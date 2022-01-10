openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nxtedition/deepstream.io-client-js

by deepstreamIO
17.0.8 (see all)

The Browser / Node.js Client for deepstream.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

285

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

deepstream.io-client-js

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

The Browser / Node Client for deepstream.io

Documentation

For API documentation see the documentation page!

For tutorials see the tutorial page!

Usage with Typescript

This repository comes with the Typescript typings bundled. No need to download them separately!

Make sure the src/client.d.ts file is accessible to the Typescript compiler. Do this by making sure it's an included file in tsconfig.json by adding a typeRoots defininition. (Required Typescript 2.0 or higher.)

"typeRoots": [ "./node_modules/deepstream.io-client.js/src/client.d.ts" ]

Install in react-native

For usage in react-native the bundled client available at dist/bundle/ds.js must be used. In order to automatically change the main file in package.json to the bundle file install as: DEEPSTREAM_ENV=react-native npm install @deepstream/client. Also the metro bundler must be configured. Check the documentation for more details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial