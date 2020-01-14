💧 Integration of SEAs, DID and OceanToken in Solidity oceanprotocol.com
🐲🦑 THERE BE DRAGONS AND SQUIDS. This is in alpha state and you can expect running into problems. If you run into them, please open up a new issue. 🦑🐲
For local development of
keeper-contracts you can either use Docker, or setup the development environment on your machine.
The simplest way to get started with is barge, a docker compose application to run Ocean Protocol.
As a pre-requisite, you need:
Note: For MacOS, make sure to have
node@10 installed.
Clone the project and install all dependencies:
git clone git@github.com:oceanprotocol/keeper-contracts.git
cd keeper-contracts/
# install dependencies
npm i
# install RPC client globally
npm install -g ganache-cli
Compile the solidity contracts:
npm run compile
In a new terminal, launch an Ethereum RPC client, e.g. ganache-cli:
ganache-cli
Switch back to your other terminal and deploy the contracts:
npm run deploy:development
# for redeployment run this instead
npm run clean
npm run compile
npm run deploy:development
Upgrade contracts [optional]:
npm run upgrade
Run tests with
npm run test, e.g.:
npm run test -- test/unit/agreements/AgreementStoreManager.Test.js
Linting is setup for
JavaScript with ESLint & Solidity with Ethlint.
Code style is enforced through the CI test process, builds will fail if there're any linting errors.
The contract addresses deployed on Ocean's
Duero Test Network:
|Contract
|Version
|Address
|AccessSecretStoreCondition
|v0.13.1
0x38e26f97AcCc0f6f0bA70b6304d89781449BAc11
|AgreementStoreManager
|v0.13.1
0x10f763D50600462F7253dc721dC895754b3Aee26
|ComputeExecutionCondition
|v0.13.1
0x69Cf2ae0148140E0d9Fa0AdC6bA7Fd10989Fe940
|ConditionStoreManager
|v0.13.1
0x10083113a47E6689D5C526D9e814bA42752BE09c
|DIDRegistry
|v0.13.1
0xb1eA341724Fdcd53CA39d7DE3264bB89E6120BE4
|DIDRegistryLibrary
|v0.13.1
0xcb7D122Af3C861a87C9fBb17F1B52b7C501c1062
|Dispenser
|v0.13.1
0xe76548A5b24AF890093A4C8423D542bcA1752CB8
|EpochLibrary
|v0.13.1
0x2B4d53BE84964983932dD6167155052201892c0A
|EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate
|v0.12.7
0xBd7e5fFf4Eb8d67111227C9541080a74c634d643
|EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate
|v0.12.7
0xe509CE38a1A58195D0257c70DeD536253A4039Fc
|EscrowReward
|v0.13.1
0xEb30f990F8F3a784F9eD3A594021D3764af00469
|HashLockCondition
|v0.13.1
0x4939063413A7a9B79d5437de73ed6d9996F92629
|LockRewardCondition
|v0.13.1
0x53F89846832a793bF988B604b2489f74E6D22648
|OceanToken
|v0.13.1
0xFEBfC7dA1cAf52E4207501ad6df6B19EcDA4614b
|SignCondition
|v0.13.1
0x127c9A80A61b5BB6b97EE796CACDFbc201969447
|TemplateStoreManager
|v0.13.1
0x6d3d30BB9074c1e3013A8b99A2e22a3FF5966EA2
|ThresholdCondition
|v0.13.1
0xe940DBA354d444aA9Af0723A46a277ea6Ac36DE1
|WhitelistingCondition
|v0.13.1
0x453c7912d4e33B3348961810296FE55a6adE20B2
The contract addresses deployed on Ocean's
Nile Test Network:
|Contract
|Version
|Address
|AccessSecretStoreCondition
|v0.13.2
0x45DE141F8Efc355F1451a102FB6225F1EDd2921d
|AgreementStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0x62f84700b1A0ea6Bfb505aDC3c0286B7944D247C
|ComputeExecutionCondition
|v0.13.2
0xc63c6DA8Cfa99927E48B5d7784758fef4e5e1D6d
|ConditionStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0x39b0AA775496C5ebf26f3B81C9ed1843f09eE466
|DIDRegistry
|v0.13.2
0x4A0f7F763B1A7937aED21D63b2A78adc89c5Db23
|DIDRegistryLibrary
|v0.13.2
0x82281775C6AB73E85b7a7e0CEe62910729d1cF95
|Dispenser
|v0.13.2
0x865396b7ddc58C693db7FCAD1168E3BD95Fe3368
|EpochLibrary
|v0.13.2
0x787Cf4627F3F2bf5B8e9Da619aba59CB997A19B4
|EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate
|v0.12.7
0xfA16d26e9F4fffC6e40963B281a0bB08C31ed40C
|EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate
|v0.12.7
0x4dc980aA0786Dc3B5FC76BDb5C9c42cac796e68B
|EscrowReward
|v0.13.2
0xeD4Ef53376C6f103d2d7029D7E702e082767C6ff
|HashLockCondition
|v0.13.2
0xB5f2e45e8aD4a1339D542f2defd5095B98054590
|LockRewardCondition
|v0.13.2
0xE30FC30c678437e0e8F78C52dE9db8E2752781a0
|OceanToken
|v0.13.2
0x9861Da395d7da984D5E8C712c2EDE44b41F777Ad
|SignCondition
|v0.13.2
0x5a4301F8a7a8A13485621b9B4C82B1E66c112ee2
|TemplateStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0x9768c8ae44f1dc81cAA98F48792aA5730cAd2F73
|ThresholdCondition
|v0.13.2
0xf29a50080163Fb2938E2024f19681Ac2FB8745De
|WhitelistingCondition
|v0.13.2
0x9Db7fE5A18Ff4fb1746c290192EDE67a64EB4385
Deprecated: The
kovan network is deprecated and will be removed in the next version.
