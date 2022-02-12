openbase logo
@o1labs/client-sdk

by CodaProtocol
1.0.1 (see all)

Mina is a new cryptocurrency with a constant size blockchain, improving scaling while maintaining decentralization and security.

Readme

Mina logo

Mina

Mina is the first cryptocurrency with a lightweight, constant-sized blockchain. This is the main source code repository for the Mina project. It contains code for the OCaml protocol implementation, website, & wallet. Enjoy!

Notes

  • Mina is still under active development, and APIs are still evolving. If you do build upon the APIs, be aware that breaking changes may occur.

What is Mina?

Mina Walkthrough

Technical Papers

Blog

Contributing

Read the Contributing Guide for information on how to make both technical and non-technical contributions.

Developers

The Developer docs contain all the information needed to begin contributing code to Mina, and using Mina APIs to build applications.

Community

License

Apache 2.0

Commits older than 2018-10-03 do not have a LICENSE file or this notice, but are distributed under the same terms.

