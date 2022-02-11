StencilJS plugin for NX Svelte plugin for NX SolidJS plugin for NX

Install and usage

Docs are here: https://nxext.dev

Maintainers

@DominikPieper

Contributing

PRs, ideas and discussions accepted.

License

MIT © 2020 - 2021 Dominik Pieper

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!