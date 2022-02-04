openbase logo
@nx-tools/nx-docker

by Gustavo Perdomo
2.0.2 (see all)

Nx Workspaces builders and tools

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.2K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nx Tools

License ci

A collection of Nx plugins and commons tools to build them.

Plugins

PluginDescription
@nx-tools/nx-dockerFirst class support for Docker Build in your Nx workspace.
@nx-tools/nx-prismaFirst class support for Prisma in your Nx workspace.

