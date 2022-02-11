base library for oclif CLIs

Migrating

If you're migrating from the old oclif libraries ( @oclif/config , @oclif/command , @oclif/error , @oclif/parser ), see the migration guide.

The @oclif/core module now also includes the cli-ux module. Merging cli-ux into @oclif/core resolves a circular dependency between the two modules. See the cli-ux README for instructions on how to replace the cli-ux module with @oclif/core . The cli-ux README also contains detailed usage examples.

Usage

Without the generator, you can create a simple CLI like this:

TypeScript

import * as fs from 'fs' import {Command, Flags} from '@oclif/core' class LS extends Command { static flags = { version : Flags.version(), help : Flags.help(), dir : Flags.string({ char : 'd' , default : process.cwd(), }), } async run() { const {flags} = await this .parse(LS) let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir) for ( let f of files) { this .log(f) } } } LS.run() .catch( require ( '@oclif/core/handle' ))

Then run either of these with:

$ ./myscript ...files in current dir... $ ./myscript --dir foobar ...files in ./foobar... $ ./myscript --version myscript/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.5.0 $ ./myscript --help USAGE $ @oclif/core OPTIONS -d, --dir=dir [default: /Users/jdickey/src/github.com/oclif/core] --help show CLI help --version show CLI version

See the generator for all the options you can pass to the command.