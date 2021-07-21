@o2xp/react-datatable is a modulable component to render data in a table with some nice features !

See a show case just here.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Installing

$ npm i --save @o2xp/react-datatable

In your file :

import {Datatable} from "@o2xp/react-datatable" ; import React, { Component } from "react" ; let options = { keyColumn : 'id' , data : { columns : [ { id : "id" , label : "id" , colSize : "80px" }, { id : "name" , label : "name" , colSize : "150px" }, { id : "age" , label : "age" , colSize : "50px" }, ], rows : [ { id : "50cf" , age : 28 , name : "Kerr Mayo" }, { id : "209" , age : 34 , name : "Freda Bowman" }, { id : "2dd81ef" , age : 14 , name : "Becky Lawrence" } ], } } class App extends Component { render() { return < Datatable options = {options} /> ; } } export default App;

Attention : the column id "o2xpActions" is reserved. Using it can result of unexpected behaviours.

Live implementation

Prop Types

Datatable Properties

Property Type Required? Description options object yes An object that all the options to render the datatable. See Options Properties. actions function no Function that take as parameter {type, payload}, where type is the action performed (save, delete etc..) and payload the data needed to perform the action. See advanced example. refreshRows function no Function that return an an array of objects where each object is defined by the columns identifier as key and the value. See advanced example. forceRerender boolean no Do you want to rerender the component on route change or keep the state ? stripped boolean no Do you want stripped rows ? CustomTableBodyRow function no Function that take { row, columnsOrder, rowIndex, columnSizeMultiplier, height } and return a react html element. See body row example. CustomTableBodyCell function no Function that take { cellVal, column, rowId } and return a react html element. See body cell example. CustomTableHeaderRow function no Function that take { columnsOrder, columnSizeMultiplier } and return a react html element. See header row example. CustomTableHeaderCell function no Function that take { column } and return a react html element. See header cell example. customDataTypes array no object that return an array of object with datatypes and react html element. See datatypes cell example. text object no An object with text to override. See text override. theme object no See theming.

Options Properties

Property Type Required? Default Description title string no " " Title of the datatable. text object no Un object with key taking a string as value. Click here to have more information. dimensions .datatable .width string no "100vw" Width of the the Datatable. (in vw / px / %) dimensions .datatable .height string no "300px" Height of the Datatable. (in vh / px / %) dimensions .row .height string no "33px" Height of each row of the Datatable. (in px) Minimum 33px. keyColumn string yes / Name of the column that has unique value and allows to identify a row. font string no "Roboto" Name of the font you are using. It allows the datatable to calculate the overlapping of cells. data .columns array of object yes / An array of objects where each object is defined by this keys. Click here to have more information. data .rows array of object yes / An array of objects where each object is defined by the columns identifier as key and the value. Click here to have more information. features .canEdit boolean no false If the user can edit the rows. features .canEditRow (row) => boolean no () => true Giving row as parameter and expecting a boolean as result. Do determine if a row is editable or not. features .canGlobalEdit boolean no false If the user can turn in edit mode all the rows. features .canPrint boolean no false If you want stripped rows. features .canDownload boolean no false If the user can download the data. features .canSearch boolean no false If the user can filter the data by text through a search input. features .canRefreshRows boolean no false If the user can click to refresh the rows. features .canOrderColumns boolean false no If the user can select the columns to display. features .canSelectRow boolean false no If the user can select rows. features .canDuplicate boolean false no If the user can duplicate row. features .isUpdatingRows boolean false no If you are updating rows on your side. features .canSaveUserConfiguration boolean no false If the user can save his columns configuration. (order and which one is displayed) features .userConfiguration .columnsOrder array of strings no [ ] An array of strings where the strings are the column identifier. Datatable will be rendered only with the columns present in the array. features .userConfiguration .copyToClipboard boolean no false If true, when the user click on cell it will copy the value in the clipboard. features .rowsPerPage .available array of number and string no [10, 25, 50, 100, "All"] An array with the numbers of rows per page you want available. features .rowsPerPage .selected number or string no "All" The number of rows per page selected by default. features .additionalActions array of object no [ ] If you want to add actions icon which trigger a function on a row. Click here to have more information. features .additionalIcons array of object no [ ] If you want to add icon which trigger a function. Click here to have more information. features .selection .selectionIcons array of object no [ ] If you want to add icon which execute a function with the rows selected. Click here to have more information.

