hello.ts!

See code: src/commands/hello.ts

example-multi-ts help [COMMAND]

display help for example-multi-ts

USAGE
  $ example-multi-ts help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

