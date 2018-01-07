openbase logo
@nuxtjs/youch

by nuxt
4.2.3 (see all)

Pretty error reporting for Node.js 🚀 (Modified for Nuxt.js & SSR Bundles)

Downloads/wk

388K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Youch!

Pretty error reporting for Node.js 🚀 (Modified for Nuxt.js & SSR Bundles)




NPM Version Build Status Downloads Stats Appveyor

Gitter Channel Trello Patreon

Youch is inspired by Whoops but with a modern design. Reading stack trace of the console slows you down from active development. Instead Youch print those errors in structured HTML to the browser.

Features

  1. HTML reporter
  2. JSON reporter, if request accepts a json instead of text/html.
  3. Sorted frames of error stack.

Installation

npm i --save @nuxtjs/youch

Basic Usage

Youch is used by AdonisJs and Nuxt.js, but it can be used by express or raw HTTP server as well.

const Youch = require('@nuxtjs/youch')
const http = require('http')

http.createServer(function (req, res) {

  // PERFORM SOME ACTION
  if (error) {
    const youch = new Youch(error, req)

    youch
    .toHTML()
    .then((html) => {
      res.writeHead(200, {'content-type': 'text/html'})
      res.write(html)
      res.end()
    })
  }

}).listen(8000)

Release History

Checkout CHANGELOG.md file for release history.

Meta

Checkout LICENSE.txt for license information Harminder Virk (Aman) - https://github.com/thetutlage

