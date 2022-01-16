NxDotnet

🔎 Nx is a set of Extensible Dev Tools for Monorepos.

Prerequisites

You have an existing nx workspace (empty, or otherwise)

Adding .NET capabilities to your workspace

Nx supports many plugins which add capabilities for developing different types of applications and different tools.

These capabilities include generating applications, libraries, etc as well as the devtools to test, and build projects as well.

Below are our plugins:

.NET npm install --save-dev @nx-dotnet/core



There are also many other community plugins you could add.

Generate an application

Run nx g @nx-dotnet/core:app my-app to generate an application.

When using Nx, you can create multiple applications and libraries in the same workspace.

Generate a library

Run nx g @nx-dotnet/core:lib my-lib to generate a library.

Libraries are shareable across libraries and applications.

Development server

Run nx serve my-app for a dev server. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run nx build my-app to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Serve

Run nx serve my-app to run a simple development server. This will watch for file changes and rebuild your project.

Understand your workspace

Run nx dep-graph to see a diagram of the dependencies of your projects.

Contributing

Check out our Contributors Guide

Further help

Visit the Documentation to learn more.

☁ Nx Cloud

Computation Memoization in the Cloud

Nx Cloud pairs with Nx in order to enable you to build and test code more rapidly, by up to 10 times. Even teams that are new to Nx can connect to Nx Cloud and start saving time instantly.

Teams using Nx gain the advantage of building full-stack applications with their preferred framework alongside Nx’s advanced code generation and project dependency graph, plus a unified experience for both frontend and backend developers.

Visit Nx Cloud to learn more.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!