JavaScript library to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.
With ocean.js, you can:
ocean.js is part of the Ocean Protocol toolset.
This is in alpha state and you can expect running into problems. If you run into them, please open up a new issue.
Any function that uses
getPastEvents() will only work on Eth (see: https://github.com/oceanprotocol/ocean.js/issues/741). This includes:
npm install @oceanprotocol/lib
import { Ocean, Config, ConfigHelper, Logger } from '@oceanprotocol/lib'
const defaultConfig: Config = new ConfigHelper().getConfig(
'rinkeby',
'YOUR_INFURA_PROJECT_ID'
)
const config = {
...defaultConfig,
metadataCacheUri: 'https://your-metadata-cache.com',
providerUri: 'https://your-provider.com'
}
async function init() {
const ocean = await Ocean.getInstance(config)
return ocean
}
This introduction is aimed at developers who are completely new to blockchain, no coding experience is required.
This stripped-down flow shows the essence of Ocean. Just downloading, no metadata.
This batteries-included flow includes metadata, multiple services for one datatoken, and compute-to-data.
If you have any difficulties with the quickstarts, or if you have further questions about how to use ocean.js please reach out to us on Discord.
If you notice any bugs or issues with ocean.js please open an issue on github.
The project is authored with TypeScript and compiled with
tsc.
To start compiler in watch mode:
npm install
npm start
For linting and auto-formatting you can use from the root of the project:
# lint all js with eslint
npm run lint
# auto format all js & css with prettier, taking all configs into account
npm run format
Test suite for unit & integration tests is setup with Mocha as test runner, and nyc for coverage reporting. A combined coverage report is sent to CodeClimate via the
coverage GitHub Actions job.
Running all tests requires running Ocean Protocol components beforehand with Barge, which also runs a
ganache-cli instance:
git clone https://github.com/oceanprotocol/barge
cd barge
./start_ocean.sh --with-provider2 --no-dashboard
You can then proceed to run in another terminal.
Let ocean.js know where to pickup the smart contract addresses, which has been written out by Barge in this location:
export ADDRESS_FILE="${HOME}/.ocean/ocean-contracts/artifacts/address.json"
Build metadata:
npm run build:metadata
Executing linting, type checking, unit, and integration tests with coverage reporting all in one go:
npm test
You can execute the unit tests individually with:
npm run test:unit
# same thing, but with coverage reporting
npm run test:unit:cover
You can execute the integration tests individually with:
npm run test:integration
# same thing, but with coverage reporting
npm run test:integration:cover
To create a production build, run from the root of the project:
npm run build
Releases are managed semi-automatically. They are always manually triggered from a developer's machine with release scripts.
From a clean
main branch you can run the release task bumping the version accordingly based on semantic versioning:
npm run release
The task does the following:
package.json,
package-lock.json
For the GitHub releases steps a GitHub personal access token, exported as
GITHUB_TOKEN is required. Setup
For pre-releases, this is required for the first one like
v0.18.0-next.0:
./node_modules/.bin/release-it major|minor|patch --preRelease=next
Further releases afterwards can be done with
npm run release again and selecting the appropriate next version, in this case
v0.18.0-next.1 and so on.
Copyright ((C)) 2021 Ocean Protocol Foundation
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.