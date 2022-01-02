deepstream - the open realtime server

deepstream is an open source server inspired by concepts behind financial trading technology. It allows clients and backend services to sync data, send messages and make rpcs at very high speed and scale.

deepstream has three core concepts for enabling realtime application development

records (realtime document sync)

records are schema-less, persistent documents that can be manipulated and observed. Any change is synchronized with all connected clients and backend processes in milliseconds. Records can reference each other and be arranged in lists to allow modelling of relational data

events (publish subscribe messaging)

events allow for high performance, many-to-many messaging. deepstream provides topic based routing from sender to subscriber, data serialisation and subscription listening.

rpcs (request response workflows)

remote procedure calls allow for secure and highly available request response communication. deepstream handles load-balancing, failover, data-transport and message routing.

Getting Started:

Contributing

deepstream development is a great way to get into building performant Node.js applications, and contributions are always welcome with lots of ❤. Contributing to deepstream is as simple as having Node.js (10+) and TypeScript (3+) installed, cloning the repo and making some changes.

~ » git clone git@github.com:deepstreamIO/deepstream.io.git ~ » cd deepstream.io ~/deepstream.io » git submodule update --init ~/deepstream.io » npm i ~/deepstream.io » npm start _ _ __| | ___ ___ _ __ ___| |_ _ __ ___ __ _ _ __ ____ / _` |/ _ \ / _ \ '_ \ / __| __| '__/ _ \ / _` | '_ ` _ \ | (_| | __/ __/ |_) \ _ _ \ |_| | | __/ (_| | | | | | | \ _ _,_| \ _ __| \ _ __| .__/|___/ \ _ _|_| \ _ __| \ _ _,_|_| |_| |_| |_| ===================== starting =====================

From here you can make your changes, and check the unit tests pass:

~/deepstream.io » npm t

If your changes are substantial you can also run our extensive end-to-end testing framework:

~/deepstream.io » npm run e2e