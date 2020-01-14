💧 Integration of SEAs, DID and OceanToken in Solidity oceanprotocol.com

Dockerhub TravisCI Ascribe Greenkeeper

🐲🦑 THERE BE DRAGONS AND SQUIDS. This is in alpha state and you can expect running into problems. If you run into them, please open up a new issue. 🦑🐲

Table of Contents

Get Started

For local development of keeper-contracts you can either use Docker, or setup the development environment on your machine.

Docker

The simplest way to get started with is barge, a docker compose application to run Ocean Protocol.

Local development

As a pre-requisite, you need:

Node.js

npm

Note: For MacOS, make sure to have node@10 installed.

Clone the project and install all dependencies:

git clone git@github.com:oceanprotocol/keeper-contracts.git cd keeper-contracts/ npm i npm install -g ganache-cli

Compile the solidity contracts:

npm run compile

In a new terminal, launch an Ethereum RPC client, e.g. ganache-cli:

ganache-cli

Switch back to your other terminal and deploy the contracts:

npm run deploy:development npm run clean npm run compile npm run deploy:development

Upgrade contracts [optional]:

npm run upgrade

Testing

Run tests with npm run test , e.g.:

npm run test -- test /unit/agreements/AgreementStoreManager.Test.js

Code Linting

Linting is setup for JavaScript with ESLint & Solidity with Ethlint.

Code style is enforced through the CI test process, builds will fail if there're any linting errors.

Networks

Testnets

Duero Testnet

The contract addresses deployed on Ocean's Duero Test Network:

Contract Version Address AccessSecretStoreCondition v0.13.1 0x38e26f97AcCc0f6f0bA70b6304d89781449BAc11 AgreementStoreManager v0.13.1 0x10f763D50600462F7253dc721dC895754b3Aee26 ComputeExecutionCondition v0.13.1 0x69Cf2ae0148140E0d9Fa0AdC6bA7Fd10989Fe940 ConditionStoreManager v0.13.1 0x10083113a47E6689D5C526D9e814bA42752BE09c DIDRegistry v0.13.1 0xb1eA341724Fdcd53CA39d7DE3264bB89E6120BE4 DIDRegistryLibrary v0.13.1 0xcb7D122Af3C861a87C9fBb17F1B52b7C501c1062 Dispenser v0.13.1 0xe76548A5b24AF890093A4C8423D542bcA1752CB8 EpochLibrary v0.13.1 0x2B4d53BE84964983932dD6167155052201892c0A EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate v0.12.7 0xBd7e5fFf4Eb8d67111227C9541080a74c634d643 EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate v0.12.7 0xe509CE38a1A58195D0257c70DeD536253A4039Fc EscrowReward v0.13.1 0xEb30f990F8F3a784F9eD3A594021D3764af00469 HashLockCondition v0.13.1 0x4939063413A7a9B79d5437de73ed6d9996F92629 LockRewardCondition v0.13.1 0x53F89846832a793bF988B604b2489f74E6D22648 OceanToken v0.13.1 0xFEBfC7dA1cAf52E4207501ad6df6B19EcDA4614b SignCondition v0.13.1 0x127c9A80A61b5BB6b97EE796CACDFbc201969447 TemplateStoreManager v0.13.1 0x6d3d30BB9074c1e3013A8b99A2e22a3FF5966EA2 ThresholdCondition v0.13.1 0xe940DBA354d444aA9Af0723A46a277ea6Ac36DE1 WhitelistingCondition v0.13.1 0x453c7912d4e33B3348961810296FE55a6adE20B2

Nile Testnet

The contract addresses deployed on Ocean's Nile Test Network:

Contract Version Address AccessSecretStoreCondition v0.13.2 0x45DE141F8Efc355F1451a102FB6225F1EDd2921d AgreementStoreManager v0.13.2 0x62f84700b1A0ea6Bfb505aDC3c0286B7944D247C ComputeExecutionCondition v0.13.2 0xc63c6DA8Cfa99927E48B5d7784758fef4e5e1D6d ConditionStoreManager v0.13.2 0x39b0AA775496C5ebf26f3B81C9ed1843f09eE466 DIDRegistry v0.13.2 0x4A0f7F763B1A7937aED21D63b2A78adc89c5Db23 DIDRegistryLibrary v0.13.2 0x82281775C6AB73E85b7a7e0CEe62910729d1cF95 Dispenser v0.13.2 0x865396b7ddc58C693db7FCAD1168E3BD95Fe3368 EpochLibrary v0.13.2 0x787Cf4627F3F2bf5B8e9Da619aba59CB997A19B4 EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate v0.12.7 0xfA16d26e9F4fffC6e40963B281a0bB08C31ed40C EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate v0.12.7 0x4dc980aA0786Dc3B5FC76BDb5C9c42cac796e68B EscrowReward v0.13.2 0xeD4Ef53376C6f103d2d7029D7E702e082767C6ff HashLockCondition v0.13.2 0xB5f2e45e8aD4a1339D542f2defd5095B98054590 LockRewardCondition v0.13.2 0xE30FC30c678437e0e8F78C52dE9db8E2752781a0 OceanToken v0.13.2 0x9861Da395d7da984D5E8C712c2EDE44b41F777Ad SignCondition v0.13.2 0x5a4301F8a7a8A13485621b9B4C82B1E66c112ee2 TemplateStoreManager v0.13.2 0x9768c8ae44f1dc81cAA98F48792aA5730cAd2F73 ThresholdCondition v0.13.2 0xf29a50080163Fb2938E2024f19681Ac2FB8745De WhitelistingCondition v0.13.2 0x9Db7fE5A18Ff4fb1746c290192EDE67a64EB4385

Kovan Testnet

Deprecated: The kovan network is deprecated and will be removed in the next version.

The contract addresses deployed on Kovan testnet:

Contract Version Address AccessSecretStoreCondition v0.10.3 0x9Ee06Ac392FE11f1933a51B48D1d07dd97f1dec7 AgreementStoreManager v0.10.3 0x412d4F57425b41FE027e06b9f37D569dcAE2eAa4 ConditionStoreManager v0.10.3 0xA5f5BaB34DE3782A71D37d0B334217Ded341cd64 DIDRegistry v0.10.3 0x9254f7c8f1176C685871E7A8A99E11e96775F488 DIDRegistryLibrary v0.10.3 0xf22aEF1421CCd4f0A0D0BB1f7fe03233384c69B4 Dispenser v0.10.3 0x5B92243133094210F504dF6B9D54fD70E7B281DC EpochLibrary v0.10.3 0x44Ca6882823a2d7864376893A4BCF3eB377693e4 EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate v0.10.3 0xe0Afe9a948f9Fa39524c8d29a98d75409018ABf0 EscrowReward v0.10.3 0xa182ff844c71803Bf767c3AB4180B3bfFADa6B2B HashLockCondition v0.10.3 0x11ef2D50868c1f1063ba0141aCD53691A0293c25 LockRewardCondition v0.10.3 0x2a2A2C5fF51C5f1c84547FC7a194c00F82763432 OceanToken v0.10.3 0xB57C4D626548eB8AC0B82b086721516493E2908d SignCondition v0.10.3 0x7B8B2756de9Ab474ddbCc87047117a2A16419194 TemplateStoreManager v0.10.3 0xD20307e2620Bb8a60991f43c52b64f981103A829

Mainnets

Pacific Mainnet

The contract addresses deployed on Pacific Mainnet:

Contract Version Address AccessSecretStoreCondition v0.13.2 0x7FC6520Af3F0800d76A3e2FfE7b838c945ADBFE4 AgreementStoreManager v0.13.2 0x44665ee68779eC83202702C091279661336F5F8a ComputeExecutionCondition v0.13.2 0xBbaCeaA102e62fEeE89eAF935aD757CD5aac844a ConditionStoreManager v0.13.2 0xbD1dEd7ef05c31F81C54e913a23Da69E77d3e0EE DIDRegistry v0.13.2 0x1f0E059a50356D8617980F8fa21a53F723072712 DIDRegistryLibrary v0.13.2 0x2eBD03c446e11EA4eC58eC092b3906a816828D2f EpochLibrary v0.13.2 0xBCc5b375AB7ca0AB45b00F3dA24eC8b3b5aEe031 EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate v0.12.7 0x9BF43606d833489fbD568ace13f535fC41130c28 EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate v0.12.7 0x04D939Bbe37de1Aa0261F523EdB7654613dfB97F EscrowReward v0.13.2 0x656Aa3D9b37A6eA770701ae2c612f760d9254A66 HashLockCondition v0.13.2 0x5Eef92d570996ED20Cb60fE41475f594299Ec21C LockRewardCondition v0.13.2 0x7bf64DaCc7929A1e5466f7d9E575128abf1875f8 OceanToken v0.13.2 0x012578f9381e876A9E2a9111Dfd436FF91A451ae SignCondition v0.13.2 0xB74172078ABb029FaD809335d82241371b998708 TemplateStoreManager v0.13.2 0xF2Cf3761c166c6D85d07299427821D18A4329cd1 ThresholdCondition v0.13.2 0xeD2A0787885f4ef781E35c5808F3C786fc8C1817 WhitelistingCondition v0.13.2 0x5b4c3B48062bDCa9DaA5441c5F5A9D557bFE3356

Ethereum Mainnet

Deprecated: The ethereum mainnet network is deprecated and will be removed in the next version.

The contract addresses deployed on Ethereum Mainnet:

Contract Version Address AccessSecretStoreCondition v0.10.3 0x57e299517B6E5637cE9da15E4372f42a63c7e099 AgreementStoreManager v0.10.3 0x5E98B9EfABe192aB02a9B39D9B44A22C88A625BD ConditionStoreManager v0.10.3 0x031A0B2FE74086e5963CD5Ac27Bd1451A40Fe593 DIDRegistry v0.10.3 0xC4A1D6d4778C9A17D5e37797dA2FaB48FA9d01f6 DIDRegistryLibrary v0.10.3 0xFb4231AF132A8E160292022eBd8ea4292104B1Da EpochLibrary v0.10.3 0xb5096b69638689eE2dC7CA56Babaf7d8521a7Abb EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate v0.10.3 0xa713D8F4791512a599A98f5DcaCC6401D6c76e5f EscrowReward v0.10.3 0xB950FE753871dc8b79284d76EA4A213db4697578 HashLockCondition v0.10.3 0x860761Dbbe9b8377A2933a1093B39167B907befF LockRewardCondition v0.10.3 0xD41161D8f2CE5Ec95465F4b2fBD00Cfea186204C SignCondition v0.10.3 0xEE33DCDBE6aF6197dD01907cfc4296BFC0448B16 TemplateStoreManager v0.10.3 0x04DD5364b12131ae870Ec54bd539b5Cb94B9DC36

xDai

The contract addresses deployed on xDai Mainnet:

Contract Version Address AccessSecretStoreCondition v0.13.2 0x2EadA723f7C631284B299E5BfB724B2153D4c1d7 AgreementStoreManager v0.13.2 0x5E12966F910A819a84D359383F0B2777Af04B664 ComputeExecutionCondition v0.13.2 0x0233d73aFf3030FE26a53F363217c84DF25638E9 ConditionStoreManager v0.13.2 0xBe3419C1E4764BeF16A272A45865c1C1072Bf8AB DIDRegistry v0.13.2 0x99ae43155D8Fa205b5CEE705aD8ab1a1A92B904E DIDRegistryLibrary v0.13.2 0x304AA20E6D04B18221D7a1d971ff4C245039486D EpochLibrary v0.13.2 0xa1BC282eAc22092C0D9344aba38F65aDA6200242 EscrowAccessSecretStoreTemplate v0.12.7 0xCD3a33379DBDc6Cb14C3bf8eAb594e5ae1317BB1 EscrowComputeExecutionTemplate v0.12.7 0xbb3B88589902eFF97d3E6Af2757f83c66a9FE2Ac EscrowReward v0.13.2 0x9C71Ac20Ef2178bD6f9d927a601985f9983b1E8E HashLockCondition v0.13.2 0x6a9C322ADE3c58b6D83DA1cB4A687D834872BFc8 LockRewardCondition v0.13.2 0x3857986E111d78E1bD4017Efe620e05e3cb9376b OceanToken v0.13.2 0x83180c00B360B17b7d2158bfeFD32D17F01695b3 SignCondition v0.13.2 0x547A4BA7Bec2AE45393D07AF9E0F53aEA50aD968 TemplateStoreManager v0.13.2 0xD2f1Ccb9E51659f1bAC7EF3e6cD713b536C1BDa4 ThresholdCondition v0.13.2 0xeED6Bf968e5808f6Ba0d284475f437aa93997aC4 WhitelistingCondition v0.13.2 0xA9c8Ae2784BF0FdB56004BE0D46dE1BeE15Fe421

Packages

To facilitate the integration of the Ocean Protocol's keeper-contracts there are Python , JavaScript and Java packages ready to be integrated. Those libraries include the Smart Contract ABI's. Using these packages helps to avoid compiling the Smart Contracts and copying the ABI's manually to your project. In that way the integration is cleaner and easier. The packages provided currently are:

JavaScript npm package - As part of the @oceanprotocol npm organization, the npm keeper-contracts package provides the ABI's to be imported from your JavaScript code.

package - As part of the @oceanprotocol npm organization, the npm keeper-contracts package provides the ABI's to be imported from your code. Python Pypi package - The Pypi keeper-contracts package provides the same ABI's to be used from Python .

package - The Pypi keeper-contracts package provides the same ABI's to be used from . Java Maven package - The Maven keeper-contracts package provides the same ABI's to be used from Java .

The packages contains all the content from the doc/ and artifacts/ folders.

In JavaScript they can be used like this:

Install the keeper-contracts npm package.

npm install @oceanprotocol/keeper-contracts

Load the ABI of the OceanToken contract on the nile network:

const OceanToken = require ( '@oceanprotocol/keeper-contracts/artifacts/OceanToken.nile.json' )

The structure of the artifacts is:

{ "abi" : "..." , "bytecode" : "0x60806040523..." , "address" : "0x45DE141F8Efc355F1451a102FB6225F1EDd2921d" , "version" : "v0.9.1" }

Documentation

Contributing

See the page titled "Ways to Contribute" in the Ocean Protocol documentation.

Prior Art

This project builds on top of the work done in open source projects:

License