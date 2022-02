This library has been replaced by oclif and is now in maintenance mode. We will only consider PRs that address security concerns.

helpers for oclif CLIs

Usage

$ npm install -g @oclif/dev-cli $ oclif-dev COMMAND running command... $ oclif-dev (-v|--version|version) @oclif/dev-cli/1.26.10 linux-x64 node-v14.18.2 $ oclif-dev --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ oclif-dev COMMAND ...

Commands

oclif-dev help [COMMAND]

display help for oclif-dev

USAGE $ oclif-dev help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

oclif-dev manifest [PATH]

generates plugin manifest json

USAGE $ oclif-dev manifest [ PATH ] ARGUMENTS PATH [ default : .] path to plugin

See code: src/commands/manifest.ts

oclif-dev pack

packages oclif cli into tarballs

USAGE $ oclif-dev pack OPTIONS -r, -t, DESCRIPTION This can be used to create oclif CLIs that use the system node or that come preloaded with a node binary.

See code: src/commands/pack/index.ts

pack CLI into debian package

USAGE $ oclif-dev pack:deb OPTIONS -r,

See code: src/commands/pack/deb.ts

pack CLI into MacOS .pkg

USAGE $ oclif-dev pack:macos OPTIONS -r,

See code: src/commands/pack/macos.ts

create windows installer from oclif CLI

USAGE $ oclif-dev pack:win OPTIONS -r,

See code: src/commands/pack/win.ts

oclif-dev publish

publish an oclif CLI to S3

USAGE $ oclif-dev publish OPTIONS -r, -t, DESCRIPTION "aws-sdk" will need to be installed as a devDependency to publish.

See code: src/commands/publish/index.ts

publish deb package built with pack:deb

USAGE $ oclif-dev publish:deb OPTIONS -r,

See code: src/commands/publish/deb.ts

publish macos installers built with pack:macos

USAGE $ oclif-dev publish:macos OPTIONS -r,

See code: src/commands/publish/macos.ts

publish windows installers built with pack:win

USAGE $ oclif-dev publish:win OPTIONS -r,

See code: src/commands/publish/win.ts

oclif-dev readme

adds commands to README.md in current directory

USAGE $ oclif-dev readme OPTIONS --dir=dir (required) [default: docs] output directory for multi docs --multi create a different markdown page for each topic DESCRIPTION The readme must have any of the following tags inside of it for it to be replaced or else it will do nothing: # Usage # Commands Customize the code URL prefix by setting oclif.repositoryPrefix in package.json.

See code: src/commands/readme.ts