This project was generated using Nx.
The
nx-python plugin allows users to create a basic python application using
nx commands. To add the plugin to your project, just follow these steps:
Before installing the
nx-python plugin, it is required to have a pre-configured Nx Workspace . If you don't, then proceed to create a new one executing the following command:
npx create-nx-workspace python-workspace --preset=empty --cli=nx --nx-cloud true
cd python-workspace
nx-python plugin
yarn add -D @nx-python/nx-python
To create a new python application based on this plugin, please execute the following command:
nx g @nx-python/nx-python:app <app-name>
Note: Replace
<app-name> with the name of your new application
After creating the
<app-name> application using the
nx-python plugin. We can execute the build, lint, test and serve
nx commands on this new application. Output will be stored on
dist/<app-name>/ directory.
The
build command is going to compile all the python files inside
<app-name> directory, using the
py_compile native module.
nx build <app-name>
More information here: py_compile
Unfortunately Python doesn't have a native linting module(yet!).
nx-python uses the
Flake8 module to lint your application. It is required that you install this module beforehand. More info here: Flake8
pip install Flake8
After that you can perform the lint process with:
nx lint <app-name>
This is going to execute the main file in your python application.
nx serve <app-name>
The
test command is going to execute all the test units inside your python app. You can add new test unit files if you want, but there are two requirements that you must meet:
test
unittest python module to make our tests, you are going to create the tests based on this approach. More info here: unittest
To test your python app, execute the command:
nx test <app-name>
🐍 All contributions are welcome. Make sure you follow the code of conduct in this repository.
Made with 💜 by Code ON | Melvin Vega & Diana Rodriguez