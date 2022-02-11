Nylas Components

Nylas Components are a suite of UI building blocks that let you build user-facing email, calendar, and contacts functionality in minutes. Use Nylas Components with your Nylas account or by adding standard JSON data.

Background

Front-end UIs can often be time-consuming to build, even for simple functionality. The Nylas Components are designed to help developers more quickly add communications and scheduling functionality into their app.

The Nylas Components include:

Email: View an email thread or message

Mailbox: View, filter, and search over a group of email threads

Conversation: View an email thread in a modern SMS-like interface

Agenda: Display a day, week, or month view of all events from one or more users or calendars.

Contact List: Display a list of selectable contacts from a user’s contacts book.

Composer: Draft and send emails.

The Components repository is for people who want to modify the code and build it from the source. Visit our documentation if you are looking for the easiest way to get started with Nylas Components.

If you want to report a bug, create a feature request, or contribute code, take a look at the Contributing Guidelines.

Install

Email

npm i @nylas/components-email

Mailbox

npm i @nylas/components-mailbox

Conversation

npm i @nylas/components-conversation

Agenda

npm i @nylas/components-agenda

Composer

npm i @nylas/components-composer

npm i @nylas/components-contact-list

Alternative installation (vanilla JS)

You can use <script src="https://unpkg.com/@nylas/components-agenda"></script> (replace agenda with the component of your choice) to load components directly into the head of your page or application.

Usage

Each Component can be used with a Nylas account or by passing in a JSON object. To get a component ID, create a Nylas account, then click Components. From there you'll be able to create a new component and get an ID.

To see an example of each, check out the documentation.

Agenda Nylas Account

import React from "react" ; import "@nylas/components-agenda" ; import "./styles.css" ; export default function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Nylas Agenda </ h1 > < nylas-agenda id = "c307b6e9-5da4-4efb-8095-08176ed8f361" > </ nylas-agenda > </ div > ); }

Agenda JSON Object

import Agenda from "@nylas/components-agenda" ; const staticEvents = [ { title : "Some event that I am manipulating outside of the context of Nylas" , description : "Passed in from HTML!" , participants : [], when : { end_time : 1600444800 , object : "timespan" , start_time : 1600438500 } }, { title : "Some I got from elsewhere" , description : "Passed in from HTML!" , participants : [], when : { end_time : 1600449999 , object : "timespan" , start_time : 1600448500 } }, { title : "A third event of the day" , description : "Passed in from HTML!" , participants : [], when : { end_time : 1600468500 , object : "timespan" , start_time : 1600458500 } } ]; </ script > < main > < h1 > Nylas Agenda </ h1 > < nylas-agenda events = {staticEvents}/ > </ main >

Framework-specific workarounds

NextJS

nylas/components leverages web components so for any server-side framework like NextJS, we should import components at runtime.

export default function NylasAgenda ( ) { useEffect( () => import ( "@nylas/components-agenda" ), []); return < nylas-agenda id = "c307b6e9-5da4-4efb-8095-08176ed8f361" /> ; } // App.js import NylasAgenda from "./NylasAgenda"; export default function App() { return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Nylas Agenda </ h1 > < NylasAgenda /> </ div > ); }

Contribute

Please refer to our Contributing Guidelines for information about how to get involved. We welcome bug reports, questions, and pull requests.

Please view our development documentation for information about how we've built our Components.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT open source license. Please refer to LICENSE for the full terms.

Build From Source

Ensure that any new middleware requests can optionally accept an access_token to pass through to the middleware.

Installation

You must have node version 14.0.0.

Git clone git@github.com:nylas/components.git Run yarn install Create a .env file in the project root and copy over the contents of .env-sample into it

Local Development

After installing, run yarn start , go to http://localhost:8000 in your browser

Testing

yarn cy:open will launch our end-to-end tests in a browser tests will automatically be run on push from push.yaml

Push some Code

We rebase and squash our commits here. Here's how to rebase your branch: