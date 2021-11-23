Welcome to Cappuccino!

Introduction

Cappuccino is an open source framework that makes it easy to build desktop-caliber applications that run in a web browser.

With Cappuccino, you don't concern yourself with HTML, CSS, or the DOM. You write applications with the APIs from Apple's Cocoa frameworks and the Objective-J language.

System Requirements

To run Cappuccino applications, all you need is a HTML5 compliant web browser.

Our tight integration with Xcode on MacOS brings the full power of visual Cocoa development to the web.

However, you can also work on other platforms using only a simple text editor.

Node.js version alpha

There is currently an ongoing effort to switch JavaScript platform from Narwhal to Node.js. To try the Node.js version, do the following:

Install Node.js and npm from the Node.js website. Run npm set prefix ~/.npm . This will set the default install location for npm to ~/.npm . The reasoning behind this is outlined in the section about permission issues below. Add this line to your .zshrc or equivalent config file. export PATH= "~/.npm/bin: $PATH " Restart your shell. Run npm install -g @objj/cappuccino . Done! See below for basic usage.

Permisson issues

By default npm uses /usr/local/lib/node_modules as the install location for globally installed packages. This causes problems since users typically lack write permissions there. It is therefore recommended to either use a version manager, or change npm's default install location manually (which is what we did above). For more details on how to do this, see this article.

Basic usage

If the install succeeded you will be able to do the following to create a simple Cappuccino application:

capp gen HelloWorld cd HelloWorld python3 -m http.server Go to localhost:8000 in your web browser.

Building Cappuccino from source

If you want to build Cappuccino from source you should clone the GitHub repository at https://github.com/cappuccino/cappuccino/ and checkout the node branch. Then you can use the command jake install to install Cappuccino and its tools locally.

To build from source, do:

git clone https://github.com/cappuccino/cappuccino.git cd cappuccino git checkout node npm install Make any desired changes to the codebase. Make sure the environment variable CAPP_BUILD is set. This is done by adding the line export CAPP_BUILD= "/path/to/cappuccino/build/directory" to your .zshrc or equivalent config file and of course changing the path to where you want to build Cappuccino. Run jake install to build and install Cappuccino.

Beware that building and installing Cappuccino from source will overwrite the binaries installed from npm. To undo this, simply run npm install -g @objj/cappuccino again.

Getting Started

To write you first application, download the starter package.

To try our new Node (alpha) version of the Cappuccino framework, check the Node installation instructions

To contribute to Cappuccino, please read here: Getting and Building the Source.

License

This library is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This library is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with this library; if not, write to the Free Software Foundation, Inc., 51 Franklin Street, Fifth Floor, Boston, MA 02110-1301 USA