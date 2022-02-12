JavaScript library to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.

With ocean.js, you can:

Publish data services: downloadable files or compute-to-data. Ocean creates a new ERC20 datatoken for each dataset / data service.

data services: downloadable files or compute-to-data. Ocean creates a new ERC20 datatoken for each dataset / data service. Mint datatokens for the service

datatokens for the service Sell datatokens via an OCEAN-datatoken Balancer pool (for auto price discovery), or for a fixed price

datatokens via an OCEAN-datatoken Balancer pool (for auto price discovery), or for a fixed price Stake OCEAN on datatoken pools

OCEAN on datatoken pools Consume datatokens, to access the service

datatokens, to access the service Transfer datatokens to another owner, and all other ERC20 actions using web3.js etc.

ocean.js is part of the Ocean Protocol toolset.

This is in alpha state and you can expect running into problems. If you run into them, please open up a new issue.

📚 Prerequisites

Note

Any function that uses getPastEvents() will only work on Eth (see: https://github.com/oceanprotocol/ocean.js/issues/741). This includes:

searchPoolforDT()

getPoolsbyCreator()

getPoolSharesByAddress()

getAllPoolLogs()

getPreviousValidOrders()

searchforDT()

getExchangesbyCreator()

getExchangeSwaps()

getAllExchangesSwaps()

🏗 Installation

npm install @oceanprotocol/lib

🏄 Quickstart

import { Ocean, Config, ConfigHelper, Logger } from '@oceanprotocol/lib' const defaultConfig: Config = new ConfigHelper().getConfig( 'rinkeby' , 'YOUR_INFURA_PROJECT_ID' ) const config = { ...defaultConfig, metadataCacheUri: 'https://your-metadata-cache.com' , providerUri: 'https://your-provider.com' } async function init ( ) { const ocean = await Ocean.getInstance(config) return ocean }

Beginners Guide

This introduction is aimed at developers who are completely new to blockchain, no coding experience is required.

Go to beginners guide

Simple Flow

This stripped-down flow shows the essence of Ocean. Just downloading, no metadata.

Go to simple flow

Marketplace Flow

This batteries-included flow includes metadata, multiple services for one datatoken, and compute-to-data.

Go to marketplace flow

📖 Learn more

If you have any difficulties with the quickstarts, or if you have further questions about how to use ocean.js please reach out to us on Discord.

If you notice any bugs or issues with ocean.js please open an issue on github.

🦑 Development

The project is authored with TypeScript and compiled with tsc .

To start compiler in watch mode:

npm install npm start

✨ Code Style

For linting and auto-formatting you can use from the root of the project:

npm run lint npm run format

👩‍🔬 Testing

Test suite for unit & integration tests is setup with Mocha as test runner, and nyc for coverage reporting. A combined coverage report is sent to CodeClimate via the coverage GitHub Actions job.

Running all tests requires running Ocean Protocol components beforehand with Barge, which also runs a ganache-cli instance:

git clone https://github.com/oceanprotocol/barge cd barge ./start_ocean.sh --with-provider2 --no-dashboard

You can then proceed to run in another terminal.

Let ocean.js know where to pickup the smart contract addresses, which has been written out by Barge in this location:

export ADDRESS_FILE= " ${HOME} /.ocean/ocean-contracts/artifacts/address.json"

Build metadata:

npm run build :metadata

Executing linting, type checking, unit, and integration tests with coverage reporting all in one go:

npm test

Unit Tests

You can execute the unit tests individually with:

npm run test :unit npm run test :unit:cover

Integration Tests

You can execute the integration tests individually with:

npm run test :integration npm run test :integration:cover

🛳 Production

To create a production build, run from the root of the project:

npm run build

⬆️ Releases

Releases are managed semi-automatically. They are always manually triggered from a developer's machine with release scripts.

Production

From a clean main branch you can run the release task bumping the version accordingly based on semantic versioning:

npm run release

The task does the following:

bumps the project version in package.json , package-lock.json

, auto-generates and updates the CHANGELOG.md file from commit messages

creates a Git tag

commits and pushes everything

creates a GitHub release with commit messages as description

Git tag push will trigger a GitHub Action workflow to do a npm release

For the GitHub releases steps a GitHub personal access token, exported as GITHUB_TOKEN is required. Setup

For pre-releases, this is required for the first one like v0.18.0-next.0 :

./node_modules/.bin/release-it major|minor|patch --preRelease=next

Further releases afterwards can be done with npm run release again and selecting the appropriate next version, in this case v0.18.0-next.1 and so on.

🏛 License