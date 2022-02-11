base library for oclif CLIs
If you're migrating from the old oclif libraries (
@oclif/config,
@oclif/command,
@oclif/error,
@oclif/parser), see the migration guide.
The
@oclif/core module now also includes the
cli-ux module. Merging
cli-ux into
@oclif/core resolves a circular dependency between the two modules.
See the cli-ux README for instructions on how to replace the
cli-ux module with
@oclif/core.
The cli-ux README also contains detailed usage examples.
Without the generator, you can create a simple CLI like this:
TypeScript
#!/usr/bin/env ts-node
import * as fs from 'fs'
import {Command, Flags} from '@oclif/core'
class LS extends Command {
static flags = {
version: Flags.version(),
help: Flags.help(),
// run with --dir= or -d=
dir: Flags.string({
char: 'd',
default: process.cwd(),
}),
}
async run() {
const {flags} = await this.parse(LS)
let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir)
for (let f of files) {
this.log(f)
}
}
}
LS.run()
.catch(require('@oclif/core/handle'))
Then run either of these with:
$ ./myscript
...files in current dir...
$ ./myscript --dir foobar
...files in ./foobar...
$ ./myscript --version
myscript/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.5.0
$ ./myscript --help
USAGE
$ @oclif/core
OPTIONS
-d, --dir=dir [default: /Users/jdickey/src/github.com/oclif/core]
--help show CLI help
--version show CLI version
See the generator for all the options you can pass to the command.