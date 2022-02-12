Mina is the first cryptocurrency with a lightweight, constant-sized blockchain. This is the main source code repository for the Mina project. It contains code for the OCaml protocol implementation, website, & wallet. Enjoy!
Read the Contributing Guide for information on how to make both technical and non-technical contributions.
The Developer docs contain all the information needed to begin contributing code to Mina, and using Mina APIs to build applications.
Commits older than 2018-10-03 do not have a LICENSE file or this notice, but are distributed under the same terms.