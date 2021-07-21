@o2xp/react-datatable is a modulable component to render data in a table with some nice features !
$ npm i --save @o2xp/react-datatable
In your file :
// ES6
import {Datatable} from "@o2xp/react-datatable";
import React, { Component } from "react";
// Basic Example
let options = {
keyColumn: 'id',
data: {
columns: [
{
id: "id",
label: "id",
colSize: "80px"
},
{
id: "name",
label: "name",
colSize: "150px"
},
{
id: "age",
label: "age",
colSize: "50px"
},
],
rows: [
{
id: "50cf",
age: 28,
name: "Kerr Mayo"
},
{
id: "209",
age: 34,
name: "Freda Bowman"
},
{
id: "2dd81ef",
age: 14,
name: "Becky Lawrence"
}
],
}
}
class App extends Component {
render() {
return <Datatable options={options} />;
}
}
export default App;
Attention : the column id "o2xpActions" is reserved. Using it can result of unexpected behaviours.
To go further check all examples
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|options
|object
|yes
|An object that all the options to render the datatable. See Options Properties.
|actions
|function
|no
|Function that take as parameter {type, payload}, where type is the action performed (save, delete etc..) and payload the data needed to perform the action. See advanced example.
|refreshRows
|function
|no
|Function that return an an array of objects where each object is defined by the columns identifier as key and the value. See advanced example.
|forceRerender
|boolean
|no
|Do you want to rerender the component on route change or keep the state ?
|stripped
|boolean
|no
|Do you want stripped rows ?
|CustomTableBodyRow
|function
|no
|Function that take { row, columnsOrder, rowIndex, columnSizeMultiplier, height } and return a react html element. See body row example.
|CustomTableBodyCell
|function
|no
|Function that take { cellVal, column, rowId } and return a react html element. See body cell example.
|CustomTableHeaderRow
|function
|no
|Function that take { columnsOrder, columnSizeMultiplier } and return a react html element. See header row example.
|CustomTableHeaderCell
|function
|no
|Function that take { column } and return a react html element. See header cell example.
|customDataTypes
|array
|no
|object that return an array of object with datatypes and react html element. See datatypes cell example.
|text
|object
|no
|An object with text to override. See text override.
|theme
|object
|no
|See theming.
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Default
|Description
|title
|string
|no
|" "
|Title of the datatable.
|text
|object
|no
|Un object with key taking a string as value. Click here to have more information.
|dimensions .datatable .width
|string
|no
|"100vw"
|Width of the the Datatable. (in vw / px / %)
|dimensions .datatable .height
|string
|no
|"300px"
|Height of the Datatable. (in vh / px / %)
|dimensions .row .height
|string
|no
|"33px"
|Height of each row of the Datatable. (in px) Minimum 33px.
|keyColumn
|string
|yes
|/
|Name of the column that has unique value and allows to identify a row.
|font
|string
|no
|"Roboto"
|Name of the font you are using. It allows the datatable to calculate the overlapping of cells.
|data .columns
|array of object
|yes
|/
|An array of objects where each object is defined by this keys. Click here to have more information.
|data .rows
|array of object
|yes
|/
|An array of objects where each object is defined by the columns identifier as key and the value. Click here to have more information.
|features .canEdit
|boolean
|no
|false
|If the user can edit the rows.
|features .canEditRow
|(row) => boolean
|no
|() => true
|Giving row as parameter and expecting a boolean as result. Do determine if a row is editable or not.
|features .canGlobalEdit
|boolean
|no
|false
|If the user can turn in edit mode all the rows.
|features .canPrint
|boolean
|no
|false
|If you want stripped rows.
|features .canDownload
|boolean
|no
|false
|If the user can download the data.
|features .canSearch
|boolean
|no
|false
|If the user can filter the data by text through a search input.
|features .canRefreshRows
|boolean
|no
|false
|If the user can click to refresh the rows.
|features .canOrderColumns
|boolean
|false
|no
|If the user can select the columns to display.
|features .canSelectRow
|boolean
|false
|no
|If the user can select rows.
|features .canDuplicate
|boolean
|false
|no
|If the user can duplicate row.
|features .isUpdatingRows
|boolean
|false
|no
|If you are updating rows on your side.
|features .canSaveUserConfiguration
|boolean
|no
|false
|If the user can save his columns configuration. (order and which one is displayed)
|features .userConfiguration .columnsOrder
|array of strings
|no
|[ ]
|An array of strings where the strings are the column identifier. Datatable will be rendered only with the columns present in the array.
|features .userConfiguration .copyToClipboard
|boolean
|no
|false
|If true, when the user click on cell it will copy the value in the clipboard.
|features .rowsPerPage .available
|array of number and string
|no
|[10, 25, 50, 100, "All"]
|An array with the numbers of rows per page you want available.
|features .rowsPerPage .selected
|number or string
|no
|"All"
|The number of rows per page selected by default.
|features .additionalActions
|array of object
|no
|[ ]
|If you want to add actions icon which trigger a function on a row. Click here to have more information.
|features .additionalIcons
|array of object
|no
|[ ]
|If you want to add icon which trigger a function. Click here to have more information.
|features .selection .selectionIcons
|array of object
|no
|[ ]
|If you want to add icon which execute a function with the rows selected. Click here to have more information.