The contract addresses deployed on Kovan testnet:
|Contract
|Version
|Address
|AccessSecretStoreCondition
|v0.10.3
0x9Ee06Ac392FE11f1933a51B48D1d07dd97f1dec7
|AgreementStoreManager
|v0.10.3
0x412d4F57425b41FE027e06b9f37D569dcAE2eAa4
|ConditionStoreManager
|v0.10.3
0xA5f5BaB34DE3782A71D37d0B334217Ded341cd64
|DIDRegistry
|v0.10.3
0x9254f7c8f1176C685871E7A8A99E11e96775F488
|DIDRegistryLibrary
|v0.10.3
0xf22aEF1421CCd4f0A0D0BB1f7fe03233384c69B4
|Dispenser
|v0.10.3
0x5B92243133094210F504dF6B9D54fD70E7B281DC
|EpochLibrary
|v0.10.3
0x44Ca6882823a2d7864376893A4BCF3eB377693e4
|EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate
|v0.10.3
0xe0Afe9a948f9Fa39524c8d29a98d75409018ABf0
|EscrowReward
|v0.10.3
0xa182ff844c71803Bf767c3AB4180B3bfFADa6B2B
|HashLockCondition
|v0.10.3
0x11ef2D50868c1f1063ba0141aCD53691A0293c25
|LockRewardCondition
|v0.10.3
0x2a2A2C5fF51C5f1c84547FC7a194c00F82763432
|OceanToken
|v0.10.3
0xB57C4D626548eB8AC0B82b086721516493E2908d
|SignCondition
|v0.10.3
0x7B8B2756de9Ab474ddbCc87047117a2A16419194
|TemplateStoreManager
|v0.10.3
0xD20307e2620Bb8a60991f43c52b64f981103A829
The contract addresses deployed on
Pacific Mainnet:
|Contract
|Version
|Address
|AccessSecretStoreCondition
|v0.13.2
0x7FC6520Af3F0800d76A3e2FfE7b838c945ADBFE4
|AgreementStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0x44665ee68779eC83202702C091279661336F5F8a
|ComputeExecutionCondition
|v0.13.2
0xBbaCeaA102e62fEeE89eAF935aD757CD5aac844a
|ConditionStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0xbD1dEd7ef05c31F81C54e913a23Da69E77d3e0EE
|DIDRegistry
|v0.13.2
0x1f0E059a50356D8617980F8fa21a53F723072712
|DIDRegistryLibrary
|v0.13.2
0x2eBD03c446e11EA4eC58eC092b3906a816828D2f
|EpochLibrary
|v0.13.2
0xBCc5b375AB7ca0AB45b00F3dA24eC8b3b5aEe031
|EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate
|v0.12.7
0x9BF43606d833489fbD568ace13f535fC41130c28
|EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate
|v0.12.7
0x04D939Bbe37de1Aa0261F523EdB7654613dfB97F
|EscrowReward
|v0.13.2
0x656Aa3D9b37A6eA770701ae2c612f760d9254A66
|HashLockCondition
|v0.13.2
0x5Eef92d570996ED20Cb60fE41475f594299Ec21C
|LockRewardCondition
|v0.13.2
0x7bf64DaCc7929A1e5466f7d9E575128abf1875f8
|OceanToken
|v0.13.2
0x012578f9381e876A9E2a9111Dfd436FF91A451ae
|SignCondition
|v0.13.2
0xB74172078ABb029FaD809335d82241371b998708
|TemplateStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0xF2Cf3761c166c6D85d07299427821D18A4329cd1
|ThresholdCondition
|v0.13.2
0xeD2A0787885f4ef781E35c5808F3C786fc8C1817
|WhitelistingCondition
|v0.13.2
0x5b4c3B48062bDCa9DaA5441c5F5A9D557bFE3356
Deprecated: The
ethereum mainnet network is deprecated and will be removed in the next version.