Columns Props

Columns is an array of object construct with these keys :

Property Type Required? Description id string yes Id of the column (need to be unique). label string yes Label of the column. colSize number yes Size of the column (needs to be in px). editable boolean no If the each value of row corresponding to the column is editable or not. dataType string no Possible values: "number", "text", "boolean", "date", "time", "dateTime". For more type, see override section. inputType string no Possible values: "input", "boolean", "select", "datePicker", "timePicker", "dateTimePicker" dateFormatIn string yes (only if datatype === "date" || "time" || "dateTime") Format of the date. dateFormatOut string yes (only if datatype === "date" || "time" || "dateTime") Format you want to display of the date. values array yes (only if inputType === "select") Possible values displayed in the select. valueVerification function no If you want to verify value on save. You need to provide a function which take a parameter (the new value) and return and object in this format {error: boolean, message: string} mask array of regex no Works only with inputType === input. To build regex see react-text-mask

Rows Props

Rows is an array of object where each object is defined by the columns identifier as key and the value. You can add this key for edit purpose :

Property Type Required? Description editableId Array no Id of the columns where fields should be editable.

Additional Actions Props

Additional actions is an array of object construct with these keys :

Property Type Required? Description title string yes Description of the button. The text will be displayed on hovering the icon icon Component yes Use @material-ui/icons to provide an icon to display. onClick function yes A function that take a row as parameter. The function will be triggered on click.

Additional Icons Props

Additional icons is an array of object construct with these keys :

Property Type Required? Description title string yes Description of the button. The text will be displayed on hovering the icon icon Component yes Use @material-ui/icons to provide an icon to display. onClick function yes A function that doesn't take parameter. The function will be triggered on click.

Additional Selection Icons Props

Additional selection icons is an array of object construct with these keys :

Property Type Required? Description title string yes Description of the button. The text will be displayed on hovering the icon icon Component yes Use @material-ui/icons to provide an icon to display. onClick function yes A function that takes a parameter (the selected rows). . The function will be triggered on click.

Text override

Property Type Required? Default value search string no "Toggle" searchPlaceholder string no "Search.." edit string no "Edit" clear string no "Clear" save string no "Save" delete string no "Delete" confirmDelete string no "Confirm delete" cancelDelete string no "Cancel delete" download string no "Download data" downloadTitle string no "Download Data" downloadDescription string no "Data will be exported in" downloadSelectedRows string no "Selected rows" downloadCurrentRows string no "Rows of current page" downloadAllRows string no "All rows" display string no "Display columns" refresh string no "Refresh" configuration string no "Configuration" configurationTitle string no "User Configuration" configurationCopy string no "Save cell's content to clipboard on click" configurationColumn string no "Do you want to save the configuration of the columns and copy to clipboard feature ?" configurationReset string no "Reset" configurationSave string no "Save" create string no "Create" createTitle string no "Create a new row" createCancel string no "Cancel" createSubmit string no "Create" duplicate string no "Duplicate" print string no "Print" orderBy string no "Order by" drag string no "Drag" paginationRows string no "Rows" paginationPage string no "Page"

Overriding

Because we want flexibility for our users we decide to leave a lot of possibility to users. So what can you override ?

datatypes - documentation

body row - documentation

body cell - documentation

header row - documentation

header cell - documentation

Contributing

Do you want to contribute to this project ? Great ! You can start by reading our contributing guide.

Build With

React - A JavaScript library for building user interfaces

Redux - Redux is a predictable state container for JavaScript apps

Material-ui - React components that implement Google's Material Design

Webpack - A bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets.

Babel - Babel is a tool that helps you write code in the latest version of JavaScript. When your supported environments don't support certain features natively, Babel will help you compile those features down to a supported version.

Storybook - Storybook is an open source tool for developing UI components in isolation for React, Vue, and Angular. It makes building stunning UIs organized and efficient.

Eslint - ESLint is an open source project originally created by Nicholas C. Zakas in June 2013. Its goal is to provide a pluggable linting utility for JavaScript.

Jest - Jest is a delightful JavaScript Testing Framework with a focus on simplicity.

Enzyme - Enzyme is a JavaScript Testing utility for React that makes it easier to test your React Components' output. You can also manipulate, traverse, and in some ways simulate runtime given the output.

Prettier - Prettier is an opinionated code formatter.

Husky - Husky can prevent bad git commit , git push and more ðŸ¶ woof!

