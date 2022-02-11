openbase logo
@nxext/stencil

by nxext
13.1.0 (see all)

Nrwl Nx Extension for StencilJs, SvelteJS, SolidJS, ViteJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

@nxext

standard-readme compliant

StencilJS plugin for NX Svelte plugin for NX SolidJS plugin for NX

Install and usage

Docs are here: https://nxext.dev

Maintainers

@DominikPieper

Contributing

PRs, ideas and discussions accepted.

License

MIT © 2020 - 2021 Dominik Pieper

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Dominik Pieper
💻 🤔 📖 🚇 🚧
David Pertiller
🤔 💻
Cory McArthur
💻 🤔
Dominik Schwank
💻
Diogo Soares
💻
Nicolas Hansse
💻
Luc Neville
💻

Harry Nicholls
💻
JA
💻
Cas van Dinter
💻
Gavin Doughtie
💻
Marvin Luchs
💻
JoMen6
💻
Jonathan Cammisuli
💻

Kristian Mandrup
💻 🤔 📖
Jordan Hall
💻 🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