The contract addresses deployed on Ethereum Mainnet:
|Contract
|Version
|Address
|AccessSecretStoreCondition
|v0.10.3
0x57e299517B6E5637cE9da15E4372f42a63c7e099
|AgreementStoreManager
|v0.10.3
0x5E98B9EfABe192aB02a9B39D9B44A22C88A625BD
|ConditionStoreManager
|v0.10.3
0x031A0B2FE74086e5963CD5Ac27Bd1451A40Fe593
|DIDRegistry
|v0.10.3
0xC4A1D6d4778C9A17D5e37797dA2FaB48FA9d01f6
|DIDRegistryLibrary
|v0.10.3
0xFb4231AF132A8E160292022eBd8ea4292104B1Da
|EpochLibrary
|v0.10.3
0xb5096b69638689eE2dC7CA56Babaf7d8521a7Abb
|EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate
|v0.10.3
0xa713D8F4791512a599A98f5DcaCC6401D6c76e5f
|EscrowReward
|v0.10.3
0xB950FE753871dc8b79284d76EA4A213db4697578
|HashLockCondition
|v0.10.3
0x860761Dbbe9b8377A2933a1093B39167B907befF
|LockRewardCondition
|v0.10.3
0xD41161D8f2CE5Ec95465F4b2fBD00Cfea186204C
|SignCondition
|v0.10.3
0xEE33DCDBE6aF6197dD01907cfc4296BFC0448B16
|TemplateStoreManager
|v0.10.3
0x04DD5364b12131ae870Ec54bd539b5Cb94B9DC36
The contract addresses deployed on
xDai Mainnet:
|Contract
|Version
|Address
|AccessSecretStoreCondition
|v0.13.2
0x2EadA723f7C631284B299E5BfB724B2153D4c1d7
|AgreementStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0x5E12966F910A819a84D359383F0B2777Af04B664
|ComputeExecutionCondition
|v0.13.2
0x0233d73aFf3030FE26a53F363217c84DF25638E9
|ConditionStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0xBe3419C1E4764BeF16A272A45865c1C1072Bf8AB
|DIDRegistry
|v0.13.2
0x99ae43155D8Fa205b5CEE705aD8ab1a1A92B904E
|DIDRegistryLibrary
|v0.13.2
0x304AA20E6D04B18221D7a1d971ff4C245039486D
|EpochLibrary
|v0.13.2
0xa1BC282eAc22092C0D9344aba38F65aDA6200242
|EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate
|v0.12.7
0xCD3a33379DBDc6Cb14C3bf8eAb594e5ae1317BB1
|EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate
|v0.12.7
0xbb3B88589902eFF97d3E6Af2757f83c66a9FE2Ac
|EscrowReward
|v0.13.2
0x9C71Ac20Ef2178bD6f9d927a601985f9983b1E8E
|HashLockCondition
|v0.13.2
0x6a9C322ADE3c58b6D83DA1cB4A687D834872BFc8
|LockRewardCondition
|v0.13.2
0x3857986E111d78E1bD4017Efe620e05e3cb9376b
|OceanToken
|v0.13.2
0x83180c00B360B17b7d2158bfeFD32D17F01695b3
|SignCondition
|v0.13.2
0x547A4BA7Bec2AE45393D07AF9E0F53aEA50aD968
|TemplateStoreManager
|v0.13.2
0xD2f1Ccb9E51659f1bAC7EF3e6cD713b536C1BDa4
|ThresholdCondition
|v0.13.2
0xeED6Bf968e5808f6Ba0d284475f437aa93997aC4
|WhitelistingCondition
|v0.13.2
0xA9c8Ae2784BF0FdB56004BE0D46dE1BeE15Fe421
To facilitate the integration of the Ocean Protocol's
keeper-contracts there are
Python,
JavaScript and
Java packages ready to be integrated. Those libraries include the Smart Contract ABI's.
Using these packages helps to avoid compiling the Smart Contracts and copying the ABI's manually to your project. In that way the integration is cleaner and easier.
The packages provided currently are:
npm package - As part of the @oceanprotocol npm organization, the npm keeper-contracts package provides the ABI's to be imported from your
JavaScript code.
Pypi package - The Pypi keeper-contracts package provides the same ABI's to be used from
Python.
Maven package - The Maven keeper-contracts package provides the same ABI's to be used from
Java.
The packages contains all the content from the
doc/ and
artifacts/ folders.
In
JavaScript they can be used like this:
Install the
keeper-contracts
npm package.
npm install @oceanprotocol/keeper-contracts
Load the ABI of the
OceanToken contract on the
nile network:
const OceanToken = require('@oceanprotocol/keeper-contracts/artifacts/OceanToken.nile.json')
The structure of the
artifacts is:
{
"abi": "...",
"bytecode": "0x60806040523...",
"address": "0x45DE141F8Efc355F1451a102FB6225F1EDd2921d",
"version": "v0.9.1"
}
This project builds on top of the work done in open source projects:
Copyright 2018 Ocean Protocol Foundation
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.