Columns is an array of object construct with these keys :
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|id
|string
|yes
|Id of the column (need to be unique).
|label
|string
|yes
|Label of the column.
|colSize
|number
|yes
|Size of the column (needs to be in px).
|editable
|boolean
|no
|If the each value of row corresponding to the column is editable or not.
|dataType
|string
|no
|Possible values: "number", "text", "boolean", "date", "time", "dateTime". For more type, see override section.
|inputType
|string
|no
|Possible values: "input", "boolean", "select", "datePicker", "timePicker", "dateTimePicker"
|dateFormatIn
|string
|yes (only if datatype === "date" || "time" || "dateTime")
|Format of the date.
|dateFormatOut
|string
|yes (only if datatype === "date" || "time" || "dateTime")
|Format you want to display of the date.
|values
|array
|yes (only if inputType === "select")
|Possible values displayed in the select.
|valueVerification
|function
|no
|If you want to verify value on save. You need to provide a function which take a parameter (the new value) and return and object in this format {error: boolean, message: string}
|mask
|array of regex
|no
|Works only with inputType === input. To build regex see react-text-mask
Rows is an array of object where each object is defined by the columns identifier as key and the value. You can add this key for edit purpose :
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|editableId
|Array
|no
|Id of the columns where fields should be editable.
Additional actions is an array of object construct with these keys :
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|title
|string
|yes
|Description of the button. The text will be displayed on hovering the icon
|icon
|Component
|yes
|Use @material-ui/icons to provide an icon to display.
|onClick
|function
|yes
|A function that take a row as parameter. The function will be triggered on click.
Additional icons is an array of object construct with these keys :
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|title
|string
|yes
|Description of the button. The text will be displayed on hovering the icon
|icon
|Component
|yes
|Use @material-ui/icons to provide an icon to display.
|onClick
|function
|yes
|A function that doesn't take parameter. The function will be triggered on click.
Additional selection icons is an array of object construct with these keys :
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|title
|string
|yes
|Description of the button. The text will be displayed on hovering the icon
|icon
|Component
|yes
|Use @material-ui/icons to provide an icon to display.
|onClick
|function
|yes
|A function that takes a parameter (the selected rows). . The function will be triggered on click.
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Default value
|search
|string
|no
|"Toggle"
|searchPlaceholder
|string
|no
|"Search.."
|edit
|string
|no
|"Edit"
|clear
|string
|no
|"Clear"
|save
|string
|no
|"Save"
|delete
|string
|no
|"Delete"
|confirmDelete
|string
|no
|"Confirm delete"
|cancelDelete
|string
|no
|"Cancel delete"
|download
|string
|no
|"Download data"
|downloadTitle
|string
|no
|"Download Data"
|downloadDescription
|string
|no
|"Data will be exported in"
|downloadSelectedRows
|string
|no
|"Selected rows"
|downloadCurrentRows
|string
|no
|"Rows of current page"
|downloadAllRows
|string
|no
|"All rows"
|display
|string
|no
|"Display columns"
|refresh
|string
|no
|"Refresh"
|configuration
|string
|no
|"Configuration"
|configurationTitle
|string
|no
|"User Configuration"
|configurationCopy
|string
|no
|"Save cell's content to clipboard on click"
|configurationColumn
|string
|no
|"Do you want to save the configuration of the columns and copy to clipboard feature ?"
|configurationReset
|string
|no
|"Reset"
|configurationSave
|string
|no
|"Save"
|create
|string
|no
|"Create"
|createTitle
|string
|no
|"Create a new row"
|createCancel
|string
|no
|"Cancel"
|createSubmit
|string
|no
|"Create"
|duplicate
|string
|no
|"Duplicate"
|string
|no
|"Print"
|orderBy
|string
|no
|"Order by"
|drag
|string
|no
|"Drag"
|paginationRows
|string
|no
|"Rows"
|paginationPage
|string
|no
|"Page"
Because we want flexibility for our users we decide to leave a lot of possibility to users. So what can you override ?
Do you want to contribute to this project ? Great ! You can start by reading our contributing guide.
git commit,
