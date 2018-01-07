Pretty error reporting for Node.js 🚀 (Modified for Nuxt.js & SSR Bundles)

Youch is inspired by Whoops but with a modern design. Reading stack trace of the console slows you down from active development. Instead Youch print those errors in structured HTML to the browser.

Features

HTML reporter JSON reporter, if request accepts a json instead of text/html. Sorted frames of error stack.

Installation

npm i --save @nuxtjs/youch

Basic Usage

Youch is used by AdonisJs and Nuxt.js, but it can be used by express or raw HTTP server as well.

const Youch = require ( '@nuxtjs/youch' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (error) { const youch = new Youch(error, req) youch .toHTML() .then( ( html ) => { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'content-type' : 'text/html' }) res.write(html) res.end() }) } }).listen( 8000 )

Release History

Checkout CHANGELOG.md file for release history.

Checkout LICENSE.txt for license information Harminder Virk (Aman) - https://github.com/thetutlage